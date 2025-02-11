Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Tuesday

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball daily cheat sheet is your pregame destination before you set your lineups for the night's games. Here you'll read our best advice for the night, including a selection of players you can stream as well as game-by-game injury reports and player projections.

What you need to know for Tuesday's games

There are four games on the menu for this last Tuesday before the All-Star Break, and all four games project as potentially high-scoring affairs. According to ESPN BET, all four games have over/under lines of 225.5 or higher, with three of them at 237.5 or higher.

The Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies have the highest total of the night at a whopping 244.5 points, with a spread of only -3.5 in favor of Memphis, indicating the expectation that the game could be both a close and high-scoring game -- a recipe for good props. Three of the four games have totals of 237.5 or higher and spreads of 4.5 points or less, making this night a potential opportunity for fantasy and betting action.

As always, let's take a closer look at the matchups with an eye towards fantasy hoops streamers and betting angles of interest.

Tuesday's Stream Team

Ausar Thompson, Detroit Pistons (available in 62.8% of ESPN leagues): I've been on double-double watch for Thompson for the last 10 games, starting with his 11-point, nine-rebound effort against his brother's Houston Rockets on Jan. 20. Thompson hasn't passed that threshold yet in the games since, but he has been flirting with it, posting three straight games of eight boards with averages of 14.0 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 4.3 RPG and 2.0 SPG during that span.

Matas Buzelis, Chicago Bulls (83.5% available): Buzelis has played his way into the Bulls' starting lineup with six straight double-digit scoring efforts. The rookie has averaged 18.0 PPG, 2.0 BPG, 1.7 3PG and 1.0 SPG in 29.7 MPG over his last three games.

Guerschon Yabusele, Philadelphia 76ers (78.3%): Yabusele has been effective of late, with or without Joel Embiid in the lineup. During his past 10 games (eight of them starts), Yabusele has averaged 15.8 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 1.7 3PG and 1.2 SPG in 30.6 MPG. And in the two games in that span when he didn't start, he dropped 40 total points with seven total 3-pointers. He is shooting and playing well in whatever role the 76ers ask of him.

Dre's bets for Tuesday

Jalen Brunson OVER 28.5 total points (-105)

Brunson has made a habit of increasing his scoring in the New Year with each season with the New York Knicks, and he "announced" his intention to continue that tradition by dropping 55 points on Dec. 28. In the 20 games since, Brunson has averaged 29.0 PPG, well above his then-season average of 24.5 PPG through the first 31. He has picked it up even more of late, averaging 35.3 PPG in his last three games. In two games against the Indiana Pacers this season, Brunson has averaged 29.5 PPG.

Ausar Thompson to record a double-double (7-1)

This bet gets long-shot odds because Thompson only has one double-double this season, but signs indicate he could start getting them again at any time. Thompson missed the first month of the season with health issues and is still playing himself into shape. But he has scored in double-figures in five straight games and grabbed at least seven boards in four of those five. At 7-1 odds, this is a high-reward bet.

Jaren Jackson Jr. OVER 22.5 points (-110)

Jackson has been on a heater for weeks now. His nine-game streak of more than 20 points was snapped with a 19-point effort in his last outing, but he has still averaged 26.4 PPG over that 10-game span. He has been even hotter in February, averaging 29.8 PPG with at least 31 points in three of his four games this month.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET

Players in italics are available in a majority of ESPN Leagues

Toronto Raptors at Philadelphia 76ers

7 p.m. ET

Line: Raptors +9.5 (-115) | 76ers -9.5 (-105)

Money line: Raptors +300 | 76ers -400

Total: 225.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: 76ers by 8.1, straight up 75%, 224.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Raptors: Gradey Dick, (GTD - Neck); Jonathan Mogbo, (GTD - Ankle); Brandon Ingram, (OUT - Ankle); Jakob Poeltl, (OUT - Hip); RJ Barrett, (OUT - Concussion); P.J. Tucker, (OUT - Personal)

76ers: Eric Gordon, (GTD - Wrist); Joel Embiid, (GTD - Knee); Kyle Lowry, (OUT - Hip); Jared McCain, (OUT - Knee)

Raptors projections:

76ers projections:

New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Knicks -2.5 (-110) | Pacers +2.5 (-110)

Money line: Knicks -135 | Pacers +115

Total: 239.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Pacers by 2.3, straight up 58%, 237.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Knicks: Josh Hart, (GTD - Knee); OG Anunoby, (GTD - Foot); Pacome Dadiet, (OUT - Toe); Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle)

Pacers: Myles Turner, (GTD - Neck); Isaiah Jackson, (OUT - Achilles)

Knicks projections:

Pacers projections:

Detroit Pistons at Chicago Bulls

8 p.m. ET

Line: Pistons -4.5 (-115) | Bulls +4.5 (-105)

Money line: Pistons -185 | Bulls +155

Total: 237.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Pistons by 2.6, straight up 59%, 238.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Pistons: Jaden Ivey, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Bulls: Ayo Dosunmu, (GTD - Illness); Adama Sanogo, (OUT - Knee); Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Illness)

Pistons projections:

Bulls projections:

Memphis Grizzlies at Phoenix Suns

10 p.m. ET

Line: Grizzlies -3.5 (-115) | Suns +3.5 (-105)

Money line: Grizzlies -165 | Suns +140

Total: 244.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Grizzlies by 3.5, straight up 62%, 243.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Grizzlies: Cam Spencer, (OUT - Thumb); Johnny Davis, (OUT - Not Injury Related); Marvin Bagley III, (OUT - Knee)

Suns: Grayson Allen, (GTD - Knee); Vasilije Micic, (GTD - Ankle); Bradley Beal, (OUT - Toe); Cody Martin, (OUT - Abdomen)

Grizzlies projections:

Suns projections: