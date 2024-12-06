Open Extended Reactions

Let's take a look around the NBA this week, shall we? Jalen Johnson is on fire, Josh Hart is still playing massive minutes (just like he did last season) and Tyrese Haliburton, despite his struggles on the road, is making a comeback. Meanwhile, DeMar DeRozan is not getting it done and LeBron James has been struggling mightily from beyond the arc.

Yes, it's time once again to point out this week's Risers and Fallers.

Risers

Jalen Johnson, PF, Atlanta Hawks (96.5% rostered in ESPN leagues)

Johnson has been a top-five fantasy player over his last seven games and the Hawks are suddenly getting hot as a result. JJ has averaged 22.4 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.3 blocks and 1.9 3-pointers over his last seven while shooting a cool 59% from the floor and 91% from the line. There's a reason that most fantasy pros were all about Johnson this season and he's literally been productive in every single category, including turnovers (2.9 per game). The future is now.

Josh Hart, SG/SF, New York Knicks (89.3% rostered)

Despite the fact that many folks thought Hart would take a step back this season with the arrival of Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns (as well as a healthy OG Anunoby), Hart has been a top-12 fantasy asset over his last seven games. With averages of 13.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 2.1 steals, 0.7 blocks, 1.6 3-pointers and just 1.9 turnovers, he's shining for the Knicks.

He's also been getting a whopping 37 minutes per game and shooting 60% from the floor and 91% from the free throw line over those seven games. Tom Thibodeau loves him and the Knicks are rolling. Hart has been a severely undervalued fantasy player this season, racking up 18 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, four triples and a steal on Thursday night. Right now, in fact, he's a fantasy star.

Tyrese Haliburton, PG/SG, Indiana Pacers (99.9%)

Haliburton has been a serious topic of conversation of late, but has played well over his most recent eight games, returning top-12 value with averages of 21.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 4.1 3-pointers while shooting 48% from the floor and 92% from the line. The problem with Haliburton has been his home/road splits. He's been fantastic at home, with averages of 22.7 points, 9.0 assists and a 48% field goal percentage in the Fieldhouse this season. But on the road, his numbers drop to 13.7 points and just 35% shooting.

He was better on the road than at home last year, so there's hope he'll turn it around. Still, he hit just 5-of-13 shots for 17 points at Brooklyn on Wednesday, so he's yet to figure it out. Chances are he will right the ship, so now is probably a good time to try to get Haliburton at a discount in a trade.

A resurgent Malik Monk is someone you should consider getting into your fantasy hoops lineups. Getty Images

Malik Monk, SG/SF, Sacramento Kings (58.6%)

Monk recently returned from an injury and moved into the starting lineup. He has returned top-15 fantasy value over his past five games, with averages of 21.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 7.8 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.8 blocks and 4.4 3-pointers that have turned his season around. He struggles from the line, hitting just 77% over that stretch, but as long as he sticks in the starting lineup going forward, he's going to continue to put up big numbers for the Kings. Now is a good time to get in on the Monk resurgence.

Payton Pritchard, PG, Boston Celtics (55.1%)

Despite not starting for the Celtics, Prtichard has been a top-30 fantasy player over the last seven games with averages of 19.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 4.0 3-pointers on 52% shooting and 86% shooting from the line. The Celtics are going to continue to win a ton of games -- some by a large margin -- and Pritchard is officially in the discussion for Sixth Man of the Year. He won't hurt you anywhere and, if Boston starts resting guys at some point, Pritchard has a chance to be even more valuable going forward.

P.J. Washington, PF, Dallas Mavericks (70.0%)

Washington has become the Mavericks' power forward of choice and has been a top-35 value over his past eight games. He's averaged 16.4 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.9 dimes, 1.3 steals, 1.3 blocks and 2.1 3-pointers on 51% shooting. He's not a great free throw shooter (77%), but he won't hurt you there, either. He's a solid trade target in fantasy right now, especially because he doesn't have a high-profile name in fantasy circles.

Sacramento's DeMar DeRozan has run into a few problems this season. Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Fallers

DeMar DeRozan, SF/PF, Sacramento Kings (98.9%)

DeRozan has been just a top-125 player over his past five games with averages of 21.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.2 steals, 0.4 blocks and zero! 3-pointers over that stretch. He's a mid-range specialist, but not a deep threat and the Kings have been struggling while trying to fit DeRozan into the mix of one of last season's most exciting teams. His name and scoring average are big enough to bring back a potential haul in a trade and his lack of 3-pointers is not a surprise. He'll likely struggle to hit them all season.

Shaedon Sharpe, SG/SF, Portland Trail Blazers (30.8%)

Sharpe has a ton of potential, but is still a bit raw and has returned just top-140 fantasy value over his last seven games. I'm not sure he belongs on the waiver wire quite yet, but with averages of just 17.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.3 blocks and 1.6 3-pointers on 42% shooting, he's yet to break through. He's a great free throw shooter (93%), but his lack of stats and poor shooting makes him a potential fantasy liability. You might be able to find a more productive player off the waiver wire in your league.

Dejounte Murray, PG/SG, New Orleans Pelicans (90.2%)

Murray has been just a top-150 fantasy player over his four games since returning from injury and he'll have to contend with players like CJ McCollum, Herbert Jones and Brandon Ingram going forward. He's averaged just 13.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 2.8 steals, 0.5 blocks and 1.5 3-pointers in 32 minutes over those four, and has hit just 27% of his shots over that stretch. The shooting, which has been tanking his overall value, should turn around -- so now looks like a great time to try to buy into Murray. He should start making some shots soon.

LeBron James, SF/PF, Los Angeles Lakers (99.9%)

The King has been just a top-170 fantasy value over his last seven games, mostly because he has struggled mightily from 3-point land, hitting just 0.6% of them per game. He's averaged 18.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 8.6 assists over that stretch, but just 0.7 steals, 0.4 blocks and 0.6 3-pointers while hitting only 44% of his shots. He should be able to get it turned around and finally made a 3-pointer on Wednesday after missing 19 straight, but the Lakers do not look good and LeBron's inability to make 3-pointers is a big reason why.

Bradley Beal, SG/SF, Phoenix Suns (84.0%)

Beal has been just a top-180 fantasy player over his last three games and is always an injury concern. He's averaged 16.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.3 steals, 0.3 blocks and 1.7 3-pointers over his last three, despite hitting 57% of his shots over that stretch. His 75% free throw shooting is not helping, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. Kevin Durant (ankle) will be re-evaluated in a week and Beal, in theory, should help pick up the slack in his absence. The lack of steals and assists are red flags, but with Durant sidelined, don't be surprised if Beal plays better over the next week or so.