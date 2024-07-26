Open Extended Reactions

A male judoka from Iraq tested positive for two anabolic steroids at the Paris Olympics, the International Testing Agency said Friday.

Sajjad Sehen, a 28-year-old first-time Olympian, tested positive for metandienone and boldenone in a sample taken in Paris on Tuesday. He was due to compete next Tuesday.

It was the first doping case at these Summer Games and was announced hours before the opening ceremony started.

Sehen is provisionally suspended while a disciplinary case is prosecuted, said the ITA, which oversees the anti-doping program for the International Olympic Committee during the Games.

"This means that the athlete is prevented from competing, training, coaching, or participating in any activity during the Olympic Games," the agency said.

Sehen can request a test of a B sample. Should the second sample also test positive for the prohibited substances, he could face a ban of up to four years.

Sehen was due to compete in the men's 81-kilogram class, starting in the round of 32 against an opponent from Uzbekistan.

The ITA's anti-doping program at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 caught six athletes in the official Games period from 6,200 samples taken.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.