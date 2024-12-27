Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Friday

ESPN's fantasy basketball daily cheat sheet is your pregame destination before you set your lineups for that night's games. Here you'll read our best advice for the night, including a selection of players you can stream, as well as game-by-game injury reports and player projections.
What you need to know for Friday's games
The NBA has eight games on tap heading into the weekend, giving us a look at just over half the teams in the league. There is some fun action, as always. The Cleveland Cavaliers take a five-game winning streak and the NBA's best record into Denver to face three-time MVP Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets. The Boston Celtics have fallen four games behind the Cavs in the Eastern Conference but look to right the ship on Friday against a solid Indiana Pacers squad. The Minnesota Timberwolves work through the second leg of the Texas Triangle on Friday, facing the Houston Rockets fresh off a win over the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas with the San Antonio Spurs on deck for Sunday. Speaking of the Spurs, Victor Wembanyama is back in his Hakeem Olajuwon bag, blocking every shot in his vicinity while dropping 25-30 points a night as well.
As always, let's take a closer look at the matchups and find some fantasy hoops streamers and betting angles of interest.
Friday's Stream Team
Goga Bitadze, Orlando Magic (Available in 66.4% of ESPN Leagues)
Bitadze has been playing well all season but has really stepped up for the Magic since the Wagner brothers went down injured. In his last seven games, Bitadze is averaging a strong 13.1 point-12.4 rebound double-double. He has at least one blocked shot in six straight games, and has 10 combined steals and blocks in his last two outings.
Scotty Pippen Jr., Memphis Grizzlies (72.1% available)
Pippen continues to show he can produce when called upon. He got a spot start on Saturday and dropped 22 points with 9 assists in 33 minutes. He has been back to his typical 20 MPG off the bench in the two games since, but he has continued to produce with two straight double-digit scoring efforts. He could be in line for some extra run Friday in a game against the 5-26 Pelicans, which has blowout potential.
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Golden State Warriors (60.8% available)
Jackson-Davis moved back into the starting lineup for the Warriors to open this week and has responded with his best three-game stretch of the season. He has at least 11 points and 8 rebounds in all three of those games, averaging 13 and nearly nine with three assists and almost two blocked shots to boot.
Dre's bets for Friday
Victor Wembanyama 4-plus total blocks (-115)
Wembanyama blocked four more shots on Christmas day, giving him 33 blocks in his past five games with at least four blocks in each game. He is averaging 7.3 BPG in his past three outings, and is locked into a defensive zone where it feels like he is a threat to block every shot that goes up in his vicinity. His season average is now 4.0 BPG, but that seems more like his floor than his expectation for any given game.
Minnesota Timberwolves and Houston Rockets under 211.5 points (-115)
The Rockets (106.5 PPG allowed) and Timberwolves (106.9 PPG allowed) are third and fourth in the NBA in fewest points allowed to their opponents this season, but that doesn't tell the whole story.The Timberwolves, in particular, have re-embraced the defense-first mindset that got them to the Western Conference Finals last season. In their last 11 games, they are 7-4, with all seven wins coming in very low-scoring games with an average of 192.1 combined points between the teams and no games over 204 combined points. The Rockets can score (113.4 PPG, 12th in NBA), but they are also a defense-first unit that should lean into the kind of physical, low-scoring slugfest that the Timberwolves prefer these days.
Cleveland Cavaliers -3.5 over Denver Nuggets (-105)
This isn't like football, where three points is the magic number for margins and noting who has the hook is the most important factor in the spread. In the NBA, the spread is much more about how two teams are playing and how they match up. And in this case, the Cavaliers are playing much better ball than the Nuggets, and when they face each other the Cavs have the position matchups as well. The Nuggets have been pretty average for the last month-and-a-half, with a 9-9 record and a +3.0 PPG average scoring margin.
