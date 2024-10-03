Open Extended Reactions

It's Week 5 of the fantasy football season, and offenses across the NFL are starting to develop an identity. Player usage and scheme. Key tendencies that give us a jump when setting our lineups. We can see where quarterbacks are distributing the ball, or how wide receivers are being deployed at multiple levels of the route tree. It's more than just volume for running backs, too, as field position and game situation matter.

As these offensive trends develop, the fantasy impact follows suit, both positive and negative. That's why I want to look at some of the emerging talent across the league while also hitting on the higher-profile players who haven't met expectations through four games. Let's start with a quarterback question I would have never anticipated before the season started.

Who has the higher ceiling: Baker Mayfield or Patrick Mahomes?