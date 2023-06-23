Fantasy basketball rankings 2023-24: Head-to-head categories

Nikola Jokic has led the Denver Nuggets to a championship and Victor Wembanyama has the San Antonio Spurs dreaming about their next one. But why should they have all the fun? You too can build a championship roster around Jokic, Wembanyama or any player you want! That's what fantasy is all about.

Here, you'll find our first set of rankings for the 2023-24 fantasy basketball season, tailored for head-to-head category leagues, which reward players for contributions in multiple categories. We'll keep them updated through free agency and the preseason and then the entire season.

2023-2024 Fantasy Basketball Rankings: H2H Categories

Player, Positions, Team, (Primary Position Rank)

1. Nikola Jokic, C, Den (C1)

2. Joel Embiid, C, Phi (C2)

3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, SG, OKC (SG1)

4. Luka Doncic, PG, Dal (PG1)

5. Stephen Curry, PG, GS (PG2)

6. Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF, Mil (PF1)

7. Kevin Durant, SF, Phx (SF1)

8. Jayson Tatum, SF, Bos (SF2)

9. Anthony Davis, PF, LAL (PF2)

10. Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Ind (PG3)

11. Damian Lillard, PG, Por (PG4)

12. Domantas Sabonis, PF, Sac (PF3)

13. Jaren Jackson Jr., PF, Mem (PF4)

14. James Harden, SG, Phi (SG2)

15. Donovan Mitchell, SG, Cle (SG3)

16. LaMelo Ball, PG, Cha (PG5)

17. Trae Young, PG, Atl (PG6)

18. Devin Booker, SG, Phx (SG4)

19. Jimmy Butler, SF, Mia (SF3)

20. Mikal Bridges, SF, Bkn (SF4)

21. Lauri Markkanen, PF, Utah (PF5)

22. Anthony Edwards, SG, Min (SG5)

23. LeBron James, SF, LAL (SF5)

24. Victor Wembanyama, C, SA (C3)

25. Kyrie Irving, PG, Dal (PG7)

26. Karl-Anthony Towns, C, Min (C4)

27. Darius Garland, PG, Cle (PG8)

28. Fred VanVleet, PG, Tor (PG9)

29. Paul George, SF, LAC (SF6)

30. De'Aaron Fox, PG, Sac (PG10)

31. Pascal Siakam, PF, Tor (PF6)

32. Bam Adebayo, C, Mia (C5)

33. Brandon Ingram, SF, NO (SF7)

34. Kawhi Leonard, SF, LAC (SF8)

35. Kristaps Porzingis, C, Bos (C6)

36. Myles Turner, C, Ind (C7)

37. Cade Cunningham, PG, Det (PG11)

38. Desmond Bane, SG, Mem (SG6)

39. DeMar DeRozan, SF, Chi (SF9)

40. Jrue Holiday, PG, Mil (PG12)

41. Zion Williamson, PF, NO (PF7)

42. O.G. Anunoby, SF, Tor (SF10)

43. Jalen Brunson, PG, NY (PG13)

44. Bradley Beal, SG, Phx (SG7)

45. Dejounte Murray, PG, Atl (PG14)

46. Jaylen Brown, SG, Bos (SG8)

47. Walker Kessler, C, Utah (C8)

48. Evan Mobley, PF, Cle (PF8)

49. Nikola Vucevic, C, Chi (C9)

50. Jordan Poole, SG, GS (SG9)

51. Nic Claxton, C, Bkn (C10)

52. Zach LaVine, SG, Chi (SG10)

53. Jamal Murray, PG, Den (PG15)

54. Julius Randle, PF, NY (PF9)

55. Jalen Williams, SG, OKC (SG11)

56. Rudy Gobert, C, Min (C11)

57. Scottie Barnes, PF, Tor (PF10)

58. Alperen Sengun, C, Hou (C12)

59. Tyler Herro, SG, Mia (SG12)

60. Jarrett Allen, C, Cle (C13)

61. Khris Middleton, SF, Mil (SF11)

62. Josh Giddey, PG, OKC (PG16)

63. Paolo Banchero, PF, Orl (PF11)

64. Deandre Ayton, C, Phx (C14)

65. Brook Lopez, C, Mil (C15)

66. Anfernee Simons, SG, Por (SG13)

67. Jakob Poeltl, C, Tor (C16)

68. Tyrese Maxey, SG, Phi (SG14)

69. Buddy Hield, SG, Ind (SG15)

70. Franz Wagner, SF, Orl (SF12)

71. Cameron Johnson, SF, Bkn (SF13)

72. Jerami Grant, PF, Por (PF12)

73. CJ McCollum, SG, NO (SG16)

74. Devin Vassell, SF, SA (SF14)

75. Clint Capela, C, Atl (C17)

76. Chet Holmgren, PF, OKC (PF13)

