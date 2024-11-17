Didier Deschamps takes issue with questions about Kylian Mbappe's absence from the France squad as they prepare to face Israel. (1:03)

Open Extended Reactions

France manager Didier Deschamps has expressed concern over the growing mental stresses his players face with the congested football calendar and accentuated exposure via social media.

Deschamps has faced regular questions about the mental health of Kylian Mbappé in particular, with the Real Madrid forward having missed the last two international camps amid what the manager described as partly "psychological" worries.

"He is in a complicated situation, yes, but that does not take away from what he has done or mean that he is not able to re-find his previous form, even if he too was less effective in 2024," Deschamps told Telefoot when asked about Mbappé.

"The environment is different because there is exposure today -- the slightest little word, social networks and then the fallout.

"I spoke with some of my players. After a competition like Euro 2024, they have barely three weeks, it is difficult to put the demands back in. They are higher and higher.

"Every time it is: 'You must, you must, you must' and then sometimes you can't respond or you respond less well, and there can be a psychological issue.

France coach Didier Deschamps at training on Friday. FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

"Whether it is going as far as depression I don't know, but it is a psychological state that is fragile. It is the head that commands the legs."

Liverpool's French defender Ibrahima Konaté also spoke to Telefoot about the reports around Mbappé's mental state, offering support should the former Paris Saint-Germain forward need it.

"Beyond being a footballer, he is one of my friends and someone that I have a lot of affection for," he said.

"If Kylian has psychological problems in his life, we'll always be there to help him. But we know the qualities that Kylian has. He is a formidable player and one of the best in the world.

"Every player in their career has had a little blip so I'm not worried about him. I can't wait for him to get back to his best level."

France play Italy in the UEFA Nations League on Sunday in Milan. Both teams have already qualified for the quarterfinals of the tournament.