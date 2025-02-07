Open Extended Reactions

PSV Eindhoven on Friday said United States men's national team striker Ricardo Pepi is likely out for rest of season after undergoing meniscus surgery in the United States following a knee injury sustained in January during a Champions League match against Liverpool.

Pepi scored the eventual game-winning goal in the 3-2 victory over Liverpool, a result that guaranteed PSV finished in the top 16 of the league phase, but he was forced to exit the match in the 76th minute after being treated for the knee injury.

Pepi confirmed the surgery via his Instagram account earlier this week: "Surgery went well everyone! Thank you so much for the warm messages and keeping me in your thoughts��. Couldn't be happier to sign my new contract until 2030 with PSV. We have so much to accomplish together. Love you guys ❤️‍��"

Sources told ESPN last week that he would miss one to three months. However, on Friday a source with knowledge of Pepi's injury said that surgery was needed to repair the torn meniscus, and that the player will likely be sidelined for thee months, "give or take a few weeks."

The Eredivisie season ends on May 18.

PSV coach Peter Bosz said Friday on the team's social media: "We assume that Ricardo Pepi will be out for the rest of the season."

U.S. men's national team sources have not commented on how the loss will affect the team, which has a Concacaf Nations League semifinal against Panama scheduled for March 20 and a possible final three days later.

The injury comes at an especially inopportune time for Pepi. Last week, he signed a contract extension that will keep him at the Eredivisie club until the summer of 2030.

The El Paso, Texas native has excelled with PSV this season with 18 goals in 25 league and cup appearances, though that has often been in a substitute's role in support of usual starter Luuk de Jong.

Pepi was also the subject of a $25 million transfer bid by Premier League side West Ham United, though that was rejected by PSV.

Pepi has been in excellent form at international level as well, scoring in both legs of the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal matchup against Jamaica.

Ricardo Pepi recently signed a contract extension with PSV through 2030. (Photo by Photo Prestige/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Pepi's injury leaves U.S. manager Mauricio Pochettino with the challenge of looking for a replacement ahead of the Nations League. He has 13 goals in 33 games for the USMNT, where he has been a regular fixture ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

On Friday, PSV technical director Ernie Stewart told ESPN that the team evaluated adding another striker.

"Pepi's injury created a situation you have to respond to but that has not been possible yet," he said. "Bringing in a new player at forward is on our agenda, but not a must. If we decide to, it must be a good fit for the team. We are considering it."