The Cavs, meanwhile, have the best record in the NBA at 26-4, and they are within a decimal point of the best scoring margin in the league at +11.6 PPG. They have quality depth in the frontcourt to make life difficult on Nikola Jokic, and the explosive offense on the perimeter to exploit the Nuggets' relatively weak defensive unit. These two teams played earlier this month in Cleveland, and the Cavaliers opened up a double-digit lead in the first quarter and maintained for a comfortable 12-point win.
Bradley Beal over 20.5 total points (-120)
Beal has really picked up his scoring in the three games Devin Booker has been sidelined with a groin injury, averaging 25.3 PPG with at least 23 points scored in all three games. Booker is listed as out again on Friday, giving Beal a good chance to produce again versus an average Mavericks' shooting guard defense that allows 22.0 PPG to the position (14th in the NBA).
Projections and Injury Reports
Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET
Players in italics are available in a majority of ESPN Leagues
New York Knicks at Orlando Magic
7 p.m. ET
Line: Knicks -6.5 (-115) | Magic 6.5 (-105)
Money line: Knicks -270 | Magic +220
Total: 212.5 (-115 O, -105 U)
BPI Projection: Knicks by 4.3, straight up 64%, 214.4 total points.
Injury Report:
Knicks: Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle); Kevin McCullar Jr., (OUT - Knee)
Magic: Paolo Banchero, (OUT - Oblique); Franz Wagner, (OUT - Oblique); Moritz Wagner, (OUT - Knee); Gary Harris, (GTD - Hamstring); Mac McClung, (GTD - Leg)
Knicks projections:
Jalen Brunson, PG: 41.0 FPTS (25.1 pts, 2.9 reb, 7.0 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Karl-Anthony Towns, PF/C: 37.2 FPTS (20.7 pts, 10.8 reb, 3.6 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Josh Hart, SG/SF: 33.2 FPTS (13.7 pts, 6.8 reb, 5.8 ast)
Mikal Bridges, SG/SF: 32.8 FPTS (20.4 pts, 2.3 reb, 3.7 ast, 2.6 3PM)
OG Anunoby, SF/PF: 27.4 FPTS (14.6 pts, 4.1 reb, 2.4 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Miles McBride, PG: 18.4 FPTS (8.8 pts, 1.9 reb, 2.8 ast)
Cameron Payne, PG/SG: 14.8 FPTS (7.2 pts, 1.1 reb, 2.6 ast)
Magic projections:
Jalen Suggs, PG/SG: 30.7 FPTS (16.3 pts, 4.1 reb, 3.9 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Goga Bitadze, C: 22.9 FPTS (8.2 pts, 9.4 reb, 2.3 ast, 1.4 blk)
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SG/SF: 21.2 FPTS (10.3 pts, 2.2 reb, 2.0 ast)
Tristan da Silva, SF: 19.4 FPTS (11.6 pts, 3.6 reb, 1.4 ast)
Wendell Carter Jr., C: 16.5 FPTS (7.0 pts, 4.7 reb, 2.0 ast)
Mac McClung, SG: 16.0 FPTS (8.5 pts, 3.3 reb, 2.5 ast)
Trevelin Queen, SG: 14.8 FPTS (7.3 pts, 1.9 reb, 1.7 ast)
Indiana Pacers at Boston Celtics
7:30 p.m. ET
Line: Pacers 12.5 (-115) | Celtics -12.5 (-105)
Money line: Pacers +480 | Celtics -675
Total: 231.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Celtics by 10.7, straight up 81%, 235.1 total points.
