Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens aren't buying that Kylian Mbappe is putting France to one side in an attempt to win the 2025 Ballon d'Or. (2:30)

Did Kylian Mbappe really ask to only play France's important games? (2:30)

Allegations of rape against France national team captain and Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé are "totally false" and "a slanderous rumour," his representatives said Tuesday, following media reports that he was the subject of an investigation over an incident in a Stockholm hotel on Thursday.

Swedish prosecutors confirmed in a statement in response to the media coverage that a probe into an alleged rape at a hotel in central Stockholm had been opened, but they did not identify a suspect.

Swedish public broadcaster SVT and dailies Expressen and Aftonbladet, citing unnamed sources, reported that Mbappé, 25, was a suspect in the case.

"A new slanderous rumour is starting to ignite the web," a statement sent to Reuters by Mbappé's representatives at public relations firm Patricia Goldman said. "These accusations are totally false and irresponsible, and their propagation is unacceptable.

"Kylian Mbappé will under no circumstances tolerate his integrity, reputation and honour being sullied by unfounded insinuations."

"We do not know who the complaint is against, I do not know if the complaint is targeting him," Mbappé's lawyer, Marie-Alix Canu-Bernard, told French TV channel TF1 on Tuesday.

"He is never alone, he is never exposed to a risk-taking situation. It totally excludes that there could have been any reprehensible behaviour on his part. It is an absolute certainty. He is serene but flabbergasted by the media frenzy. He does not understand what can be reproached to him.

"He has done nothing wrong," Canu-Bernard said, adding that Mbappé would cooperate with the Swedish justice system if he was to be directly targeted by an investigation.

Kylian Mbappé did not play for France vs. Israel and Belgium because of a muscle injury. Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Mbappé posted a link to a French media story on the matter on X and wrote: "Fake News!!!!"

Mbappé had been on a private trip to the Nordic country's capital last week with a group of friends, Swedish media reported.

Mbappé and his friends left Sweden on Friday. A report of the allegation against Mbappé was made to police by an unidentified victim the following day, Expressen and Aftonbladet reported.

"In response to media reports about a suspected rape in Stockholm, the prosecutor can confirm that a criminal report has been submitted to the police," the Swedish Prosecution Authority said in a statement Tuesday.

Reuters could not independently confirm the identity of the victim nor the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault.

Senior prosecutor Marina Chirakova declined to comment further when reached by Reuters.

SVT and Expressen, citing unnamed sources, reported that the level of suspicion directed at Mbappé by investigators was "reasonable" -- the lower of the two levels in the Swedish legal system. The higher level, "probable suspicion," is usually required to have a suspect remanded in custody.

Mbappé trained with his Real Madrid teammates Tuesday. The club did not immediately respond when asked if they were aware of the investigation and whether they had been contacted by the Swedish authorities.