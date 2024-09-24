        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          Expected fantasy points (xFP): 2024 leaderboard for TEs

          Rey Del Rio/Getty Images
          • Mike Clay, ESPN Senior WriterSep 24, 2024, 05:36 PM
            Close
            • Fantasy football, NFL analyst for ESPN.com
            • Member of Pro Football Writers of America
            • Founding director of Pro Football Focus Fantasy
            • 2013 FSTA award winner for most accurate preseason rankings
            Follow on X

          Expected fantasy points (xFP) strips away player talent and efficiency and focuses solely on opportunity.

          FORP -- fantasy points over replacement player -- is the difference between a player's actual fantasy point total (FF points) and his xFP (or expected total).

          Tight end adjustments are made as follows:

          Rushing attempts: No change

          Rushing yardage: Rush attempts multiplied by a rusher's expected yardage based on position and rush direction

          Rushing touchdowns: Rushing xTD

          Targets: No change

          Receptions: Targets multiplied by a receiver's expected catch rate based on depth of throw, location and position

          Receiving yardage: Targets multiplied by a receiver's expected yardage based on depth of throw, location and position

          Receiving touchdowns: Receiving xTD

          Two-point conversions: xTD multiplied by the league average 2-point rate

          Fumbles lost: Touches multiplied by the league average rate

          Return touchdowns: Excluded due to extreme rareness and randomness

          Below is the 2024 xFP leaderboard for tight ends: