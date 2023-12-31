Open Extended Reactions

Week 17 of the 2023 fantasy football season featured big surprises. Who were the big winners and losers? Which players received "A" and "F" grades?

Matt Bowen and Tristan H. Cockcroft offer their analysis, and Seth Walder provides his grades. We also asked NFL Nation reporters to answer questions about what happened in the Thursday, Saturday and Sunday games.

Jump to a topic:

Ranking winners | Ranking losers

Who got an A | Who got an F

Biggest injuries and what's next

Ranking fantasy winners of Week 17

1. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

Lamb dropped a big number on the Lions defense in the Saturday night game, scoring 40.2 points, and we saw his entire skill set in this one. Start with the deep-ball touchdown reception for 98 yards. Convert the route and get vertical. Game-changing play. Look at the underneath throws too, as Lamb caught eight passes for 64 yards on slants and pivots. He ate up man coverage there. Plus, Lamb also displayed his catch-and-run juice. He finished with a season-high 227 yards receiving, catching 13 of 17 targets. And Lamb gets another positive matchup against the Washington defense in Week 18. -- Bowen