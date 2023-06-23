Fantasy basketball rankings 2023-24: Head-to-head points

Nikola Jokic has led the Denver Nuggets to a championship and Victor Wembanyama has the San Antonio Spurs dreaming about their next one. But why should they have all the fun? You too can build a championship roster around Jokic, Wembanyama or any player you want! That's what fantasy is all about.

Here, you'll find our first set of rankings for the 2023-24 fantasy basketball season, tailored for our standard H2H points league scoring system, which reward players for both versatility and scoring efficiency. We'll keep them updated through free agency and the preseason and then the entire season.

And remember, the first step toward a fantasy championship is to sign up for your team. Whether you're creating a new league, reactivating one or looking for one to join, we thank you for choosing ESPN for all your fantasy basketball needs.

2023-2024 Fantasy Basketball Rankings: H2H Points

Player, Positions, Team, (Primary Position Rank)

1. Nikola Jokic, C, Den (C1)

2. Luka Doncic, PG, Dal (PG1)

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF, Mil (PF1)

4. Joel Embiid, C, Phi (C2)

5. Jayson Tatum, SF, Bos (SF1)

6. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, SG, OKC (SG1)

7. Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Ind (PG2)

8. James Harden, SG, Phi (SG2)

9. LaMelo Ball, PG, Cha (PG3)

10. Damian Lillard, PG, Por (PG4)

11. Stephen Curry, PG, GS (PG5)

12. Anthony Davis, PF, LAL (PF2)

13. Domantas Sabonis, PF, Sac (PF3)

14. LeBron James, SF, LAL (SF2)

15. Kevin Durant, SF, Phx (SF3)

16. Ja Morant, PG, Mem (PG6)

17. Trae Young, PG, Atl (PG7)

18. Donovan Mitchell, SG, Cle (SG3)

19. Pascal Siakam, PF, Tor (PF4)

20. Victor Wembanyama, C, SA ()

21. De'Aaron Fox, PG, Sac (PG8)

22. Devin Booker, SG, Phx (SG4)

23. Kyrie Irving, PG, Dal (PG9)

24. Fred VanVleet, PG, Tor (PG10)

25. Jimmy Butler, SF, Mia (SF4)

26. DeMar DeRozan, SF, Chi (SF5)

27. Anthony Edwards, SG, Min (SG5)

28. Kristaps Porzingis, C, Bos (C4)

29. Jaylen Brown, SG, Bos (SG6)

30. Jalen Brunson, PG, NY (PG11)

31. Dejounte Murray, PG, Atl (PG12)

32. Julius Randle, PF, NY (PF5)

33. Jrue Holiday, PG, Mil (PG13)

34. Kawhi Leonard, SF, LAC (SF6)

35. Lauri Markkanen, PF, Utah (PF6)

36. Darius Garland, PG, Cle (PG14)

37. Nikola Vucevic, C, Chi (C5)

38. Zion Williamson, PF, NO (PF7)

39. Bam Adebayo, C, Mia (C6)

40. Karl-Anthony Towns, C, Min (C7)

41. Bradley Beal, SG, Phx (SG7)

42. Brandon Ingram, SF, NO (SF7)

43. Paul George, SF, LAC (SF8)

44. Zach LaVine, SG, Chi (SG8)

45. Desmond Bane, SG, Mem (SG9)

46. CJ McCollum, SG, NO (SG10)

47. Myles Turner, C, Ind (C8)

48. Jaren Jackson Jr., PF, Mem (PF8)

49. Evan Mobley, PF, Cle (PF9)

50. Nic Claxton, C, Bkn (C9)

51. Chris Paul, PG, Wsh (PG15)

52. Jamal Murray, PG, Den (PG16)

53. Josh Giddey, PG, OKC (PG17)

54. Robert Williams III, C, Bos (C10)

55. Terry Rozier, SG, Cha (SG11)

56. Mikal Bridges, SF, Bkn (SF9)

57. Khris Middleton, SF, Mil (SF10)

58. Deandre Ayton, C, Phx (C11)

59. Brook Lopez, C, Mil (C12)

60. Scottie Barnes, PF, Tor (PF10)

61. Rudy Gobert, C, Min (C13)

62. Jarrett Allen, C, Cle (C14)

63. Chet Holmgren, PF, OKC (PF11)

64. Kevin Porter Jr., SG, Hou (SG12)

65. Spencer Dinwiddie, SG, Bkn (SG13)

66. Alperen Sengun, C, Hou (C15)

67. Cade Cunningham, PG, Det (PG18)

68. Jakob Poeltl, C, Tor (C16)

69. Tyler Herro, SG, Mia (SG14)

70. D'Angelo Russell, PG, LAL (PG19)

71. Kyle Kuzma, PF, Wsh (PF12)

72. Russell Westbrook, PG, LAC (PG20)

73. Devin Vassell, SF, SA (SF11)

74. Tyrese Maxey, SG, Phi (SG15)

75. Andrew Wiggins, SF, GS (SF12)

76. Jerami Grant, PF, Por (PF13)

77. Clint Capela, C, Atl (C17)

78. Anfernee Simons, SG, Por (SG16)

79. O.G. Anunoby, SF, Den (SF13)

80. Buddy Hield, SG, Ind (SG17)

81. Klay Thompson, SG, GS (SG18)

82. Paolo Banchero, PF, Orl (PF14)

83. Scoot Henderson, PG, Por (PG21)

84. Aaron Gordon, PF, Den (PF15)

85. Tre Jones, PG, SA (PG22)

86. Keldon Johnson, SF, SA (SF14)

87. Franz Wagner, SF, Orl (SF15)

88. Jusuf Nurkic, C, Por (C18)

89. Jalen Green, SG, Hou (SG19)

90. Wendell Carter Jr., C, Orl (C19)

91. Kelly Oubre Jr., PF, Cha (PF16)

92. Christian Wood, C, Dal (C20)

93. Tobias Harris, SF, Phi (SF16)

94. P.J. Washington, PF, Cha (PF17)

95. Bojan Bogdanovic, PF, Det (PF18)

96. Draymond Green, PF, GS (PF19)

97. Brandon Miller, SG, Cha (SG20)

98. Jordan Poole, SG, GS (SG21)

99. Marcus Smart, SG, Mem (SG22)

100. Jordan Clarkson, SG, Utah (SG23)

101. Mike Conley, PG, Min (PG23)

102. Jonas Valanciunas, C, NO (C21)

103. Malcolm Brogdon, PG, Bos (PG24)

104. Bogdan Bogdanovic, SG, Atl (SG24)

105. Kemba Walker, PG, Dal (PG25)

106. Kyle Anderson, SF, Min (SF17)

107. Kevin Huerter, SG, Sac (SG25)

108. Walker Kessler, C, Utah (C22)

109. Michael Porter Jr., SF, Den (SF18)

110. Josh Hart, SG, NY (SG26)

111. Gary Trent Jr., SG, Tor (SG27)

112. Derrick White, PG, Bos (PG26)

113. Jalen Williams, SG, OKC (SG28)

114. Bobby Portis, PF, Mil (PF20)

115. Jonathan Isaac, PF, Orl (PF21)

116. Cameron Johnson, SF, Bkn (SF19)

117. Mitchell Robinson, SF, Den (SF20)

118. Mason Plumlee, C, LAC (C23)

119. John Collins, PF, Atl (PF22)

120. Steven Adams, C, Mem (C24)

121. Dennis Schroder, PG, LAL (PG27)

122. Immanuel Quickley, PG, NY (PG28)

123. Kelly Olynyk, C, Utah (C25)

124. Al Horford, C, Bos (C26)

125. Ivica Zubac, C, LAC (C27)

126. Cole Anthony, PG, Orl (PG29)

127. Jaden Ivey, PG, Det (PG30)

128. Monte Morris, PG, Wsh (PG31)

129. Gordon Hayward, SF, Cha (SF21)

130. RJ Barrett, SF, NY (SF22)

131. Kyle Lowry, PG, Mia (PG32)

132. Onyeka Okongwu, C, Atl (C28)

133. Markelle Fultz, PG, Orl (PG33)

134. Victor Oladipo, SG, Mia (SG29)

135. Trey Murphy III, SG, NO (SG30)

136. Marvin Bagley III, PF, Det (PF23)

137. Amen Thompson, SG, Hou (SG31)

138. Bruce Brown, SG, Den (SG32)

139. Keegan Murray, PF, Sac (PF24)

140. Killian Hayes, PG, Det (PG34)

141. Jaden McDaniels, SF, Min (SF23)

142. De'Anthony Melton, PG, Phi (PG35)

143. Caris LeVert, SG, Cle (SG33)

144. Delon Wright, SG, Wsh (SG34)

145. Tyus Jones, PG, Wsh (PG36)

146. Lonzo Ball, PG, Chi (PG37)

147. Zach Collins, C, SA (C29)

148. Norman Powell, SG, LAC (SG35)

149. Jabari Smith Jr., PF, Hou (PF25)

150. Kevon Looney, C, GS (C30)

*Pending Free Agents are shown with the team with which they finished the season.