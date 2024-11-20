Fantasy picks and betting tips for Wednesday's NBA slate

Open Extended Reactions

The NBA is back Wednesday night with eight games on the schedule. Last night's NBA Cup action left big shoes to fill, with the defending champion Celtics ending the Cavaliers' unbeaten streak to start the season and Dalton Knecht going full-on Klay-Thompson-He's-on-Fire mode while dropping a rookie record nine 3-pointers.

But there are always fun storylines, and there will be more to watch on Wednesday. This will be the 76ers' first game action after the now-infamous team meeting where Tyrese Maxey called out Joel Embiid for being late "for everything." How will the big man respond?

In a bizarre twist of fate, the Western Conference-leading Thunder take a two-game losing streak into Portland, where the 13th-seeded Trail Blazers are riding a 3-game-winning streak. And there's a fireworks watch when the Bucks face the Bulls; two of their last three meetings have resulted in track meet games with at least 255 points scored.

Wednesday's Stream Team

Jared McCain, Philadelphia 76ers (Available in 52.3% of ESPN leagues)

This may be McCain's last time in this space, because his rostership is skyrocketing and he will soon be on more than half of leagues. It should be 100% of leagues, particularly for as long as Tyrese Maxey is out. McCain has now scored 20 or more points in five straight games, a stretch over which he has averaged 26.6 PPG, 4.4 APG, 2.6 RPG and 4.4 3PG in 33.4 MPG.

Clingan has started three straight games since Deandre Ayton (finger) went out, and Ayton is doubtful to play on Wednesday. In his starts, Clingan has averaged 9.0 PPG, 8.7 RPG and 4.0 BPG with one monster effort of 17 points, 12 rebounds and 8 blocks against Rudy Gobert and the Timberwolves. On Wednesday, he'd face an undersized and perhaps tired Thunder squad who was beaten by the Victor Wembanyama-less Spurs on Tuesday night.

Shaedon Sharpe, Portland Trail Blazers (63.2% available)

Sharpe is another that should be universally rostered. The only reason he wasn't drafted was because he was injured to start the season; otherwise, he was one of my favorite sleeper picks this season. A natural scorer, Sharpe is coming off back-to-back 30-plus point scoring efforts in which he has averaged 32.5 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 3.0 APG, 3.0 3PG and 1.5 SPG in 32.5 mpg.

Dre's bets for the day

Coby White over 19.5 points (-130)

White has settled in as a co-primary scorer for the Bulls. He has scored 20 or more points in four of his last five games, and nine of his last 12 overall. White has knocked down at least one 3-pointer in all 12 of those games, and has knocked down five or more treys in two of his last three. On Wednesday, he's facing a Bucks squad that allows the third-most points to opposing shooting guards (26.5 PPG allowed). The last time he faced the Bucks, last month, White rang them up for 35 points.

Knicks -4.5 over Suns (-115)

The Knicks are on the uptick, having won four of their last five games, with an average scoring margin of 10.2 PPG in that stretch. The Suns, playing without Kevin Durant, have struggled of late. They have lost five of their last six games, including four straight, with an average margin of -10.6 PPG during those six games. Two teams just going in opposite directions at the moment, and even on the road it seems like the Knicks should win this game comfortably.

Fred VanVleet over 26.5 total points and assists

VanVleet has been more aggressive on offense of late, averaging 24.0 PPG and 7.3 APG over his last three outings. VanVleet could be called upon even more heavily if Jalen Green (Q, illness) is unable to go. But even if Green plays, VanVleet is a primary offense-creator for the Rockets and will have to produce to keep up with a powerful Pacers attack.

Scotty Pippen Jr. over 10.5 points (-120)

Pippen has been quietly having a very solid campaign, and in the six games he's started in place of Ja Morant he has averaged 12.0 PPG, 5.0 APG, 4.7 RPG and 1.5 SPG while going over 10.5 points in four of the six games. He scored 16 points in 25 minutes against the Nuggets on Tuesday.

Projections and Injury Reports

Players in italics are available in a majority of ESPN Leagues

New Orleans Pelicans at Cleveland Cavaliers

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Pelicans 13.5 (-110) | Cavaliers -13.5 (-110)

Money line: Pelicans +600 | Cavaliers -900

Total: 216.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 16.1, straight up 90%, 226.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Pelicans: CJ McCollum, (GTD - Thigh); Herbert Jones, (OUT - Shoulder); Jordan Hawkins, (OUT - Back); Dejounte Murray, (OUT - Hand); Zion Williamson, (OUT - Hamstring); Jose Alvarado, (OUT - Hamstring)

Cavaliers: Caris LeVert, (GTD - Knee); Dean Wade, (GTD - Ankle); Isaac Okoro, (GTD - Ankle)