77. Ja Morant, PG, Mem (PG17)

78. Robert Williams III, C, Bos (C18)

79. Chris Paul, PG, Wsh (PG18)

80. Bobby Portis, PF, Mil (PF14)

80. Wendell Carter Jr., C, Orl (C19)

81. Klay Thompson, SG, GS (SG17)

82. Michael Porter Jr., SF, Den (SF15)

83. Jonas Valanciunas, C, NO (C20)

84. Tyus Jones, PG, Wsh (PG19)

85. Miles Bridges, PF, Cha (PF15)

86. Jalen Green, SG, Hou (SG18)

87. Kyle Kuzma, PF, Wsh (PF16)

88. Scoot Henderson, PG, Por (PG20)

89. Draymond Green, PF, GS (PF17)

90. Andrew Wiggins, SF, GS (SF16)

91. Tobias Harris, SF, Phi (SF17)

92. John Collins, PF, Atl (PF18)

93. D'Angelo Russell, PG, LAL (PG21)

93. Al Horford, C, Bos (C21)

94. Bojan Bogdanovic, PF, Det (PF19)

95. Trey Murphy III, SG, NO (SG19)

96. Spencer Dinwiddie, SG, Bkn (SG20)

97. Steven Adams, C, Mem (C22)

98. Markelle Fultz, PG, Orl (PG22)

99. Marcus Smart, SG, Mem (SG21)

100. Jusuf Nurkic, C, Por (C23)

101. Brandon Miller, SG, Cha (SG22)

102. Mitchell Robinson, C, NY (C24)

103. Jordan Clarkson, SG, Utah (SG23)

103. Kevin Porter Jr., SG, Hou (SG24)

104. Gary Trent Jr., SG, Tor (SG25)

105. Ivica Zubac, C, LAC (C25)

106. Kevin Huerter, SG, Sac (SG26)

107. Austin Reaves, SG, LAL (SG27)

108. Collin Sexton, SG, Utah (SG28)

109. P.J. Washington, PF, Cha (PF20)

110. Harrison Barnes, SF, Sac (SF18)

111. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SG, Den (SG29)

112. Jabari Smith Jr., PF, Hou (PF21)

113. Aaron Gordon, PF, Den (PF22)

114. Onyeka Okongwu, C, Atl (C26)

115. Keldon Johnson, SF, SA (SF19)

116. Bennedict Mathurin, SF, Ind (SF20)

117. Mike Conley, PG, Min (PG23)

118. Josh Hart, SG, NY (SG30)

119. Russell Westbrook, PG, LAC (PG24)

119. Kyle Lowry, PG, Mia (PG25)

120. Tre Jones, PG, SA (PG26)

120. Bogdan Bogdanovic, SG, Atl (SG31)

121. Christian Wood, C, Dal (C27)

121. Cole Anthony, PG, Orl (PG27)

122. Daniel Gafford, C, Wsh (C28)

123. Terry Rozier, SG, Cha (SG32)

124. Deni Avdija, SF, Wsh (SF21)

125. Keegan Murray, PF, Sac (PF23)

125. Zach Collins, C, SA (C29)

126. Donte DiVincenzo, SG, GS (SG33)

126. Shaedon Sharpe, SG, Por (SG34)

127. Derrick White, PG, Bos (PG28)

127. Bol Bol, C, Orl (C30)

128. Mark Williams, C, Cha (C31)

129. Immanuel Quickley, PG, NY (PG29)

130. Kyle Anderson, SF, Min (SF22)

130. Mason Plumlee, C, LAC (C32)

131. Gordon Hayward, SF, Cha (SF23)

131. Jaden Ivey, PG, Det (PG30)

132. Talen Horton-Tucker, SG, Utah (SG35)

133. Jalen Duren, C, Det (C33)

134. Monte Morris, PG, Wsh (PG31)

135. Malcolm Brogdon, PG, Bos (PG32)

135. Killian Hayes, PG, Det (PG33)

136. Kelly Oubre Jr., PF, Cha (PF24)

136. Cam Thomas, SG, Bkn (SG36)

137. Herbert Jones, PF, NO (PF25)

137. Dorian Finney-Smith, SF, Bkn (SF24)

138. Amen Thompson, SG, Hou (SG37)

139. Delon Wright, SG, Wsh (SG38)

140. Jeremy Sochan, PF, SA (PF26)

141. Saddiq Bey, SF, Atl (SF25)

141. Tari Eason, SF, Hou (SF26)

142. De'Anthony Melton, PG, Phi (PG34)

142. Larry Nance Jr., PF, NO (PF27)

143. Bruce Brown, SG, Den (SG39)

143. Patrick Williams, PF, Chi (PF28)

144. Jaden McDaniels, SF, Min (SF27)

144. Marcus Morris Sr., PF, LAC (PF29)

145. Jarred Vanderbilt, PF, LAL (PF30)

145. RJ Barrett, SF, NY (SF28)

146. Kelly Olynyk, C, Utah (C34)

146. Royce O'Neale, SF, Bkn (SF29)

147. Norman Powell, SG, LAC (SG40)

147. Grayson Allen, SG, Mil (SG41)

148. Cam Whitmore, SF, Hou (SF30)

149. Josh Green, SG, Dal (SG42)

149. Jarace Walker, PF, Ind (PF31)

150. Taylor Hendricks, PF, Utah (PF32)

*Pending Free Agents are shown with the team with which they finished the season.