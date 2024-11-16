Ruben Amorim says he is ready for the challenge at Man United after his final game in charge of Sporting. (0:57)

Manchester United have confirmed the arrival of five coaches who are to work in Rúben Amorim's backroom staff.

The former Sporting CP coach has hired several of the team who helped him win two Primeira League titles during his tenure in Portugal.

A club statement confirmed that Carlos Fernandes, Jorge Vital, Adelio Candido, Emanuel Ferro and Paulo Barreira have all joined United as the team looks to rebound from the unsuccessful end to Erik ten Hag's time in charge.

They will join former United midfielder Darren Fletcher and Andreas Georgson as first-team coaches. The new look bench faces its first test at Portman Road against Ipswich Town on Nov. 24.

Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes will return to Manchester to meet up with his new manager and countryman Amorim despite Portugal having another game against Croatia in the UEFA Nations League on Monday.

Fernandes was released early from the camp after receiving a yellow card during Portugal's 5-1 win over Poland on Friday that earned him a suspension for the trip to Zagreb.