Pelicans projections:

Cavaliers projections:

Chicago Bulls at Milwaukee Bucks

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Bulls 7.5 (EVEN) | Bucks -7.5 (-120)

Money line: Bulls +270 | Bucks -340

Total: 239.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Bucks by 0.8, straight up 53%, 234.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Bulls: Patrick Williams, (GTD - Foot); Adama Sanogo, (OUT - Knee); Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Wrist)

Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo, (GTD - Kneecap); Khris Middleton, (OUT - Ankle); Ryan Rollins, (OUT - Shoulder)

Bulls projections:

Bucks projections:

Indiana Pacers at Houston Rockets

8 p.m. ET

Line: Pacers 6.5 (-110) | Rockets -6.5 (-110)

Money line: Pacers +210 | Rockets -250

Total: 231.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Rockets by 6.3, straight up 70%, 232.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Pacers: Isaiah Jackson, (OUT - Achilles); James Wiseman, (OUT - Achilles); Ben Sheppard, (GTD - Oblique); Johnny Furphy, (GTD - Hand); Myles Turner, (GTD - Calf); Aaron Nesmith, (OUT - Ankle); Andrew Nembhard, (OUT - Knee)

Rockets: Cam Whitmore, (GTD - Knee); Jalen Green, (GTD - Illness)

Pacers projections:

Rockets projections:

Philadelphia 76ers at Memphis Grizzlies

8 p.m. ET

Line: 76ers -4.5 (-105) | Grizzlies 4.5 (-115)

Money line: 76ers -175 | Grizzlies +145

Total: 223.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Grizzlies by 2.2, straight up 57%, 223.4 total points.

Injury Report:

76ers: Tyrese Maxey, (GTD - Hamstring); Kyle Lowry, (OUT - Hip)

Grizzlies: GG Jackson II, (OUT - Foot); Marcus Smart, (GTD - Illness); Vince Williams Jr., (GTD - Ankle); Ja Morant, (OUT - Hip); Zach Edey, (OUT - Ankle); Cam Spencer, (OUT - Ankle)

76ers projections:

Grizzlies projections:

Portland Trail Blazers at Oklahoma City Thunder

8 p.m. ET

Line: Blazers 11.5 (EVEN) | Thunder -11.5 (-120)

Money line: Blazers +500 | Thunder -800

Total: 223.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Thunder by 6.7, straight up 71%, 223.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Blazers: Anfernee Simons, (GTD - Illness); Deandre Ayton, (GTD - Finger); Matisse Thybulle, (OUT - Knee)

Thunder: Chet Holmgren, (OUT - Hip); Nikola Topic, (OUT - Knee); Isaiah Joe, (GTD - Calf); Isaiah Hartenstein, (OUT - Hand); Jaylin Williams, (OUT - Hamstring)

Blazers projections:

Thunder projections:

New York Knicks at Phoenix Suns

10 p.m. ET

Line: Knicks -4.5 (-115) | Suns 4.5 (-105)

Money line: Knicks -205 | Suns +170

Total: 224.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Suns by 0.8, straight up 53%, 226.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Knicks: Kevin McCullar Jr., (OUT - Knee); Miles McBride, (OUT - Knee); Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle); Precious Achiuwa, (OUT - Hamstring)

Suns: Jusuf Nurkic, (GTD - Ankle); Bradley Beal, (OUT - Calf); Kevin Durant, (OUT - Calf); Collin Gillespie, (OUT - Ankle)

Knicks projections:

Suns projections:

Atlanta Hawks at Golden State Warriors

10 p.m. ET

Line: Hawks 8.5 (-115) | Warriors -8.5 (-105)

Money line: Hawks +270 | Warriors -350

Total: 239.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Warriors by 4.9, straight up 66%, 241.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Hawks: Jalen Johnson, (GTD - Lower Leg); Cody Zeller, (OUT - Personal); Seth Lundy, (OUT - Ankle)

Warriors: Kevon Looney, (GTD - Illness); Kyle Anderson, (GTD - Neck); Stephen Curry, (GTD - Knee); De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Knee)

Hawks projections:

Warriors projections:

Orlando Magic at LA Clippers

10:30 p.m. ET

Line: Magic -3.5 (-105) | Clippers 3.5 (-115)

Money line: Magic -160 | Clippers +135

Total: 204.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Clippers by 1.1, straight up 54%, 212.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Magic: Wendell Carter Jr., (GTD - Foot); Paolo Banchero, (OUT - Oblique)

Clippers: Norman Powell, (OUT - Hamstring); Kawhi Leonard, (OUT - Knee); P.J. Tucker, (OUT - Not Injury Related)

Magic projections:

Clippers projections: