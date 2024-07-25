UFC 304: Expert picks and best bets for Edwards-Muhammad 2?

Open Extended Reactions

Leon Edwards puts his welterweight title on the line against Belal Muhammad in the main event of UFC 304 at Co-op Live arena in Manchester, England, on Saturday night (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV, with prelims at 8 p.m. on ESPN2/ESPN+ and early prelims at 6 p.m. on ESPN+).

Edwards, No. 3 in ESPN's pound-for-pound rankings, has successfully defended the 170-pound championship twice since winning it in August 2022. Muhammad, No. 3 in ESPN's divisional rankings, enters the fight riding a five-fight winning streak dating back to June 2021. Edwards and Muhammad fought to a no contest, due to an incidental eye poke in March 2021.

In the co-main event, Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes meet in a rematch as they square off for the UFC interim heavyweight title. Aspinall, who won the title at UFC 295, looks to avenge his lone UFC loss after an injury abruptly ended his last fight against Blaydes. Blaydes has won four of his previous five bouts.

Andreas Hale spoke to ESPN analyst and former UFC welterweight Alan Jouban to get his perspective on the UFC main event. ESPN betting expert Ian Parker adds insights and analysis on the main event and other intriguing bets he likes on the card.

Editor's note: Responses have been edited for brevity and clarity.

Welterweight title fight: Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad