          2024 expected fantasy points against (xFPA) by position

          Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images
          • Mike Clay, ESPN Senior WriterSep 24, 2024, 05:38 PM
            Close
            • Fantasy football, NFL analyst for ESPN.com
            • Member of Pro Football Writers of America
            • Founding director of Pro Football Focus Fantasy
            • 2013 FSTA award winner for most accurate preseason rankings
            Follow on X

          Expected fantasy points (xFP) strip away player talent and efficiency and focus solely on opportunity.

          FORP -- fantasy points over replacement player -- is the difference between a position's actual fantasy point total (FF Pts) and its xFP (expected total).

          The "defense" xFP charts below use the same exact formula as the offense, except it's flipped around to show the volume faced by each defense. The defensive charts are different from offense in that they are sorted by FORP, which shows the best (values above zero) and worst (values below zero) defenses against each position relative to the volume faced.