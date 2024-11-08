Dos and Don'ts for Week 10: Expectations for C.J. Stroud, Jordan Mason and the Buccaneers' backfield

Open Extended Reactions

Fantasy football managers overthink just about everything. They often need a calm, measured voice of reason to remind them of what makes sense.

Take a deep breath. It is fantasy football. Make practical decisions on lineups, trades and food for the tailgating party and things will work out. Try to enjoy the ride. You wouldn't believe the things fantasy managers overthink. Well, you're (presumably) a fantasy manager so perhaps you would.

Don't expect C.J. Stroud to play at a QB1 level

Stroud has averaged 14.4 PPR points per game this season, well outside the top 10 at his position, though fantasy managers assume/hope that number rises with the return of star WR Nico Collins. The narrative on Stroud is that he has struggled because Collins and Stefon Diggs (knee) have been hurt and sat out games. Collins (hamstring) is on the mend but no lock to play in Week 10. His pending return will help, but Stroud was not close to a QB1 option even when he had Collins and Diggs. Stroud averaged just 16.44 PPR points during the first five games of the season while Collins led the league in receiving yards.

What the Texans really need is better line protection, and that seems unlikely at this point of the season. Stroud averaged 18.4 PPR points last season when, as a rookie, he had ample time to throw. He was sacked 38 times, hurried 47 times -- not low figures, but not ridiculous -- and he was the No. 9 fantasy QB. This season, Stroud has already been sacked 30 times in nine games (second in the league), and he has been hurried 41 times (most in the league).