Injury Report:
Pacers: Aaron Nesmith, (OUT - Ankle); Isaiah Jackson, (OUT - Achilles); James Wiseman, (OUT - Achilles); Obi Toppin, (GTD - Ankle)
Celtics: Jrue Holiday, (GTD - Shoulder); Kristaps Porzingis, (GTD - Ankle)
Pacers projections:
Tyrese Haliburton, PG/SG: 38.8 FPTS (18.2 pts, 3.4 reb, 7.6 ast, 2.9 3PM)
Pascal Siakam, PF: 38.4 FPTS (21.5 pts, 7.6 reb, 3.5 ast)
Bennedict Mathurin, SG/SF: 26.7 FPTS (16.3 pts, 5.6 reb, 2.5 ast)
Myles Turner, C: 26.6 FPTS (15.1 pts, 6.9 reb, 1.9 ast, 2.7 blk)
Andrew Nembhard, PG/SG: 23.4 FPTS (11.5 pts, 3.1 reb, 4.4 ast)
T.J. McConnell, PG: 21.4 FPTS (10.6 pts, 2.2 reb, 3.8 ast)
Obi Toppin, PF: 18.8 FPTS (9.2 pts, 3.7 reb, 2.1 ast)
Celtics projections:
Jayson Tatum, SF/PF: 53.0 FPTS (29.4 pts, 8.9 reb, 6.3 ast, 3.9 3PM)
Jaylen Brown, SG/SF: 42.8 FPTS (24.7 pts, 5.2 reb, 5.2 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Derrick White, PG/SG: 32.9 FPTS (15.8 pts, 4.4 reb, 4.7 ast, 3.2 3PM)
Payton Pritchard, PG: 26.2 FPTS (11.9 pts, 4.0 reb, 3.3 ast, 2.7 3PM)
Kristaps Porzingis, PF/C: 22.6 FPTS (13.7 pts, 4.2 reb, 1.3 ast)
Al Horford, PF/C: 20.4 FPTS (8.8 pts, 5.2 reb, 1.9 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Jrue Holiday, PG/SG: 16.5 FPTS (7.3 pts, 3.1 reb, 2.4 ast)
San Antonio Spurs at Brooklyn Nets
7:30 p.m. ET
Line: Spurs -6.5 (-115) | Nets 6.5 (-105)
Money line: Spurs -275 | Nets +225
Total: 213.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Spurs by 3.7, straight up 62%, 222.3 total points.
Injury Report:
Spurs: None reported
Nets: Ben Simmons, (GTD - Back); Cam Thomas, (OUT - Hamstring); Dorian Finney-Smith, (OUT - Calf); Ziaire Williams, (GTD - Knee); Bojan Bogdanovic, (OUT - Foot); Trendon Watford, (OUT - Hamstring)
Spurs projections:
Victor Wembanyama, C: 46.4 FPTS (28.1 pts, 10.6 reb, 4.3 ast, 3.3 3PM, 2.9 blk)
Chris Paul, PG: 29.8 FPTS (11.4 pts, 4.4 reb, 6.2 ast)
Jeremy Sochan, PF: 27.3 FPTS (13.8 pts, 8.7 reb, 2.9 ast)
Devin Vassell, SG/SF: 24.6 FPTS (14.8 pts, 2.6 reb, 2.6 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Julian Champagnie, SF: 18.8 FPTS (10.2 pts, 3.6 reb, 1.1 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Keldon Johnson, SF/PF: 17.4 FPTS (9.6 pts, 3.3 reb, 1.7 ast)
Stephon Castle, PG/SG: 17.0 FPTS (9.3 pts, 1.8 reb, 3.0 ast)
Nets projections:
Cameron Johnson, SF/PF: 32.9 FPTS (19.6 pts, 4.4 reb, 3.4 ast, 3.1 3PM)
Dennis Schroder, PG: 30.4 FPTS (15.2 pts, 2.5 reb, 6.0 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Ben Simmons, PG/PF: 23.7 FPTS (8.0 pts, 5.7 reb, 5.5 ast)
Nic Claxton, C: 21.1 FPTS (9.9 pts, 7.8 reb, 1.6 ast)
Keon Johnson, SG: 20.2 FPTS (11.0 pts, 4.4 reb, 1.3 ast)
Jalen Wilson, PF: 19.6 FPTS (10.5 pts, 3.8 reb, 1.9 ast)
Noah Clowney, PF: 19.5 FPTS (11.2 pts, 4.6 reb, 1.2 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Minnesota Timberwolves at Houston Rockets
8 p.m. ET
Line: Timberwolves 1.5 (-120) | Rockets -1.5 (EVEN)
Money line: Timberwolves -105 | Rockets -115
Total: 211.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Rockets by 2.9, straight up 60%, 214.4 total points.
Injury Report:
Timberwolves: Joe Ingles, (GTD - Calf); Daishen Nix, (OUT - Ankle); Luka Garza, (OUT - Ankle)
Rockets: Dillon Brooks, (OUT - Ankle); Tari Eason, (GTD - Lower Leg)
Timberwolves projections:
Anthony Edwards, SG/SF: 41.3 FPTS (24.0 pts, 5.3 reb, 4.7 ast, 3.3 3PM)
Julius Randle, PF: 33.7 FPTS (20.7 pts, 6.8 reb, 4.1 ast)
Rudy Gobert, C: 24.9 FPTS (11.7 pts, 10.0 reb, 1.9 ast, 1.4 blk)
Donte DiVincenzo, SG: 22.0 FPTS (10.0 pts, 2.6 reb, 3.2 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Mike Conley, PG: 21.4 FPTS (8.5 pts, 2.3 reb, 3.7 ast)
Jaden McDaniels, SF: 20.8 FPTS (10.0 pts, 4.0 reb, 1.7 ast)
Naz Reid, PF/C: 17.6 FPTS (9.3 pts, 3.4 reb, 1.6 ast)
Rockets projections:
Alperen Sengun, C: 36.2 FPTS (17.6 pts, 9.3 reb, 5.0 ast)
Fred VanVleet, PG: 34.1 FPTS (15.6 pts, 4.1 reb, 5.6 ast, 2.6 3PM)
Jalen Green, SG: 31.1 FPTS (19.5 pts, 4.1 reb, 2.9 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Amen Thompson, SG/SF/PF: 23.6 FPTS (12.2 pts, 7.3 reb, 2.3 ast)
Jabari Smith Jr., PF/C: 23.5 FPTS (12.9 pts, 6.4 reb, 1.6 ast)
Cam Whitmore, SF: 19.6 FPTS (11.7 pts, 3.4 reb, 1.6 ast)
Reed Sheppard, SG: 12.3 FPTS (5.7 pts, 1.5 reb, 1.9 ast)
Memphis Grizzlies at New Orleans Pelicans
8 p.m. ET
Line: Grizzlies -8.5 (-110) | Pelicans 8.5 (-110)
Money line: Grizzlies -400 | Pelicans +300
Total: 237.5 (-105 O, -115 U)
BPI Projection: Grizzlies by 5.4, straight up 67%, 231.7 total points.
Injury Report:
Grizzlies: Vince Williams Jr., (OUT - Ankle); GG Jackson II, (OUT - Foot); Jay Huff, (GTD - Ankle); Marcus Smart, (GTD - Finger); Santi Aldama, (GTD - Ankle)
Pelicans: Jose Alvarado, (OUT - Hamstring); Karlo Matkovic, (OUT - Back); Zion Williamson, (OUT - Hamstring); Brandon Ingram, (OUT - Ankle)
Grizzlies projections:
Ja Morant, PG: 33.5 FPTS (19.0 pts, 4.7 reb, 6.0 ast)
Jaren Jackson Jr., PF/C: 31.5 FPTS (19.2 pts, 5.8 reb, 2.0 ast, 1.7 blk)
Desmond Bane, SG/SF: 31.1 FPTS (14.9 pts, 5.4 reb, 4.3 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Santi Aldama, SF/PF/C: 24.1 FPTS (10.6 pts, 6.6 reb, 2.4 ast)
Scotty Pippen Jr., PG/SG: 21.9 FPTS (10.3 pts, 2.9 reb, 3.8 ast)
Zach Edey, C: 20.2 FPTS (8.9 pts, 8.8 reb, 1.2 ast)
Jaylen Wells, SG: 18.6 FPTS (11.1 pts, 3.1 reb, 1.4 ast)
Pelicans projections:
Dejounte Murray, PG/SG: 39.0 FPTS (18.9 pts, 6.4 reb, 6.3 ast)
CJ McCollum, PG/SG: 33.0 FPTS (18.7 pts, 3.9 reb, 4.1 ast, 2.6 3PM)
Trey Murphy III, SG/SF: 30.1 FPTS (16.4 pts, 4.7 reb, 3.0 ast, 3.1 3PM)
Herbert Jones, SF/PF: 25.1 FPTS (11.8 pts, 4.3 reb, 3.3 ast)
Yves Missi, C: 20.9 FPTS (9.2 pts, 10.1 reb, 1.2 ast, 1.4 blk)
Brandon Boston Jr., SG/SF: 18.7 FPTS (8.9 pts, 2.2 reb, 2.4 ast)
Antonio Reeves, SG: 14.7 FPTS (8.0 pts, 2.2 reb, 1.4 ast)
Cleveland Cavaliers at Denver Nuggets
9 p.m. ET
Line: Cavaliers -2.5 (-115) | Nuggets 2.5 (-105)
Money line: Cavaliers -140 | Nuggets +120
Total: 234.5 (-115 O, -105 U)
BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 5.5, straight up 68%, 235.5 total points.
Injury Report:
Cavaliers: Isaac Okoro, (OUT - Shoulder); Dean Wade, (GTD - Knee); Luke Travers, (GTD - Ankle)
Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee); DaRon Holmes II, (OUT - Achilles); Jamal Murray, (GTD - Ankle); Aaron Gordon, (OUT - Calf)
Cavaliers projections:
Donovan Mitchell, PG/SG: 41.2 FPTS (22.7 pts, 4.5 reb, 4.8 ast, 3.2 3PM)
Darius Garland, PG: 32.6 FPTS (17.8 pts, 2.4 reb, 5.5 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Evan Mobley, PF/C: 30.2 FPTS (16.8 pts, 8.2 reb, 2.8 ast)
Jarrett Allen, C: 25.5 FPTS (12.5 pts, 8.2 reb, 1.8 ast)
Caris LeVert, SG/SF: 22.1 FPTS (11.9 pts, 2.3 reb, 3.2 ast)
Max Strus, SG/SF: 20.2 FPTS (8.9 pts, 3.5 reb, 2.6 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Ty Jerome, PG: 16.1 FPTS (7.9 pts, 1.4 reb, 2.8 ast)
Nuggets projections:
Nikola Jokic, C: 54.3 FPTS (29.3 pts, 11.0 reb, 7.9 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Jamal Murray, PG: 40.4 FPTS (22.7 pts, 3.8 reb, 6.5 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Michael Porter Jr., SF: 29.9 FPTS (17.0 pts, 6.0 reb, 3.1 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Russell Westbrook, PG: 28.0 FPTS (14.0 pts, 3.8 reb, 5.0 ast)
Christian Braun, SG: 22.3 FPTS (11.7 pts, 3.9 reb, 2.4 ast)
Peyton Watson, SF/PF: 15.4 FPTS (8.1 pts, 2.9 reb, 1.5 ast)
Julian Strawther, SF: 15.2 FPTS (8.6 pts, 1.7 reb, 1.6 ast)
Dallas Mavericks at Phoenix Suns
9 p.m. ET
Line: Mavericks 1.5 (-115) | Suns -1.5 (-105)
Money line: Mavericks +EVEN | Suns -120
Total: 223.5 (-115 O, -105 U)
BPI Projection: Suns by 2.1, straight up 57%, 233.4 total points.
Injury Report:
Mavericks: Dante Exum, (OUT - Wrist); Luka Doncic, (OUT - Calf); Dereck Lively II, (GTD - Hip)
Suns: Bol Bol, (OUT - Knee); Collin Gillespie, (OUT - Ankle); Devin Booker, (OUT - Groin); Grayson Allen, (OUT - Concussion)
Mavericks projections:
Kyrie Irving, PG/SG: 40.2 FPTS (23.4 pts, 3.7 reb, 5.4 ast, 2.6 3PM)
P.J. Washington, PF: 28.1 FPTS (13.3 pts, 7.4 reb, 2.9 ast)
Klay Thompson, SG/SF: 21.3 FPTS (11.7 pts, 3.0 reb, 1.8 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Dereck Lively II, C: 19.9 FPTS (8.8 pts, 7.4 reb, 2.3 ast)
Spencer Dinwiddie, PG/SG: 17.5 FPTS (8.4 pts, 1.6 reb, 3.0 ast)
Quentin Grimes, SG: 17.2 FPTS (8.7 pts, 3.4 reb, 1.7 ast)
Jaden Hardy, SG: 15.3 FPTS (9.8 pts, 1.6 reb, 1.5 ast)
Suns projections:
Kevin Durant, PF: 41.1 FPTS (27.2 pts, 6.1 reb, 4.7 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Bradley Beal, SG/SF: 31.9 FPTS (20.6 pts, 3.7 reb, 3.6 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Tyus Jones, PG: 30.2 FPTS (13.5 pts, 2.2 reb, 5.7 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Jusuf Nurkic, C: 24.9 FPTS (11.2 pts, 9.5 reb, 2.2 ast)
Royce O'Neale, SF: 22.8 FPTS (9.2 pts, 5.2 reb, 2.5 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Ryan Dunn, SF: 15.7 FPTS (8.4 pts, 3.0 reb, 1.2 ast)
Monte Morris, PG: 15.0 FPTS (7.7 pts, 2.1 reb, 2.0 ast)
Golden State Warriors at LA Clippers
10 p.m. ET
Line: Warriors 4.5 (-110) | Clippers -4.5 (-110)
Money line: Warriors +150 | Clippers -175
Total: 212.5 (-105 O, -115 U)
BPI Projection: Clippers by 4.9, straight up 66%, 220.9 total points.
Injury Report:
Warriors: De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Knee); Gary Payton II, (OUT - Calf); Draymond Green, (GTD - Back); Stephen Curry, (OUT - Knee)
Clippers: Kawhi Leonard, (OUT - Knee); P.J. Tucker, (OUT - Not Injury Related); Kobe Brown, (OUT - Back); Terance Mann, (OUT - Finger)
Warriors projections:
Andrew Wiggins, SF/PF: 27.9 FPTS (17.3 pts, 4.1 reb, 2.4 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Draymond Green, PF/C: 25.0 FPTS (10.0 pts, 6.0 reb, 4.8 ast)
Jonathan Kuminga, PF: 23.2 FPTS (15.1 pts, 4.1 reb, 2.0 ast)
Brandin Podziemski, PG/SG: 20.2 FPTS (9.0 pts, 4.0 reb, 2.9 ast)
Trayce Jackson-Davis, PF/C: 17.5 FPTS (8.2 pts, 6.4 reb, 2.1 ast, 1.4 blk)
Kevon Looney, C: 16.6 FPTS (6.4 pts, 6.4 reb, 1.9 ast)
Buddy Hield, SG/SF: 16.3 FPTS (9.6 pts, 2.3 reb, 1.2 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Clippers projections:
James Harden, PG/SG: 40.8 FPTS (19.8 pts, 6.3 reb, 7.3 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Norman Powell, SG/SF: 34.1 FPTS (20.8 pts, 3.8 reb, 3.1 ast, 3.1 3PM)
Ivica Zubac, C: 30.6 FPTS (13.8 pts, 11.6 reb, 3.0 ast)
Kris Dunn, PG: 19.1 FPTS (7.2 pts, 3.5 reb, 2.4 ast)
Kevin Porter Jr., SG: 17.1 FPTS (8.5 pts, 3.5 reb, 2.3 ast)
Derrick Jones Jr., SF: 15.1 FPTS (7.3 pts, 2.5 reb, 1.2 ast)
Amir Coffey, SG: 15.0 FPTS (7.9 pts, 2.5 reb, 1.6 ast)