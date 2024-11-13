Didier Deschamps explains his decision to exclude Kylian Mbappe from France's upcoming games in the Nations League. (1:12)

Deschamps: Better to leave Mbappe out of France squad (1:12)

Open Extended Reactions

Even when he is not there for France, the focus remains on Kylian Mbappé.

On the eve of a high-risk UEFA Nations League match against Israel in Paris, France coach Didier Deschamps was asked Wednesday if he had spoken with Mbappé about his decision to leave the Real Madrid forward out of his squad.

Deschamps first joked that he had expected the question to be asked earlier during the news conference.

Quickly back to his serious self, Deschamps then avoided a debate.

"Listen, I told you what I told you," Deschamps said. "You are free to speak, and interpret that. I have a game tomorrow, There are 23 players here. Kylian isn't here -- please leave him alone."

Mbappé was also absent from the previous France gathering because of a minor thigh injury. This time he is not injured, but struggling with form.

Mbappé's performances have been below par in recent weeks after he joined Madrid from PSG this summer. His struggles to adapt to his new side's playing style have coincided with a rough patch of form for the Spanish club.

Mbappé hasn't added to his 48 goals for France since June.

Deschamps last week did not elaborate about his choice to do without Mbappé but said it was not related to recent reports in Swedish media that the former Paris Saint-Germain star was the subject of a rape investigation. Mbappé's representatives have rejected the reports as "false and irresponsible."

France play Israel at home then travel to Italy three days later. Italy lead the group standings after four matches, one point above France. Belgium are third, ahead of Israel.

French authorities have stepped up security in Paris ahead of the match with Israel on Thursday, hoping to avoid a repeat of violent clashes between locals and Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam last week.

The Nations League match at the Stade de France comes at a fraught moment, with diplomatic relations between French President Emmanuel Macron and Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu strained by Israel's war in Gaza.

Some 4,000 police will secure the event, deployed in the stadium, outside the ground and on public transport, the Paris police force said.

"It's an exceptional measure, three to four times greater than what we usually mobilize," Paris police chief Laurent Nunez told RTL radio on Wednesday.

Only French and Israel flags would be allowed inside the stadium, he added.

Information from The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.