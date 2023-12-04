Fantasy football waiver wire: Noah Brown, Ezekiel Elliott highlight Week 14

With Tank Dell out for the season, Field Yates and Mike Clay look at what it means for other Texans, including Nico Collins. (2:21)

The Houston Texans lost Tank Dell for the rest of the season Sunday after he was carted off the field with a fractured left fibula. Dell had scored 17 or more fantasy points in four consecutive games prior to the injury, including two games with 28 or more points. He also developed a great rapport with rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, leaving fantasy managers to wonder how the Texans will fill the void. Look no further than Noah Brown (rostered in 34.5% of ESPN leagues), who should see more targets as Houston's No. 2 wide receiver behind Nico Collins. Brown had the same number of snaps and routes run as Collins, but he saw only two targets Sunday. Expect things to change in Week 14 against the New York Jets.

Brown broke out just a few weeks ago scoring 51.5 fantasy points over Weeks 9 and 10. He caught 13 of 14 targets for 325 yards and a touchdown over the two weeks prior to Sunday's game against the Broncos. Brown is an excellent pickup for fantasy managers looking ahead to the playoffs as the Texans face a vulnerable Tennessee Titans secondary in Weeks 15 and 17. He is my top waiver wire pickup for this week. In addition to Brown, Ezekiel Elliott, Gardner Minshew, Jayden Reed and Romeo Doubs highlight my top adds of the week.

Wide receivers

Romeo Doubs (38.5%) and Jayden Reed (42.6%), Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love's play is trending up a perfect time for fantasy managers. Love has averaged 285 passing yards and 2.6 passing touchdowns over the past three games. Doubs and Reed are both worth adding now, especially as Christian Watson deals with a hamstring injury. Doubs has averaged 6.1 targets and 11.4 fantasy points this season, while Reed scored 11 or more fantasy points in five of his past seven games, including two games with 19 or more points. The Packers have a favorable matchup in Week 14, facing a Giants defense that has allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to wide receivers.

Jonathan Mingo, Carolina Panthers (12.1%)

Mingo scored 12.9 fantasy points against the Buccaneers on Sunday, setting career highs with 10 targets, 6 receptions and 69 receiving yards. Mingo has showcased his potential over the past two games, tallying an impressive 10 receptions for 129 yards. Mingo seems to be establishing himself as the Panthers' No. 1 receiver under interim head coach Chris Tabor. Both DJ Chark and Adam Thielen have fewer receptions and receiving yards over the past two weeks.

Elijah Moore, Cleveland Browns (34.4%)

Moore appears to have rekindled his chemistry with Joe Flacco in Cleveland. Moore led the Browns with 12 targets and scored 12.3 fantasy points in Week 13 after Amari Cooper suffered a concussion in the second quarter. If Cooper is unable to suit up for Week 14, expect Moore to command a higher target share regardless of who is at quarterback.

Quick hits

Demario Douglas (33.4%) missed Week 13 with a concussion but could return Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Douglas has scored at least 10 fantasy points in four of his past five games, averaging 7.6 targets per game over that span.

Jalin Hyatt (2.4%) and the New York Giants return to the field from their Week 13 bye Sunday. The rookie receiver broke out in a Week 12 win over the Patriots, catching 5 of 6 targets for 109 yards. Despite his matchup against the Packers' secondary in Week 14, Hyatt is worth considering in deeper formats.

Khalil Shakir (5.8%) has solidified his role as the Bills' slot receiver. He has seen four or more targets in five of his past six games, averaging 10.6 fantasy points over that span. The Bills face a Chiefs defense in Week 14 that just gave up 27 points to Packers Sunday.

Curtis Samuel (44.6%) has been one of the most reliable receivers for the Washington Commanders. He has scored at least 10 fantasy points with 17 total targets over the past two games. Stash Samuel now with the Commanders on bye.

Quarterbacks

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams (32.0%)

Stafford has scored 20 or more fantasy points in two consecutive games. For the first time since Weeks 12 to 14 in 2021, he has had two straight games with three or more passing touchdowns. We'll see if Stafford can match the streak against a Ravens defense that allows the fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks with Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp as his top two receivers. Those fantasy managers in need of a quarterback for the fantasy playoffs should know that the Rams face a Commanders defense in Week 15 that gives up the second-most fantasy points per game.

