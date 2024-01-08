Open Extended Reactions

Working the waiver wire is pivotal to succeeding in fantasy basketball. With so many games, injuries and endless shifts in rotations throughout the marathon campaign, we'll need to source stats from free agency to maximize imaginary rosters. A willingness to entertain competition for the last few spots on your fantasy hoops roster can prove rewarding.

When curating this fluid collective of statistical contributors, it helps to consider your end-of-bench players in direct competition with the talent floating in free agency. The goal of this weekly series is to identify players at each position widely available in free agency in ESPN leagues. Some nominations are specialists capable of helping in one or two categories, while others deliver more diverse and important statistical offerings.

In the breakdowns below, I've ordered players at each position with the priority of acquisition in mind, rather than roster percentage in ESPN men's basketball leagues.

Point guard

Immanuel Quickley, Toronto Raptors (Rostered in 52.9% of ESPN leagues): The top addition of the week is the recently traded Quickley, who has shown he can produce big lines with the Raptors even when the shot isn't falling. With a major spike in minutes and potential assists, Quickley has quickly become a fantasy factor since leaving the Knicks.

Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic (22.5%): Patience has paid off for Orlando in that Suggs' elite defense is finally merging with capable offensive production. The scoring and shooting numbers will rarely wow you, but they also won't tank your numbers, setting him up as one of the better two-way guards found in free agency in most leagues.

Dennis Smith Jr., Brooklyn Nets (2.5%): A defensive dynamo who still can struggle from the floor as a scorer, Smith is finding more minutes in the rotation lately as the team's best point-of-attack defender.

Shooting guard

Malik Monk, Sacramento Kings (45.7%): The market is finally recognizing Monk as a two-way playmaker off the pine for the Kings. The Sixth Man of the Year candidate can produce some lean outings when the shot isn't falling, but his profile also comes with massive outbursts, such as last week's 37-point opus against the Magic. Above average assist and steal rates help to buffer such volatility.

Grayson Allen, Phoenix Suns (31.2%): For a top-heavy roster, having Allen produce complementary scoring and defensive contributions is key. The past three weeks have been quite impressive for the Duke product, with his profile proving he's more than just a floor-spacer for Phoenix.

Caleb Houstan, Orlando Magic (0.2%): Fresh from a career showing this past weekend, Houstan is making a name for himself as Orlando's resident perimeter scorer. The absence of Franz Wagner helps his shot volume, but his perch as a backcourt floor-spacer could continue given recent success and the team's need for 3-point efficiency.

Small forward

Caris LeVert, Cleveland Cavaliers (50.5%): Shining as a primary creator while Darius Garland is on the mend, LeVert could and should sustain impact even when the rotation is whole. Capable of big scoring lines and alternatively point guard-like passing outcomes, LeVert is a nice addition in almost any format.

Jaime Jaquez Jr., Miami Heat (32.2%): A common inclusion in this column lately, a series of wing injuries for the Heat have propelled this rookie into a meaningful role in the Miami rotation. With just enough rebounding and playmaking to make up for modest scoring results, Jaquez is another in a long line of emergent Miami wings.

Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers (19.5%): Gone are last season's massive minutes and unfettered freedom to find his shot. But this might be a good thing in the long run, as Mathurin's maturity as a scorer seems to be on the rise in recent games. With strong numbers against the Celtics recently, there is some momentum growing for Mathurin.

Power forward

Kelly Oubre Jr., Philadelphia 76ers (49.7): A gem of a signing for the team late this past summer, Oubre has thrived as a cutter and spacer for Nick Nurse. There is even real potential for Oubre's minutes and role to improve upon the trade deadline, as the idea of Tobias Harris being dealt could extend his role in several areas.

Deni Avdija, Washington Wizards (32.2%): Atypically strong assist production and a recent rise in rebounding efficiency aids Avdija's fantasy stock. The Wizards have little front court depth, setting up the young forward with a steady role on a team that often pushes the pace.

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Golden State Warriors (7.1%): This rising rookie has earned Steve Kerr's trust and the minutes could keep coming even with Draymond Green's return. The key factions are efficient rebounding and a recent spike in rim protection.

Center

Isaiah Hartenstein, New York Knicks (28.9%): Surging since last week's trade with Toronto, the Knicks are also enjoying strong play from Hartenstein, who is among the league leaders in cleaning the glass since Mitchell Robinson's injury. Add in strong defensive rates and you have a fun pickup at the pivot.

Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors (46.6%): As you know, Green won't provide much in the way of scoring or shooting, but strong passing and the potential for a spike in defensive rates is worth watching as he returns to the floor.

Duop Reath, Portland Trail Blazers (1.4%): With Deandre Ayton ailing, this international journeyman is making a name in the NBA with a fun combo of defense and stretch five production.

Special teams

This section focuses on specialists; players who flash in a singular category and can provide specific value to those in category and roto formats. Nominations are based on which category such players are helpful in and will rotate throughout the season.