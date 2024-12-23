Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- Both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard will miss Monday's game against the Chicago Bulls with a non-COVID illness, the team announced.

Several of the Bucks players and staff members have been feeling under the weather following the team's victory in the NBA Cup last week. A pair of the team's younger players, guard AJ Johnson and forward Chris Livingston, will also miss Monday's game.

Lillard has not played since the team's victory in Las Vegas last Tuesday, sitting for two games over the weekend. He was also listed as doubtful with a right calf strain on the injury report heading into Monday night. Lillard said he felt some discomfort in his calf against the Atlanta Hawks during the NBA Cup semifinals but played through it in the championship game.

Antetokounmpo missed Saturday's game on the second night of a back-to-back but entered Monday listed as questionable with back spasms. However, he was on the floor with the team during shootaround Monday morning.

Khris Middleton (ankle) will be available for Milwaukee to play in his third straight game since missing the NBA Cup championship. The Bucks picked up a 112-101 victory over the Washington Wizards on Saturday without Antetokounmpo and Lillard.