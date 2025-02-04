Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Tuesday

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball daily cheat sheet is your pregame destination before you set your lineups for that night's games. Here you'll read our best advice for the night, including a selection of players you can stream as well as game-by-game injury reports and player projections.

What you need to know for Tuesday's games

There are seven games on tap in the NBA tonight and, as always, there are fun storylines to follow across the board. The marquee game of the night pits the top two seeds in the Eastern Conference against one another, as the defending champion Boston Celtics travel to Cleveland to face the top-seeded Cavaliers.

This is the third time these two teams have faced off this season. They split the first two, so this is an important rubber match. The Cavaliers currently hold a 5.5-game lead over the Celtics and, if they can win the season series, it would further increase their odds of holding onto the top seed.

Several of the other games on the menu are flavored by the NBA Trade Deadline. Both the Los Angeles Lakers (vs. the LA Clippers) and the Dallas Mavericks (at the Philadelphia 76ers) are in action following the blockbuster weekend trade that shook up the sports world. Plus, the Miami Heat are playing -- with the Jimmy Butler situation looming -- against a Chicago Bulls team that just traded away Zach LaVine in another blockbuster.

Tuesday's Stream Team

Ty Jerome, PG, Cleveland Cavaliers (available in 83.3% of ESPN leagues): Jerome has been "instant offense" off the bench for the Cavaliers. He has scored in double figures in six of his last seven games, a stretch in which he has averaged 17.7 PPG, 2.4 3PG and 1.6 SPG in 26.0 MPG.

Ziaire Williams, SF, Brooklyn Nets (97.2% available): After a two-game absence and then two games coming off the bench, Williams has been back in the starting lineup for the last two games. He continues to be effective as a starter with averages of 12.1 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 1.8 3PG and 1.2 SPG in 26.5 MPG over his 18 starts.

Guerschon Yabusele, PF, Philadelphia 76ers (80.4% available): This pick depends on the availability of Joel Embiid, who was upgraded to questionable for tonight's game after practicing on Monday. Yabusele has been excellent in Embiid's absence, particularly over his last two games where he's averaged 24.5 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 3.0 3PG and 2.0 SPG in 36.0 MPG. He wouldn't be expected to be anywhere near that many minutes or shots if Embiid plays, but Yabusele could still be worth streaming in a sixth-man role as the scoring big off the bench.

Dré's bets for Tuesday

Jayson Tatum over 25.5 points (-125)

Tatum has averaged 26.9 PPG on the season, but he comes into this game on a heater, having scored 62 points over his last two outings. Tatum has also stepped up his play in both meetings with the Cavaliers this season, scoring exactly 33 points in both of those games.

Raptors +5.5 over Knicks (-105)

The New York Knicks are playing really well and remain one of the top contenders in the Eastern Conference. However, the Toronto Raptors have quietly become one of the hottest teams in basketball. The Raptors beat the Clippers by seven points in their last outing, and have won eight of their last 10 games overall -- including a 13-point victory over the Celtics. The Knicks won by 14 points in the last meeting between these two teams, but that game was in New York. It was also long before the Raptors found whatever magic has them playing so well of late. With this game taking place in Toronto and the Raptors on a heater, I'll take Toronto and the points.

Trail Blazers +5.5 over Pacers (-110)

The Portland Trail Blazers are another sub-.500 team that has been on a roll. They've won eight of their last nine games, all as the underdog. According to ESPN SIG, they are the first team in the past 35 seasons to win eight games as the underdog within a nine-game span. The Trail Blazers have also covered nine straight games, the most consecutive covers in the NBA this season. The Indiana Pacers are playing good basketball themselves, but with Portland at home and thriving, I'll take the Blazers and the points.

Projections and Injury Reports

Dallas Mavericks at Philadelphia 76ers

7 p.m. ET

Line: Mavericks +3.5 (-105) | 76ers -3.5 (-115)

Money line: Mavericks +140 | 76ers -165

Total: 228.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: 76ers by 0.6, straight up 52%, 223.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Mavericks: Dwight Powell, (OUT - Hip); Dereck Lively II, (OUT - Ankle); Luka Doncic, (OUT - Calf); Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Foot)

76ers: Andre Drummond, (GTD - Toe); Caleb Martin, (GTD - Hip); Eric Gordon, (GTD - Knee); Joel Embiid, (GTD - Knee); KJ Martin, (GTD - Foot); Paul George, (OUT - Finger); Jared McCain, (OUT - Knee)

Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Celtics -1.5 (EVEN) | Cavaliers +1.5 (-125)

Money line: Celtics -110 | Cavaliers -110

Total: 238.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 3.2, straight up 61%, 236.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Celtics: None reported

Cavaliers: Isaac Okoro, (OUT - Shoulder); Luke Travers, (OUT - Ankle); Dean Wade, (OUT - Knee)

Houston Rockets at Brooklyn Nets

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Rockets -9.5 (-105) | Nets +9.5 (-115)

Money line: Rockets -400 | Nets +300

Total: 211.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Rockets by 3.8, straight up 62%, 214.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Rockets: Alperen Sengun, (GTD - Calf); Jock Landale, (GTD - Illness); Fred VanVleet, (OUT - Ankle); Jabari Smith Jr., (OUT - Hand)

Nets: Bojan Bogdanovic, (OUT - Foot); Cameron Johnson, (OUT - Ankle); Cam Thomas, (OUT - Hamstring); Maxwell Lewis, (OUT - Lower Leg); Noah Clowney, (OUT - Ankle); De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Knee)

New York Knicks at Toronto Raptors

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Knicks -5.5 (-110) | Raptors +5.5 (-110)

Money line: Knicks -200 | Raptors +170

Total: 228.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Knicks by 0.5, straight up 52%, 232.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Knicks: OG Anunoby, (OUT - Foot); Pacome Dadiet, (GTD - Toe); Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle)

Raptors: Bruce Brown, (GTD - Face); Chris Boucher, (GTD - Illness)

Miami Heat at Chicago Bulls

8 p.m. ET

Line: Heat -3.5 (-110) | Bulls +3.5 (-110)

Money line: Heat -155 | Bulls +135

Total: 229.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Bulls by 1.9, straight up 56%, 232.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Heat: Duncan Robinson, (GTD - Hip); Jimmy Butler, (OUT - Suspension); Josh Richardson, (OUT - Heel); Dru Smith, (OUT - Achilles)

Bulls: Dalen Terry, (GTD - Knee); Jalen Smith, (GTD - Illness); Talen Horton-Tucker, (GTD - Lower Leg); Zach LaVine, (GTD - Personal)

Los Angeles Lakers at LA Clippers

10 p.m. ET

Line: Lakers +8.5 (-110) | Clippers -8.5 (-110)

Money line: Lakers +280 | Clippers -360

Total: 221.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Clippers by 10.3, straight up 80%, 219.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Lakers: Anthony Davis, (OUT - Abdomen); Cam Reddish, (GTD - Personal); Gabe Vincent, (GTD - Knee); LeBron James, (GTD - Foot); Christian Wood, (OUT - Knee); Jalen Hood-Schifino, (GTD - Hamstring)

Clippers: Cam Christie, (OUT - Ankle); P.J. Tucker, (OUT - Not Injury Related)

Indiana Pacers at Portland Trail Blazers

10 p.m. ET

Line: Pacers -5.5 (-110) | Blazers +5.5 (-110)

Money line: Pacers -215 | Blazers +180

Total: 234.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Blazers by 1.3, straight up 54%, 233.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Pacers: Myles Turner, (GTD - Ankle); Enrique Freeman, (OUT - Illness); Isaiah Jackson, (OUT - Achilles); James Wiseman, (OUT - Achilles)

Blazers: Justin Minaya, (GTD - Ankle); Taze Moore, (GTD - Hip); Matisse Thybulle, (GTD - Ankle)

