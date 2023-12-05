Open Extended Reactions

The fantasy football playoffs are almost upon us, so it's more important than ever to keep an eye on the action so you make adjustments to your lineups to secure a postseason spot or improve positioning.

Each Tuesday during the season, ESPN fantasy analyst Eric Moody will ask NFL Nation reporters what to make of the fallout after games are played and the most pressing questions heading into the next weekend. Who is primed for a big performance, who is impacted by injuries and what roles might change? Here's what our crew had to say about some of the biggest storylines after Week 13 as we head into Week 14.

Cooper Kupp hasn't had 50 receiving yards in a game since Week 6. All factors considered, is Puka Nacua the more reliable Rams WR?

They're both banged up right now (Kupp sprained an ankle two weeks ago and is playing through it, and Nacua injured his shoulder and ribs on Sunday but came back into the game), but based on the numbers, it looks like Nacua is more reliable right now. Nacua came back into the game, but his status at practice this week should give a better indication of his health and what his workload might look like against Baltimore in Week 14. -- Sarah Barshop

If Derrick Henry (concussion) is unable to play this week, what kind of workload do you expect from Tyjae Spears?

Spears showed that he's capable of being a feature back last week when he rushed for a career-high 75 yards on 16 carries. Expect Spears to get a similar workload if Henry is unable to play because of a concussion. Spears is the primary third-down back for the Titans and an option in the passing game, so he'll get his touches regardless of whether Henry plays or not. Titans coach Mike Vrabel has frequently praised Spears for his elusiveness and has made it an emphasis to get the rookie running back the ball. -- Turron Davenport

Chuba Hubbard has had his two best days from scrimmage the past two weeks. Will he continue this level of production?

Yes. The team is committed to Hubbard as the lead back over Miles Sanders. It also is committed to developing a running game to take the pressure off rookie quarterback Bryce Young. I would expect Hubbard to continue to get 15-20 touches a game as long as the game is within reach. Plus, this offensive line -- which is a holdover from last year, for the most part -- is best when it run blocks. -- David Newton

With Tank Dell out for the season, who will fill the void in the Texans' passing game?

Nico Collins. After Dell suffered a leg injury last week, rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud began force-feeding Collins, who finished with 191 receiving yards -- good for 69% of Stroud's passing yards. Collins is ninth in the NFL in receiving yards (991), and with Dell out, expect Stroud to lean heavily on Collins to keep the passing attack afloat. Another receiver to watch is 2022 second-round pick John Metchie, Dell's backup. -- DJ Bien-Aime