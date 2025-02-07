Fantasy basketball: Top 100 dynasty and keeper league rankings

Open Extended Reactions

These top 100 fantasy basketball rankings for dynasty and keeper leagues focus on long-term success, not just the current season. In dynasty and keeper formats, a player's future potential is just as important as their present production, making strategic planning essential.

These rankings are designed to help build a roster that remains competitive for years to come. In addition to the rankings, several key risers and fallers are highlighted -- players whose values are shifting due to performance, opportunity or long-term outlook.

Recognizing these trends can provide a significant advantage. Explore the rankings and see which players are making the biggest moves in dynasty fantasy basketball.

Top 100 Dynasty/Keeper League Rankings

Trending up

Cade Cunningham, PG/SG, Detroit Pistons

Cunningham has cemented himself as an elite fantasy player this season. He has been the driving force for a surprising Pistons squad that's pushing for a playoffs spot. Statistically, this is a breakout campaign for the former No. 1 overall pick; he is averaging a career-best 25.6 PPG in 47 games, and his 9.4 APG ranks third in the league. The scary part is he still hasn't reached his ceiling.

Evan Mobley, PF/C, Cleveland Cavaliers

Mobley has taken a big step forward offensively in 2024-25, averaging a career-high 18.3 PPG while shooting 76.1% from the free throw line. He's already one of the league's premier defenders and has put up 9.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. Still only 23, he continues to improve each season, and that growth has been reflected in his steady rise in our redraft rankings. His strong play was also rewarded with his first NBA All-Star selection this year.

Tyler Herro, PG/SG, Miami Heat

Herro's journey from Sixth Man to the Heat's top offensive player is remarkable. He's putting up career highs in points (23.9), rebounds (5.6), assists (5.5) and field goal attempts (17.6). He also earned his first All-Star selection in his six-year career. Herro will be the focal point of the Heat offense in the post-Jimmy Butler era, even if his defensive contributions are minimal.

Trending down

Zion Williamson, PF, New Orleans Pelicans

Williamson has played in just 184 games in his five seasons since being drafted No. 1 overall back in 2019, and that lack of availability has made things extremely difficult for the Pelicans and any fantasy manager rostering him. His conditioning and motivation fluctuate, and he has appeared in only 15 games this season. Rostering Williamson in fantasy is an exercise in patience at this point, and he has to prove he can be durable enough to consistently log 65-plus games in a season before that changes.

Nic Claxton, C, Brooklyn Nets

The Nets are at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings and also rank near the bottom of the league in both offensive and defensive rating. Perhaps that's the reason behind Claxton's struggles this season. He's averaging just 9.9 PPG, 7.4 RPG and 1.3 BPG, all lower than his per-game averages last season. Claxton needs to play alongside a superstar to truly shine, and the rebuilding Nets don't have one right now. That could change in the future but until then, it's hard to get too excited about Claxton.