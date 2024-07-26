        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          Debating top 2025 NFL draft prospects at every position

          Will Johnson has seven interceptions in two seasons at Michigan and helped the Wolverines to the national championship last season. David Dermer/AP
          • Matt Miller, NFL draft analystJul 26, 2024, 11:00 AM
            Close
              Matt Miller is an NFL draft analyst for ESPN, providing in-depth scouting on the nation's top pro prospects. A Missouri native, Matt joined ESPN in 2022 and also contributes to SportsCenter, NFL Live and ESPN Radio. You can follow Matt on Twitter via @nfldraftscout.

          Who are the best players in the 2025 NFL draft class? The debates will continue for months, and a lot will change before names are called next April, but a handful of prospects are getting early buzz as the top guys at their respective positions. So after reviewing the tape and talking to scouts, I wanted to pick out the early No. 1 player at every spot. Call these my early favorites as I dig into tape from last season, with the expectation that things likely will change based on how the 2024 season plays out.

          Does Carson Beck have the pole position at quarterback, or does the edge go to Quinn Ewers or Shedeur Sanders? Which lockdown corner gets the top spot, Will Johnson or Benjamin Morrison? And how do we approach Travis Hunter, who could theoretically qualify for two categories here? I looked at every position's head-to-head battle for the top spot and picked the current leader as we gear up for the college football season. (Names are listed alphabetically at each position.)

          Jump to position:
          QB | RB | WR | TE | OT | IOL
          EDGE | DT | LB | CB | S

          Quarterback

          Carson Beck (Georgia) vs. Quinn Ewers (Texas) vs. Shedeur Sanders (Colorado)