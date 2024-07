July 27 Olympics schedule: Gymnastics, swimming, soccer

Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 Olympics have officially kicked off in Paris! July 27th festivities span gymnastics, swimming, tennis, beach volleyball, basketball, and more events.

Check out the full schedule below:

12 a.m. ET

Resumen del dia Paris 2024

Watch: Telemundo

2:30 a.m. ET

Badminton - M/W/Mx Singles, Doubles: Group Play (Pt. 1)

Watch: Digital only

3 a.m. ET

Handball - Men's Group A: Spain vs. Slovenia

Watch: Digital only

3 a.m. ET

Rowing - Heats: Double, Quadruple & More

Watch: USA Network

3 a.m. ET

Rowing - Single, Double, Quadruple Sculls Heats

Watch: Digital only

3 a.m. ET

Volleyball - Men's Pool C: Japan vs. Germany

Watch: Digital only

3:30 a.m. ET

Equestrian - Eventing: Dressage

Watch: USA Network

3:30 a.m. ET

Equestrian - Eventing: Dressage Team & Individual (Pt. 1)

Watch: Digital only

4 a.m. ET

Fencing: Women's Epee and Men's Sabre Eliminations

Watch: Digital only

4 a.m. ET

Field Hockey - Men's Pool A: Great Britain vs. Spain

Watch: Digital only

4 a.m. ET

Paris Extra 2 - Badminton, Judo & More

Watch: NBC, Peacock

4 a.m. ET

Paris Extra 1 - Basketball, Handball, & More

Watch: NBC, Peacock

4 a.m. ET

Judo - Women's 48kg, Men's 60kg Eliminations

Watch: Digital only

4:30 a.m. ET

Badminton - Mixed Doubles: China vs. USA

Watch: USA Network

4:30 a.m. ET

Field Hockey - Men's Pool B: Belgium vs. Ireland

Watch: Digital only

4:30 a.m. ET

Shooting - Mixed Team Air Rifle Final

Watch: Digital only

5 a.m. ET

Basketball - Men's Group A: Australia vs. Spain

Watch: Digital only

5 a.m. ET

Women's Synchro 3m Springboard Final

Watch: NBC, Peacock

5 a.m. ET

Gymnastics - Men's Qualification: Subdiv. 1 Floor

Watch: Digital only

5 a.m. ET

Gymnastics - Men's Qualification: Subdiv. 1 Parallel Bars

Watch: Digital only

5 a.m. ET

Gymnastics - Men's Qualification: Subdiv. 1 Pommel Horse

Watch: Digital only

5 a.m. ET

Gymnastics - Men's Qualification: Subdiv. 1 Rings

Watch: Digital only

5 a.m. ET

Gymnastics - Men's Qualification: Subdiv. 1 Vault

Watch: Digital only

5 a.m. ET

Gymnastics - Men's Qualification: Subdiv. 1

Watch: E!

5 a.m. ET

Gymnastics - Men's Qualification: Team USA Tracker

Watch: Digital only

5 a.m. ET

Handball - Men's Group B: Hungary vs. Egypt

Watch: Digital only

5 a.m. ET

Shooting - Mixed Team Air Rifle Final

Watch: CNBC

5 a.m. ET

Swimming - Heats: Men's & Women's 4x100 Free & More

Watch: USA Network

5:30 a.m. ET

Basketball - Men's Group A: Australia vs. Spain

Watch: CNBC

5:50 a.m. ET

Gymnastics - Men's Qualification: Subdiv. 1

Watch: NBC, Peacock

6 a.m. ET

Top Olympic Highlights - Best of Paris

Watch: Digital only

6 a.m. ET

Juegos Olimpicos Paris 2024 - Clavados y Voleiboil

Watch: Telemundo

6 a.m. ET

Skateboarding - Men's Street: Preliminary Round

Watch: Digital only

6 a.m. ET

Tennis - Outer Court 10

Watch: Digital only

6 a.m. ET

Tennis - Outer Court 11

Watch: Digital only

6 a.m. ET

Tennis - Outer Court 12

Watch: Digital only

6 a.m. ET

Tennis - Outer Court 13

Watch: Digital only

6 a.m. ET

Tennis - Outer Court 14

Watch: Digital only

6 a.m. ET

Tennis - Outer Court 6

Watch: Digital only

6 a.m. ET

Tennis - Outer Court 7

Watch: Digital only

6 a.m. ET

Tennis - Outer Court 8

Watch: Digital only

6 a.m. ET

Tennis - Outer Court 9

Watch: Digital only

6 a.m. ET

Tennis - Women's Singles Round 1: Bogdan (ROU) vs. Paolini (ITA)

Watch: Digital only

6 a.m. ET

Tennis - Women's Singles Round 1: Ostapenko (LAT) vs. Osorio (COL)

Watch: Digital only

6 a.m. ET

Tennis - Women's Singles Round 1: Swiatek (POL) vs. Begu (ROU)

Watch: Digital only

6:45 a.m. ET

Field Hockey - Men's Pool A: Netherlands vs. South Africa

Watch: Digital only

6:45 a.m. ET

Rowing - Heats: Double, Quadruple & More

Watch: USA Network

6:45 a.m. ET

Skateboarding - Men's Street: Preliminary Round

Watch: CNBC

7 a.m. ET

Digital Exclusive - Gold Zone: Day 1

Watch: Gold Zone

7 a.m. ET

Volleyball - Men's Pool B: Italy vs. Brazil

Watch: Digital only

7:15 a.m. ET

Field Hockey - Men's Pool B: Australia vs. Argentina

Watch: Digital only

7:15 a.m. ET

Volleyball - Men's Pool B: Italy vs. Brazil

Watch: USA Network

7:30 a.m. ET

Basketball - Men's Group B: Germany vs. Japan

Watch: Digital only

7:35 a.m. ET

Badminton - Women's Doubles: China vs. Malaysia

Watch: E!

7:35 a.m. ET

NBC Daytime - Heats: Men's & Women's 4x100m Free & More

Watch: NBC, Peacock

8 a.m. ET

Badminton - M/W/Mx Singles, Doubles: Group Play (Pt. 1)

Watch: Digital only

8 a.m. ET

Beach Volleyball - Men's Pool D: USA (Partain/Benesh) vs. CUB (Diaz/Alayo)

Watch: NBC, Peacock

8 a.m. ET

Equestrian - Eventing: Dressage Team & Individual, Part 2

Watch: Digital only

8 a.m. ET

Handball - Men's Group A: Croatia vs. Japan

Watch: Digital only

8 a.m. ET

Juegos Olimpicos Paris 2024 - Noticias Olimpicas

Watch: Telemundo

8 a.m. ET

Tennis - Featured Matches: Pt. 1

Watch: Digital only

8 a.m. ET

Water Polo - Women's Group: Netherlands vs. Hungary

Watch: E!

8:30 a.m. ET

Cycling - Men's and Women's Individual Time Trials

Watch: Digital only

8:30 a.m. ET

Rugby - Men's Bronze/Gold Finals

Watch: Digital only

8:30 a.m. ET

Tennis - Men's Singles Round 1: Djokovic (SRB) vs. Ebden (AUS)

Watch: Digital only

8:30 a.m. ET

Men's Singles Round 1: Habib (LBN) vs. Alcaraz (ESP)

Watch: Digital only

9 a.m. ET

Badminton - Women's Doubles: China vs. USA

Watch: USA Network

9 a.m. ET

Beach Volleyball - Men's Pool A: SWE (Ahmen/Hellvig) vs. AUS (Nicholaidis/Carracher)

Watch: Digital only

9 a.m. ET

Canoeing - Slalom: Men's Canoe & Women's Kayak Heats

Watch: Digital only

9 a.m. ET

Cycling - Women's Time Trial

Watch: NBC, Peacock

9 a.m. ET

Futbol Paris 2024 - Argentina vs. Irak

Watch: Universo

9 a.m. ET

Futbol Paris 2024 - Republica Dominicana vs. Espana

Watch: Telemundo

9 a.m. ET

Soccer - Men's Group B: Argentina vs. Iraq

Watch: Digital only

9 a.m. ET

Soccer - Men's Group C: Dominican Republic vs. Spain

Watch: Digital only

9 a.m. ET

Table Tennis - M&W Singles, Mixed Doubles: Early Rounds

Watch: Digital only

9:15 a.m. ET

Gymnastics - Men's Qualification: Subdiv. 2

Watch: E!

9:30 a.m. ET

Boxing - W Bantam (R32), M Light (R32) & More

Watch: Digital only

9:30 a.m. ET

Water Polo - Women's Group: Greece vs. USA

Watch: USA Network

9:35 a.m. ET

Rugby - Men's Semifinals

Watch: CNBC

10 a.m. ET

Handball - Men's Group B: Norway vs. Argentina

Watch: Digital only

10 a.m. ET

Judo - Women's 48kg, Men's 60kg Repechages, Finals

Watch: Digital only

10 a.m. ET

Heats - Men's & Women's 4x100m Free & More

Watch: NBC, Peacock

10:30 a.m. ET

Beach Volleyball - Men's Pool A: SWE (Ahman/Hellvig) vs. AUS (Nicholaidis/Carracher)

Watch: CNBC

10:45 a.m. ET

Cycling - Men's Time Trial

Watch: USA Network

10:45 a.m. ET

Men's Qualification - Subdiv. 2

Watch: NBC, Peacock

11 a.m. ET

Paris 2024 - Baloncesto M: FRA vs. BRA

Watch: Telemundo

11 a.m. ET

Field Hockey - Men's Pool A: Germany vs. France

Watch: Digital only

11 a.m. ET

Skateboarding - Men's Street Final

Watch: Digital only

11 a.m. ET

Futbol Paris 2024 - Ucrania vs. Marruecos

Watch: Universo

11 a.m. ET

Soccer - Men's Group B: Ukraine vs. Morocco

Watch: Digital only

11 a.m. ET

Soccer - Men's Group C: Uzbekistan vs. Egypt

Watch: Digital only

11 a.m. ET

Tennis - Men's Singles Round 1: Bergs (BEL) vs. Tsitsipas (GRE)

Watch: Digital only

11 a.m. ET

Tennis - Women's Doubles First Round

Watch: Digital only

11 a.m. ET

Volleyball - Men's Pool B: Poland vs. Egypt

Watch: Digital only

11:15 a.m. ET

Basketball - Men's Group B: France vs. Brazil

Watch: CNBC

11:30 a.m. ET

Field Hockey - Men's Pool B: India vs. New Zealand

Watch: Digital Only

11:30 a.m. ET

Skateboarding - Men's Street: Final

Watch: NBC, Peacock

11:30 a.m. ET

Paris Extra 1 - Volleyball & More

Watch: NBC, Peacock

12 p.m. ET

Beach Volleyball - Women's Pool B: CHN (Xue/X.Y. Xia) vs. AUS (Mariafe/Clancy)

Watch: Digital only

12:05 p.m. ET

Canoeing - Slalom: Women's Kayak Heats

Watch: E!

12:05 p.m. ET

Table Tennis - Men's Singles: USA vs. Moldova

Watch: USA Network

12:30 p.m. ET

Water Polo - Women's Group B: Spain vs. France

Digital only

12:45 p.m. ET

Water Polo - Women's Group: Greece vs. USA

Watch: NBC, Peacock

1 p.m. ET

Top Olympic Highlights - Best of Paris

Watch: Digital only

1 p.m. ET

Beach Volleyball - Men's Pool D: BRA (George/Andre) vs. MAR (Abicha/Elgraoui)

Watch: Digital only

1 p.m. ET

Fencing - Women's Epee & Men's Sabre Bronze/Gold Finals

Watch: Digital only

1 p.m. ET

Handball - Men's Group A: Germany vs. Sweden

Watch: Digital only

1 p.m. ET

Rugby - Men's Bronze Final

Watch: CNBC

1 p.m. ET

Futbol Paris 2024 - Israel vs. Paraguay

Watch: Universo

1 p.m. ET

Futbol Paris 2024 - Nueva Zelanda vs. Estados Unidos

Watch: Telemundo

1 p.m. ET

Soccer - Men's Group A: New Zealand vs. USA

Watch: USA Network

1 p.m. ET

Soccer - Men's Group D: Israel vs. Paraguay

Watch: Digital only

1 p.m. ET

Surfing - Men's Round 1

Watch: Digital only

1 p.m. ET

Tennis - Featured Matches, Part 2

Watch: Digital only

1 p.m. ET

Tennis - Men's Doubles Round 1: Gonzalez/Molteni (ARG) vs. Alcaraz/Nadal (ESP)

Watch: Digital only

1:15 p.m. ET

Canoeing - Slalom: Men's Kayak Heats

Watch: E!

1:30 p.m. ET

Badminton - M/W Singles, Doubles: Group Play, Pt. 3

Watch: Digital only

1:30 p.m. ET

Field Hockey - Women's Group: Argentina vs. USA

Watch: CNBC

1:45 p.m. ET

Rugby - Men's Gold Final

Watch: NBC, Peacock

2 p.m. ET

Boxing - W Light (R32), M Middle (R32) & More

Watch: Digital only

2 p.m. ET

Gymnastics - Men's Qualification: Subdiv. 3

Watch: E!

2 p.m. ET

Table Tennis - Men's & Women's Singles: Round of 64

Watch: Digital only

2:05 p.m. ET

Water Polo - Women's Group A: Australia vs. China

Watch: Digital only

2:15 p.m. ET

Field Hockey - Women's Pool A: Netherlands vs. France

Watch: Digital only

2:30 p.m. ET

Swimming - Finals: M&W 400m Free, M&W 4x100m Free

Watch: NBC, Peacock

3 p.m. ET

Handball - Men's Group B: Denmark vs. France

Watch: Digital Only

3 p.m. ET

Futbol Paris 2024 - Francis vs. Guinea

Watch: Telemundo

3 p.m. ET

Soccer - Men's Group A: France vs. Guinea

Watch: Digital only

3 p.m. ET

Soccer - Men's Group D: Japan vs. Mali

Watch: Digital only

3 p.m. ET

Tennis - Men's Singles Round 1: Hijikata (AUS) vs. Medvedev (AIN)

Watch: Digital only

3 p.m. ET

Volleyball - Men's Pool C: United States vs. Argentina

Watch: USA Network

3 p.m. ET

Voleibol Paris 2024 - Argentina vs. Estados Unidos

Watch: Universo

3:15 p.m. ET

Basketball - Men's Group A: Greece vs. Canada

Watch: CNBC

3:30 p.m. ET

Tennis - Women's Singles Round 1: Osaka (JPN) vs. Kerber (GER)

Watch: Digital only

4 p.m. ET

Women's Pool B - USA (Nuss/Kloth) vs. CAN (Bansley/Bukovec)

Watch: NBC, Peacock

4:35 p.m. ET

Equestrian - Eventing: Dressage

Watch: E!

5 p.m. ET

Beach Volleyball - Men's Pool A: ITA (Cottafava/Nicolai) vs. QAT (Cherif/Ahmed)

Watch: Digital only

5 p.m. ET

Boxing - Women's Bantam Eliminations & More

Watch: CNBC

5 p.m. ET

Cycling - Men's Time Trial

Watch: NBC, Peacock

5 p.m. ET

Fencing - Women's Epee & Men's Sabre Bronze/Gold Finals

Watch: USA Network

5 p.m. ET

Encore Coverage - Basketball & More

Watch: NBC, Peacock

5 p.m. ET

Encore Coverage - Equestrian & More

Watch: NBC, Peacock

5:30 p.m. ET

Shooting - Mixed Team Air Rifle Final

Watch: CNBC

5:45 p.m. ET

Surfing - Women's Round 1

Watch: Digital only

6 p.m. ET

Rugby - Men's Bronze, Gold Finals

Watch: USA Network

7 p.m. ET

Water Polo - Women's Group: USA vs. Greece

Watch: USA Network

8 p.m. ET

Olympic Highlights - Best of Paris

Watch: Digital only

8 p.m. ET

Basketball - Men's Group B: Germany vs. Japan

Watch: USA Network

8 p.m. ET

Primetime in Paris

Watch: NBC, Peacock

9:30 p.m. ET

Handball - Men's Group B: Denmark vs. France

Watch: USA Network

10:30 p.m. ET

Encore Coverage - Volleyball & More

Watch: NBC, Peacock

10:30 p.m. ET

Rowing - Heats: Double, Quadruple & More

Watch: USA Network

11 p.m. ET

Beach Volleyball - Men's Pool D: USA (Partain/Banesh) vs. CUB (Diaz/Alayo)

Watch: USA Network

11:30 p.m. ET

Late Night Coverage

Watch: NBC, Peacock

11:30 p.m. ET

Encore Coverage - Soccer & More

Watch: NBC, Peacock

