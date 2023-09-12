Eric Karabell ranks players for their value for the rest of the 2023 season by position every week. Use the information to optimize the players on your bench for their future potential. Eric's top 100 can be found below the positions in this column.
Quarterback
Rankings changes: The big weekend news at quarterback occurred Monday night when New York Jets newcomer Aaron Rodgers left the field after four snaps, an Achilles injury that will end his season. Zach Wilson did not play well last season, but here he is back running the offense. How do we evaluate Wilson? Well, he averaged 11 fantasy points per game over nine starts last season, similar to Brock Purdy and Kenny Pickett, more than Baker Mayfield. We do not rank Wilson last among the starting quarterbacks.
Otherwise, we generally do not re-write a summer full of preseason rankings after one regular season game, regardless of how good or how bad. Joe Burrow had a rough Week 1 in 2022 and still had a fantastic season. He should be awesome again. Same with Lamar Jackson. We know Tua Tagovailoa is good. We do not know if he can stay on the field for all 17 games. Indianapolis Colts rookie Anthony Richardson does move up a bit in the rankings, and certainly the Geno Smith doubters may be taking victory laps today.
Trade for: Geno Smith and Daniel Jones. Look, it is one game! Unless you were relying on Ryan Tannehill, fantasy managers are advised to give their drafted starter more than one game. We should feel better about Green Bay Packers starter Jordan Love and Los Angeles Rams veteran Matthew Stafford than we did a week prior, though.
Be cautious: Remove the rushing touchdown and Deshaun Watson did not perform well, much like last season for the Browns. Still, he did score a rushing touchdown. Give him more than one game. There is little reason to believe Mac Jones will exceed 300 passing yards regularly, or anytime soon.
Running back
Rankings changes: There is also one big injury at running back. J.K. Dobbins was a RB3 in ESPN average live drafts, but as with Rodgers, his season is over after he suffered a torn Achilles tendon. Gus Edwards and Justice Hill figure to handle most of the touches, though veteran Melvin Gordon III, who was hiding on the Ravens practice squad, handled more rushing attempts than either of them last season. This could be interesting.
Other ranking moves are generally predicated on more or less volume than expected and some involve rookies sure to get more run over future weeks, so let's not overreact. Tyler Allgeier does not look like a backup to Bijan Robinson. Jahmyr Gibbs did not get many chances. Same with Najee Harris and new D'Andre Swift, among others. At least Swift played; Rashaad Penny did not.
Trade for: Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs. They have so much talent, we have to assume these first-round selections see myriad more touches moving forward. Javonte Williams (knee) ran hard and often and caught four passes, which is a great sign. Isiah Pacheco may see twice as many rushing attempts in Week 2. The Colts already may wish they had not placed star Jonathan Taylor on injured reserve. Do not trade for him as if he is a top-10 fantasy option, but his managers may be looking for immediate aid and consent to a trade they would not have a month ago.
Be cautious: Ah, the Cam Akers issue yet again. We went through this last season, too. Akers saw ample volume, but did not do much with it, though a late touchdown salvaged his fantasy performance. Kyren Williams played better and it worthy of adding in every league. Meanwhile, Rachaad White certainly had his chances, but kept running into defenders. Raheem Mostert does not have to deal with Jeff Wilson Jr. for a month, but Mostert is hardly durable, and Wilson will return.
Wide receiver
Rankings changes: Cooper Kupp was a top-5 pick in many leagues before the end of August, before his hamstring injury forced him to the injured reserve list. Kupp remains a top-20 WR in the rankings, but the Jonathan Taylor is the better bet to return to health. Several Rams (Puka Nacua, Tutu Atwell) look like legit pickups. Among those moving up include Colts Michael Pittman Jr. (rookie QB, so what?), Las Vegas Raiders newcomer Jakobi Meyers and New Orleans Saints surprise Rashid Shaheed. Those investing in Titans sophomore Treylon Burks and the overrated Raven Odell Beckham Jr. should worry.
Trade for: Well, if one thinks Tyreek Hill really will surpass 2,000 receiving yards, then go for it. He certainly does not lack talent. Calvin Ridley looked as if he hadn't missed any games. One cannot go wrong with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Tee Higgins is going to be just fine.
Be cautious: Well, Kupp, for starters. Hamstring injuries can last a while and there is a strong chance of reinjury. DJ Moore going to the Chicago Bears looked like a rough fantasy move when it happened, and even more so today. Give the Steelers more than one game against the best defense, but Diontae Johnson was not doing much before his own hamstring injury. Many will ask about Garrett Wilson now that Rodgers is gone, but he retains a strong ranking, just not as strong as a week ago. Not all top wide receivers get to play with top quarterbacks.
Tight end
Rankings changes: It was a rather disappointing Week 1, with only four tight ends reaching double-digit ESPN PPR scoring, and only one of them (T.J. Hockenson) active in a healthy portion of ESPN leagues. Still, kudos to the Patriots' Hunter Henry and Panthers' Hayden Hurst. Lions rookie Sam LaPorta also looked good. We assume Dallas Goedert will see more targets moving forward.
Trade for: Neither of the first two tight ends in the rankings played, but we are not worried about the Chiefs' Travis Kelce (knee) or the Ravens' Mark Andrews (quad). Just trade a lot more for Kelce, of course. Otherwise, what are you doing trading for a tight end?
Be cautious: Most teams have better linebackers than the Eagles, so this may be the apex for Henry. The Falcons just did not throw all that much, and Kyle Pitts may never aid fantasy managers on this team.