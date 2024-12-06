Fantasy football managers overthink just about everything. They often need a calm, measured voice of reason to remind them of what makes sense. Don't be afraid. Take a deep breath. Make practical decisions on lineups, trades and foods for the tailgating party and things will work out. Try to enjoy the ride. You would not believe the things fantasy managers overthink. Well, you are (presumably) a fantasy manager. OK, so perhaps you would.

Don't be afraid ... to play TE Jonnu Smith at flex

We get many questions in our Sunday morning pregame chat sessions (11 a.m ET-1 p.m. ET), and quite a few of them feature tight ends, presumably for one particular lineup spot. Perhaps that should not always be the case, however. Fantasy managers need to be more open-minded about adding and activating tight ends in the flex position, and Smith is a perfect example. Unlike the other TE stars, such as Las Vegas Raiders rookie Brock Bowers and Arizona Cardinals veteran Trey McBride, Smith went undrafted in most fantasy leagues. Even today, Smith remains available in more than 20% of ESPN standard leagues.