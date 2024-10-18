Open Extended Reactions

The ESPN+ Cheat Sheet for Week 7 is your one-stop shop for fantasy football advice. We've curated all our best start/sit advice from this week, including insights from Matt Bowen, Mike Clay, Tristan H. Cockcroft, Eric Karabell and Liz Loza. Don't have time to read it all? That's why cheat sheets were invented! Catch up on a week's worth of reading in mere minutes, see which players are on the injury report, consider the betting data and then set your lineup with confidence.

Lines accurate as of latest time stamp. For latest odds, go to ESPN BET.

Injury aggregation powered by RotoWire. Football Power Index by ESPN Analytics.

New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars -6

Locks: Sunday 9:30 a.m. ET

Over/under total: 42.5 (10th highest)

FPI favorite: Jaguars by 7.7, 69.7% to win outright

Patriots injury watch: RB Rhamondre Stevenson: Q

Jaguars injury watch: TE Evan Engram: Q; RB Travis Etienne Jr.: Q; WR Gabe Davis: Q

Best of the Week

Tristan H. Cockcroft : Week 6 was the first time any Patriots receiver was within the top 25 scorers at the position -- and they placed two, DeMario Douglas (eighth) and Kayshon Boutte (24th). That coincided with Drake Maye's installation at quarterback, a decision that breathed additional life into the Patriots' offense. The Jaguars have seen eight different wide receivers score 15-plus PPR fantasy points in six games, including multiples in three of those games. Douglas, who has had at least a 28% target share in each of the past two weeks, should again deliver a productive fantasy score.

Liz Loza: Jacksonville's defense gifted Caleb Williams his best outing so far, allowing him to complete more than 79% of his passes while tossing four scores. The Jaguars have allowed at least 23 fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks in four straight contests. It's early, but Drake Maye appears deserving of attention and could flirt with top-15 numbers in Week 7

Cincinnati Bengals -5.5 vs. Cleveland Browns

Locks: Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Over/under total: 41.5 (12th highest)

FPI favorite: Bengals by 4.8, 62.6% to win outright