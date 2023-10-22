Open Extended Reactions

Week 7 of the 2023 fantasy football season featured big surprises. Who were the big winners and losers? Which players received "A" and "F" grades?

Matt Bowen and Tristan H. Cockcroft offer their analysis, and Seth Walder provides his grades. We also asked NFL Nation reporters to answer questions about what happened in the Thursday and Sunday games.

Ranking fantasy winners of Week 7

1. Lamar Jackson, QB; Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens put on an offensive clinic in the win over the Lions. Personnel, formation, scheme. Jackson was dialed in here, too. Seeing it fast from the pocket, making plays off schedule and producing rushing totals. He finished with 33.8 fantasy points, logging 357 yards passing, 36 yards rushing and four total touchdowns. And two of those touchdown throws went to Andrews. Concepts there to target the tight end in the red zone. Andrews hit the 22.3 PPR mark in this one, his second game this season with 20 or more PPR points. Jackson and Andrews get a favorable matchup in Week 8 at Arizona. -- Bowen