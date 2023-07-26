Fantasy women's basketball tips and WNBA betting picks for Wednesday

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough has stepped up in the wake of Mystics injuries, and André Snellings likes her as a streamer Wednesday. (0:39)

Each day of the WNBA season, our team of fantasy and betting experts breaks down every game on the slate, making note of everything from injuries and lineup changes to recent trends and more.

Here's what to look for during today's slate:

Washington Mystics at Minnesota Lynx

8 p.m. ET, Target Center, Minneapolis

Line: Lynx -3

Money line: Mystics (+140), Lynx (-165)

Total: 160.5 points

BPI Prediction:

Mystics: 61.6% chance to win

Projected margin of victory: 3.3 points

Injury Report

Mystics: Kristi Toliver (Out), Shakira Austin (Out), Elena Delle Donne (Out), Ariel Atkins (Out)

Lynx: Natalie Achonwa (Out), Rachel Banham (Out)

Fantasy streamers: Tianna Hawkins (49.5% rostered in ESPN leagues) has stepped for the Wizards with Austin and Delle Donne out, starting nine straight games and averaging 12.1 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 2.3 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.8 3PG and 0.3 BPG in 30.7 MPG during that window.

Dorka Juhasz (35.2% rostered) has started for most of her rookie season and has crashed the boards particularly hard since the All-Star break. Over her last three games, Juhasz has averaged 10.0 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 2.3 APG, 1.3 SPG, 1.0 3PG and 0.7 BPG in 28.3 MPG. Jessica Shepard (non-COVID illness) is likely to return Wednesday after missing the last 13 games, but Juhasz was starting before Shepard went down and should maintain her role while Shepard is worked back into the lineup.