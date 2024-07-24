Open Extended Reactions

What do the analytics say about upcoming championship fights like the two on the marquee at UFC 304? Should a grappler such as Belal Muhammad be considered a favorite against a striker such as Leon Edwards? ​​Does a rematch hurt or help a current champion Tom Aspinall?

Using predictive models agnostic of betting lines, we examined how each champion's matchup appears from a favorability view. Essentially, is this a good matchup for the champion or the challenger? The inputs consider each fighter's performance metrics inside the Octagon and select factors about the fighter outside the cage. The higher the score, the more favorable the matchup for the incumbent champ.

These scores don't indicate how to bet the fight. They assess relative favorability, running from the riskiest to the best matchup.

Reed Kuhn and Ian Parker look ahead at three UFC title fights currently scheduled, along with one that's likely to get booked. Kuhn provides the model projections for each fight, while Parker details the betting perspective.

Editor's note: All odds are courtesy of ESPN BET.

Confirmed UFC title bouts

Title fight matchup favorability Reed Kuhn uses predictive models to examine how each champion's matchup appears from a favorability view. The inputs consider each fighter's performance metrics inside the Octagon and select factors about the fighter outside the cage. The higher the score, the more favorable the incumbent champ matches. Event Champion Challenger Champ Score UFC 304 Tom Aspinall Curtis Blaydes -0.16 UFC 304 Leon Edwards Belal Muhammad -0.05 UFC 305 Dricus Du Plessis Israel Adesanya -0.04 *UFC 306 Alexa Grasso Valentina Shevchenko +0.15 Source data: FightMetric, max score +/- 0.5 * = title fight yet to be booked

Interim heavyweight title: Tom Aspinall (c) vs. Curtis Blaydes 2, UFC 304 on July 27