Week 5 of the 2023 fantasy football season featured some big surprises. Who were the big winners and losers? Which players received "A" and "F" grades?

Matt Bowen and Tristan H. Cockcroft offer their analysis, and Seth Walder provides his grades. We also asked NFL Nation reporters to answer questions about what happened in the Thursday and Sunday games.

Jump to a topic:

Ranking winners | Ranking losers

Who got an A | Who got an F

Biggest injuries and what's next

Ranking fantasy winners of Week 5

1. DJ Moore, WR, Chicago Bears

Moore dropped a career-high 49 PPR points on the Washington defense Thursday night, the highest total for a wide receiver since Ja'Marr Chase's 55.6 PPR points in Week 17 of 2021. Moore caught 8 of 10 targets in this one, finishing with 230 yards and three touchdowns. Catch-and-run targets. Double moves. Cover 2 beaters. It was an explosive play clinic for Moore, who has now caught a touchdown in each of his past three games. He'll be a high-end WR2 for the Week 6 matchup versus Minnesota. -- Bowen