Transfer rumors, news: LAFC circle as Griezmann eyes Atleti exit

Antoine Griezmann is considering leaving Atlético Madrid amid interest from LAFC, while Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund have sounded out PSV Eindhoven regarding USMNT forward Ricardo Pepi. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumours, and gossip from around the globe.

Antoine Griezmann has been linked with a move to MLS club LAFC. Cristian Trujillo/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

- Atlético Madrid star Antoine Griezmann is on the radar of LAFC, according to Relevo. The MLS club are believed to have maintained their interest in the 33-year-old amid hopes of pairing him with fellow France international Olivier Giroud. Despite his contract being set to expire in 2026, it is reported that Griezmann is thinking about leaving the Wanda Metropolitano in the summer.

- Juventus have placed Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee on their list of targets, reports Calciomercato. While a central defender is the Serie A side's priority, Juve will look into a deal for the Netherlands international if the Red Devils make him available for transfer. Zirkzee, 23, has struggled to find his form at Old Trafford after making a move from Bologna in July. His manager at Bologna was Thiago Motta, who also moved on in the summer ... to Juventus. Zirkzee has one goal and two assists in17 appearances this season. Juve striker Dusan Vlahovic will be into the final year of his contract next summer and will move on if no extension is agreed; if that does happen, Juve could explore a loan with an obligation to sign permanently for Zirkzee.

- Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund, and Atlético Madrid are keen on PSV Eindhoven forward Ricardo Pepi, reports AS. The clubs are said to have already made enquiries to the Eredivisie side over a potential move for the 21-year-old United States international, and there is belief that they could be willing to part ways with him if a suitable offer arrives. Pepi has scored six goals in 11 league appearances so far this season.

- Napoli are hoping they can persuade Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to extend his contract beyond 2027 and prevent him from moving to Paris Saint-Germain in 2025, according to Calciomercato. Napoli want to keep the 23-year-old and avoid a repeat of the situation that saw Victor Osimhen leave for Galatasaray, but so far the club and player are yet to agree on an extension. PSG, and clubs in England, continue to monitor the situation.

- Optimism is emerging from Barcelona in the race for Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Jonathan Tah, writes Sport. The Blaugrana are "gaining ground" in the race for the 28-year-old, who is expected to leave when his contract expires in June. Bayern Munich have been linked but there is also belief that Real Madrid could make an approach when the transfer window opens in January.

- Talks are ongoing between Manchester City and the representatives of striker Erling Haaland over a new contract, reports the Sunday Mirror. Negotiations are continuing over an improved deal worth £500,000-per-week, which would see his salary become the highest in the Premier League. City also want to remove or alter the existing £150 million release clause, and they could be willing to increase it to £200m. Haaland has previously been linked with Real Madrid, though speculation has cooled since their signing of France international Kylian Mbappé.

ESPN's Dale Johnson looks into the reasons why Thiago Motta might want to be reunited with Manchester United's Joshua Zirkzee at Juventus.

Joshua Zirkzee was a crucial member of the Bologna team which excelled last season, finishing fifth and benefitting from the performance of Italian clubs in Europe to get a place in the Champions League for this season. The Netherlands international created 11 big chances in his 34 appearances, a tally only bettered by AC Milan's Rafael Leao (18), Napoli's Matteo Politano (15), Inter's Federico Dimarco (14) and Juve's Federico Chiesa (12). However, those big chances didn't really convert into goals -- he had just four assists to his name; Leao, in comparison, had a league-leading nine. Zirkzee attempted 137 take-ons, the fifth-highest in Serie A, but his success rate of 38% did not compare favourably with others at the top of the list. For instance, the impressive Leao was successful with 48.1% of his 160 take-ons. Zirkzee did, however, score 11 goals under Motta, who will feel he can get more out of the forward now he's a more mature player.

- Brazil legend Ronaldo is plotting to become president of the Brazilian FA in 2026, and his first move would be to bring Pep Guardiola with him as coach of the Selecao. (Sport)

- West Ham are planning a move for Manchester City midfielder James McAtee in January. McAtee, 22, had two loan spells with Sheffield United but cannot get in the City team. (The Sun on Sunday)

- A move to Palmeiras for Brazilian striker Neymar appears unlikely after club president Leila stated this weekend that "this club is not a medical department, Neymar will not join Palmeiras." (Fabrizio Romano)

- Aston Villa are looking into signing centre-back Diego Llorente from Real Betis in January, but a deal will be difficult as the 31-year-old has a deal until 2028. (Football Insider)

- Villa's interest in young Manchester United defender Henry Amass is likely to be blocked by new boss Ruben Amorim. (Football Insider)

- Argentine side River Plate are considering a €10m move for Newcastle United winger Miguel Almiron. (Ekrem Konur)

- Atletico Madrid have decided not to offer a new contract to Axel Witsel, 35, at the end of this season. (Relevo)

- Out-of-favour Paris Saint-Germain attacker Randal Kolo Muani has no interest in leaving the Ligue 1 leaders in January. (Téléfoot)

- Clubs are looking to take advantage of Lyon's financial problems with a move for 19-year-old forward Malick Fofana. (Foot Mercato)

- An algorithm says that AC Milan should have Lazio's Nicolò Rovella, FC Porto midfielder Nicolas Gonzalez, Club Brugge's Raphael Onyedika, Angelo Stiller of VfB Stuttgart, Feyenoord midfielder Quinten Timber and Lens' Andy Diouf on their transfer shortlist as targets who would cost under €20m. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Tottenham Hotspur are preparing to activate the one-year extension in the contract of forward Son Heung-Min. The 32-year-old is keen to extend his stay with Spurs, and he will reach a decade at the club next August. The extension in his deal will secure his future in north London until the summer of 2026. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Newcastle United are considering making Alexander Isak available for transfer, believing they can use the funds to sign a high-class replacement, such as Galatasaray loanee Victor Osimhen. (Football Insider)

- Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Milan Skriniar is open to a move to Juventus. The defender has started only three Ligue 1 games for PSG this season. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Tottenham Hotspur and Atletico Madrid are among the clubs interested in signing winger Takefusa Kubo from Real Sociedad. (Ekrem Konur)

- MLS club San Diego FC are hoping to sign Californian midfielder Luca de la Torre. The 26-year-old is yet to play this season for the Spanish side, and both Celta Vigo and MLS' newest franchise are keen to conclude a deal in January. (Diario AS)

- Monza, PSV Eindhoven, Real Betis and Villarreal are being linked with a loan move for Chelsea's Cesare Casadei in January. (Tuttomercatoweb)