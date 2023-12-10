Open Extended Reactions

Week 14 of the 2023 fantasy football season featured big surprises. Who were the big winners and losers? Which players received "A" and "F" grades?

Matt Bowen and Tristan H. Cockcroft offer their analysis and Seth Walder provides his grades. We also asked NFL Nation reporters to answer questions about what happened in the Thursday and Sunday games.

Ranking fantasy winners of Week 14

1. David Njoku, TE, Cleveland Browns

Njoku logged a season-high 27.1 points in the Week 14 win over the Jags, catching six of eight targets for 91 yards with two touchdowns. And I loved how Njoku was deployed as a play-action target for quarterback Joe Flacco (who can still hammer the ball to all three levels of the field). Deep shot there, plus the catch and run ball on a crossing route. Njoku has now seen at least six targets in eight straight games. He'll stay in the TE1 mix for the Week 15 game versus the Bears. -- Bowen