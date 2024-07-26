Open Extended Reactions

We're less than a week away from the MLB trade deadline on July 30, and things are finally starting to heat up with Randy Arozarena headed to the Seattle Mariners in the first major deal of this deadline

While we wait for more trades that will define this summer to occur, we asked ESPN MLB experts Bradford Doolittle and David Schoenfield to share the deals they most want to see. The emphasis there is on want -- some of the players we get into might be unlikely to move at this point, but there's still an argument that can be made for dealing them.

With that said: Where do Luis Robert Jr., Tarik Skubal, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and other stars land in their proposals? Let's find out.

Deals that would surprise the baseball world

The Detroit Tigers should trade Tarik Skubal to the ...