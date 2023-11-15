Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Wednesday

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.

New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.

What you need to know for Wednesday's games

Wednesday in the NBA features an eight-game slate highlighted by a clash of the Eastern Conference titans when the Boston Celtics (8-2) visit the Philadelphia Sixers (8-2) on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Joel Embiid went off for 39 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and three steals in a tough loss to the Indiana Pacers Tuesday and managers will want to make sure he's good to go Wednesday night. He was questionable against the Pacers with a hip injury and the back-to-back will probably leave him on the injury report again tonight. But given the matchup and importance of Wednesday's game, you have to think he'll play if the training staff will let him. Kristaps Porzingis is questionable with a knee contusion, putting him in jeopardy of missing his first game of the season.

Robert Covington started Tuesday's game with both Nicolas Batum (personal) and Kelly Oubre Jr. (ribs) out but has put up miniscule numbers in multiple categories thus far. If Batum plays against the Celtics, he is probably worth a stream after he had nine points, seven rebounds, a steal, three blocks and three triples in Sunday's start.

Tuesday's heavy slate included a disappointing game between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder that saw OKC win 123-87. The Dallas Mavericks were run out of the gym by the New Orleans Pelicans in a 131-110 rout and speaking of disappointments, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Jaden McDaniels were all ejected from the Golden State Warriors- Minnesota Timberwolves game in the first two minutes and Green could be looking at a lengthy suspension after putting Rudy Gobert in a headlock. Brandin Podziemski went off early and had 20 points through three quarters for the Warriors.

The Pelicans benched Jordan Hawkins in favor of Dyson Daniels Tuesday. Daniels celebrated his first start by hitting 8-of-17 shots and five 3-pointers on his way to 25 points, six rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes. Additionally, SG Keyonte George had 15 points, seven assists and a nice line for the Utah Jazz, so it may be time to move on him. Marcus Smart suffered the most notable injury on Tuesday night spraining his left ankle in the loss to the Lakers.

Wednesday's Stream Team

This segment nominates three key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's fantasy basketball leagues.

Skylar Mays, PG/SG, Portland Trail Blazers (rostered in 8.6% of ESPN leagues): Mays' low roster percentage is eye-opening. He posted back-to-back double-doubles and has been playing at an incredibly high level as the Blazers new starting point guard. While Mays calmed down on Tuesday with just six points, he still managed five rebounds, 10 assists and two blocks in the loss. It's a small sample size but in only three starts, Mays has averaged 13 points, 4.0 rebounds, 11 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.8 blocks and is shooting 50% in 33 minutes per game.

Bilal Coulibaly, SF/SG, Washington Wizards (5.1%): Coulibaly played 33 minutes on Monday and racked up 10 points, seven rebounds, three assists, three steals, a block and a 3-pointers. That performance came a day after he went off for 20 points, seven rebounds, three assists, four steals and four triples Sunday. Coulibaly has averaging 13.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.3 steals and 2.3 3-pointers over his past three games while averaging over 29 minutes per game in his past four games. Now is the time to get Coulibaly before it's too late.

Malik Monk, SG/SF, Sacramento Kings (27.2%): Monk has his eye on the Sixth Man of the Year award. He has scored in double figures in three straight games and 7-of-9 games to start the season. Monk has averaged 14.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 0.4 steals, 0.8 blocks and 2.1 3-pointers in 24 minutes this season but is up to 28.3 minutes over his past three games. He is also due to hit some 3-pointers after posting goose eggs from beyond the arc in each of his past two games.

Ayo Dosunmu, SG, Bulls (1.1%): DeMar DeRozan (personal) is ruled out of Wednesday night's game against the Orlando Magic. It is a bit of a toss-up who will fill DeRozan's role between Dosunmu and Jevon Carter, but Dosunmu has seen more minutes and has a slightly better chance of breaking out. He has averaged 7.2 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.0 3-pointers in November while shooting nearly 64% from the floor. Dosunmu has a perfect opportunity to produce big numbers for fantasy managers.

Projections and Injury Reports

Fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics. * Projections assume all players who are listed as GTD will play. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.

Dallas Mavericks at Washington Wizards

7 p.m. Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

BPI Projection: Mavericks by 2.2 in the highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Mavericks: Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Toe)

Wizards: Delon Wright, (OUT - Knee)

Mavericks projections:

Wizards projections:

New York Knicks at Atlanta Hawks

7:30 p.m. State Farm Arena, Atlanta

BPI Projection: Hawks by 0.4 in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Knicks: RJ Barrett, (GTD - Illness)

Hawks: Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Thumb); Trae Young, (GTD - Personal); Mouhamed Gueye, (OUT - Back)

Knicks projections:

Hawks projections:

Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers

7:30 p.m. Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

BPI Projection: Celtics by 1.6 in the 7th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Celtics: Kristaps Porzingis, (GTD - Knee); Neemias Queta, (GTD - Foot)

76ers: Nicolas Batum, (GTD - Personal); Kelly Oubre Jr., (OUT - Ribs)

Celtics projections:

76ers projections:

Milwaukee Bucks at Toronto Raptors

7:30 p.m. Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

BPI Projection: Bucks by 0.7 in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Bucks: Jae Crowder, (OUT - Groin); Giannis Antetokounmpo, (GTD - Calf); Chris Livingston, (OUT - Ankle)

Raptors: Gary Trent Jr., (GTD - Foot); O.G. Anunoby, (GTD - Finger); Christian Koloko, (OUT - Illness)

Bucks projections:

Raptors projections:

Orlando Magic at Chicago Bulls

8 p.m. United Center, Chicago

BPI Projection: Bulls by 4.1 in the 6th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Magic: Markelle Fultz, (OUT - Knee); Wendell Carter Jr., (OUT - Finger)

Bulls: Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee); Alex Caruso, (GTD - Toe); Patrick Williams, (GTD - Finger); Dalen Terry, (OUT - Kneecap); DeMar DeRozan, (OUT - Personal)

Magic projections:

Bulls projections:

Minnesota Timberwolves at Phoenix Suns

9 p.m. Footprint Center, Phoenix

BPI Projection: Suns by 0.8 in the 5th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles); Jordan McLaughlin, (OUT - Knee)

Suns: Bradley Beal, (GTD - Back); Devin Booker, (GTD - Calf); Eric Gordon, (GTD - Shoulder); Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)

Timberwolves projections:

Suns projections:

Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Lakers

10 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

BPI Projection: Lakers by 1.6 in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Kings: Alex Len, (OUT - Ankle); Trey Lyles, (OUT - Calf)

Lakers: Gabe Vincent, (OUT - Knee); Jarred Vanderbilt, (OUT - Heel); Jalen Hood-Schifino, (OUT - Knee)

Kings projections:

Lakers projections:

Cleveland Cavaliers at Portland Trail Blazers

10 p.m. Moda Center, Portland

BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 7.3 in the 8th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Cavaliers: Ricky Rubio, (OUT - Personal); Darius Garland, (OUT - Neck); Isaac Okoro, (OUT - Knee); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle)

Blazers: Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee); Malcolm Brogdon, (GTD - Hamstring); Scoot Henderson, (OUT - Ankle); Anfernee Simons, (OUT - Thumb)

Cavaliers projections:

Blazers projections: