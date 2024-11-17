Open Extended Reactions

Join the chat as ESPN fantasy football experts Eric Moody, Eric Karabell and Tristan H. Cockcroft will be here to answer all of your start/sit questions and other fantasy-related queries, live from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET every Sunday of the NFL's regular season.

Week 11 has arrived, with eight games kicking off in Sunday's early window. What's the latest injury buzz as kickoff time approaches? Which player is the better bet for your flex spot? Should you already be considering a trade to upgrade your roster? Ask away! Our experts will try to answer as many questions as they can prior to kickoff of the early games.