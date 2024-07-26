Open Extended Reactions

Who are the best players in the 2025 NFL draft class? The debates will continue for months, and a lot will change before names are called next April, but a handful of prospects are getting early buzz as the top guys at their respective positions. So after reviewing the tape and talking to scouts, I wanted to pick out the early No. 1 player at every spot. Call these my early favorites as I dig into tape from last season, with the expectation that things likely will change based on how the 2024 season plays out.

Does Carson Beck have the pole position at quarterback, or does the edge go to Quinn Ewers or Shedeur Sanders? Which lockdown corner gets the top spot, Will Johnson or Benjamin Morrison? And how do we approach Travis Hunter, who could theoretically qualify for two categories here? I looked at every position's head-to-head battle for the top spot and picked the current leader as we gear up for the college football season. (Names are listed alphabetically at each position.)

Quarterback