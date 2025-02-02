Open Extended Reactions

United States striker Ricardo Pepi has extended his contract with PSV through to 2030.

Pepi was subject of a $26 million (€25m) bid from West Ham last week, an approach PSV rejected, according to ESPN sources. News of that interest came soon after he played a starring role in PSV's 3-2 win over Liverpool, where he scored the winner.

But it was a bittersweet couple of days for Pepi, as he suffered a knee injury in that triumph which will keep him on the sidelines for between one to three months. The news came as a blow to Pepi, who has been in remarkable form for PSV this season.

Pepi, 22, has 11 goals in 18 Eredivisie appearances, and 17 goals in 27 appearances across all competitions. That form has seen several teams take notice of him in the January window, but he has opted to prolong his stay with PSV. His original contract was up in 2028, but that's now been extended through to 2030.

"It's a difficult week for me, but I'm still very happy at the moment and that's because of this deal," Pepi said. "Thanks to the enormous amount of love and opportunities PSV gives me and the special club that PSV is, I had no doubts about extending my contract. We have already experienced many unforgettable moments together and hopefully many special milestones will follow."

Talking about his knee injury, Pepi said: "At the time it happened, I thought the injury wasn't too bad. But the next day I knew something was wrong. This is unfortunately the risk of our profession, but I assure you that I will be back as soon as possible."