Gardner Minshew, Indianapolis Colts (10.5%)

There is no doubt about the excellent rapport between Minshew and Michael Pittman. On Sunday, Minshew threw for 312 yards and two touchdowns en route to a season-high 18.6 fantasy points. Having Jonathan Taylor out with a thumb injury, the Colts will have to rely more on the passing game and Minshew is in a great position to do so against the defenses of the Bengals, Steelers, Falcons and Raiders to close out the fantasy season.

Quick hit

With Derek Carr dealing with a rib injury, Jameis Winston (0.2%) could finally get the chance to start for the Saints in Week 14 against the Panthers. Winston has averaged 18.3 fantasy points per game as a starter in his career.

Running backs

Antonio Gibson, Washington Commanders (44.7%)

Gibson served as the Commanders' primary back Sunday after Brian Robinson Jr. suffered a hamstring injury in the second quarter. He scored 11.2 fantasy points and now has 11 or more fantasy points in three of his past four games, averaging 10.7 touches per game over that span. Gibson should see an increase in workload if Robinson is unable to suit up in Week 14. In fact, he has averaged 12.2 fantasy points per game in games where he has seen 15 or more touches.

Ezekiel Elliott, New England Patriots (34.0%)

Rhamondre Stevenson could miss Week 14 after suffering a sprained ankle Sunday against the Chargers. If Stevenson is unable to play, New England will turn to Elliott to lead the backfield against a Pittsburgh Steelers defense has allowed the 12th-most fantasy points per game to running backs.

Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans (32.0%)

Spears stepped up in Week 13 after Derrick Henry exited Sunday's game with a head injury. He led the Titans' backfield with 16 rushing attempts for 75 yards and four receptions for 13 yards, good for 12.8 fantasy points. This marked his third game with 10 or more fantasy points this season. Spears has emerged as a valuable player for fantasy managers, demonstrating league-winning potential if given opportunities. Considering Spears' recent performance, his roster percentage should rise.

Quick hits

If you didn't pick up Keaton Mitchell (30.7%) while the Ravens were on bye, add him now. Mitchell has scored 10 or more fantasy points in three of his past four games as part of a Baltimore backfield that leads the league in rushing attempts per game (32.5).

Roschon Johnson (20.4%) finished with a season-high 15 touches and 12.5 fantasy points against the Vikings in Week 12. Don't hesitate to add Johnson to your roster even with Khalil Herbert and D'Onta Foreman still part of the Bears' backfield committee. Chicago faces an Arizona Cardinals defense in two weeks that has given up the second-most fantasy points per game to running backs.

Stash Kenneth Gainwell (14.1%) now. D'Andre Swift left Sunday's game against the 49ers with an undisclosed injury and the Eagles rank fifth with 30.6 rushing attempts per game and first in run stop win rate. Philadelphia has a tough matchup against the Cowboys in Week 14 but faces the Giants and Cardinals over the next three weeks, who both rank in the top 12 in fantasy points allowed per game to running backs.

Tight ends

Chigoziem Okonkwo, Tennessee Titans (26.6%)

Okonkwo is a stash candidate for managers heading into the fantasy playoffs. The tight end has seen four or more targets in five of his past six games and has been targeted more downfield, averaging 8.7 air yards per target over the past two weeks. Okonkwo tallied 62 receiving yards and 9.4 fantasy points in Week 13 and should continue to see an increase in production. The Titans have two games over the next four weeks against a Texans defense that gives up the fourth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends.

Brevin Jordan, Houston Texans (2.4%)

Dalton Schultz's hamstring injury provided Jordan with an opportunity to shine Sunday. He caught 3 of 4 targets for 64 yards as part of a Texans offense that has averaged the sixth-most total yards per game. While Schultz might return in Week 14 against the Jets, the Texans and Stroud might still need Jordan to remain involved with Dell out for the season.

Quick hit

Isaiah Likely (23.2%) has a favorable matchup coming off a bye week against a Rams defense that allows the second-most fantasy points per game to tight ends. Don't overlook Likely if you need help in Week 14.