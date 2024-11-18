Transfer rumors, news: Liverpool, Man Utd to battle for Pulisic

Open Extended Reactions

Christian Pulisic is being scouted by three Premier League clubs, while Manchester City could look to re-sign Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumours, and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's grades | Women's grades

TOP STORIES

- Pochettino: Playing in MLS no barrier to USMNT

- Man Utd confirm Rúben Amorim's coaching staff

- Ronaldo makes retirement hint after record win

Christian Pulisic's stellar performances this season has a number of Premier League clubs circling. Claudio Villa/AC Milan via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Liverpool, Manchester United and West Ham United are all interested in AC Milan star Christian Pulisic, reports Calciomercato. The Rossoneri don't want the 26-year-old United States international to leave due to his impressive form, but have let their better players depart for the correct figure in the past -- and that could be the case here if the Serie A giants receive an offer of over €60 million.

- Manchester City could look to re-sign Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong, according to Football Insider, with this coming as Kyle Walker approaches the last years of his career. At 23, Frimpong is seen as a long-term option for the Citizens while Brentford's Sepp van den Berg is also being looked at for their defence.

- Arsenal are carefully monitoring Dusan Vlahovic's situation at Juventus, reports Rudy Galetti, who adds that the Gunners are expected to meet the striker's agent soon to gather fresh information on the 24-year-old. Juventus are open to letting Vlahovic leave and are already working on possible replacements for the Serbia international.

- Florian Plettenberg reports that Bayern Munich director of sport Max Eberl has been following Lille striker Jonathan David for years, with interest now increasing as the 24-year-old will be a free agent in the summer if he doesn't renew his contract. Bayern could look to bring David in as a strong back-up to Harry Kane, although Internazionale and Juventus also like the Canada international.

- Udinese's Jaka Bijol and Atalanta's Isak Hien are among the priorities as Internazionale look to bring in a centre-back, reports Corriere dello Sport, although they are rated at €30m and €35m respectively. Inter have also been linked with Arsenal's Jakub Kiwior and Bayer Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah.

- West Ham United are monitoring KAA Gent left-back Archie Brown, according to Football Insider. The Hammers feel that they need to strengthen at full-back and the 22-year-old has caught the eye with two goals and four assists in 23 appearances across all competitions this term. Even so, a move could be difficult to complete due to competition from elsewhere.