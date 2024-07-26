        <
          2024 MLB trade deadline: The deals we'd like to see

          Where could Vladimir Guerrero Jr. land if he's moved? Here are the MLB trade deadline deals we want to see. Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
          • Bradford Doolittle
            Bradford Doolittle
            ESPN Staff Writer
          • David Schoenfield
            David Schoenfield
            ESPN Senior Writer
            • Covers MLB for ESPN.com
          Jul 26, 2024, 11:00 AM

          We're less than a week away from the MLB trade deadline on July 30, and things are finally starting to heat up with Randy Arozarena headed to the Seattle Mariners in the first major deal of this deadline

          While we wait for more trades that will define this summer to occur, we asked ESPN MLB experts Bradford Doolittle and David Schoenfield to share the deals they most want to see. The emphasis there is on want -- some of the players we get into might be unlikely to move at this point, but there's still an argument that can be made for dealing them.

          With that said: Where do Luis Robert Jr., Tarik Skubal, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and other stars land in their proposals? Let's find out.

          Deals that would surprise the baseball world

          The Detroit Tigers should trade Tarik Skubal to the ...