Dos and Don'ts for Week 7: How to value David Montgomery, George Pickens, Dolphins WRs

Fantasy football managers overthink just about everything. They often need a calm, measured voice of reason to remind them of what makes sense.

Take a deep breath. It is fantasy football. Make practical decisions on lineups, trades and foods for the tailgating party and things will work out. Try to enjoy the ride. You wouldn't believe the things fantasy managers overthink. Well, you're (presumably) a fantasy manager. OK, so perhaps you would.

The Lions, who just piled up 47 points against the embarrassed Cowboys, feature a pair of terrific running backs. Gibbs is the one everyone coveted early in fantasy drafts. The former Alabama player is 22 years old and comes off a rookie season with nearly 1,300 scrimmage yards, 11 TDs and 52 receptions. Montgomery, in his first season after defecting from the Bears, had his own signature season with 13 TD runs, but come on, people just assumed Gibbs was the only one with the bright future. Montgomery went four or five rounds later in average ESPN drafts.

Fast-forward to this week and Montgomery has not only scored 7.3 more PPR points -- granted, it is not much -- but he has out-touched Gibbs, 85 to 80. Is this relevant information? Well, Gibbs is universally rostered and Montgomery, at 94.2%, is not, but in serious leagues, each player is an obvious start. But some view Montgomery, with a rushing touchdown in every game so far, as someone not capable of continuing his success, while Gibbs is the one people seem to target in trades. That might not be correct.