Week 9 of the NFL season kicked off Thursday with the New York Jets defeating the Houston Texans and ended with the Kansas City Chiefs remaining as the lone unbeaten after taking down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an overtime thriller on "Monday Night Football."
On Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens blew out the Denver Broncos, and the Buffalo Bills won a thriller over the Miami Dolphins. Later, the Detroit Lions earned their third straight win at Lambeau Field over the Green Bay Packers, and the Los Angeles Rams beat the Seattle Seahawks in overtime.
On "Sunday Night Football," the Minnesota Vikings ended a two-game skid by topping the Indianapolis Colts.
Our NFL Nation reporters reacted to all the action, answering lingering questions coming out of each game and detailing everything else you need to know for every team. Let's get to it.
Jump to:
HOU-NYJ | DEN-BAL | DAL-ATL
LV-CIN | NO-CAR | LAC-CLE
WSH-NYG | MIA-BUF | NE-TEN
CHI-ARI | DET-GB | JAX-PHI
LAR-SEA | IND-MIN | KC-TB
Kansas City 30, Tampa Bay 24 (OT)
Chiefs
Did the DeAndre Hopkins trade pay for itself in the win over the Bucs? If not, the Chiefs received a good early return on their investment. Playing without four injured wide receivers, the Chiefs leaned heavily on Hopkins, who delivered eight catches for 86 yards and two touchdowns. Hopkins will need to produce similar performances for the Chiefs, at least until JuJu Smith-Schuster and perhaps Hollywood Brown return.
Describe the game in two words: Gritty win. The Chiefs (8-0) and their struggling offense looked to be in trouble while trailing by seven points in the fourth quarter. But they cobbled together two touchdown drives, one with Patrick Mahomes playing on an injured ankle. Then they engineered a 10-play touchdown drive in overtime for the victory.
Most surprising performance: Kareem Hunt was having a tough game, with 16 rushing yards on seven carries in the first half. But he ran seven times for 47 yards on Kansas City's tying touchdown drive in the second half. He finished with 106 yards on 27 carries and scored the winning touchdown in overtime on a 2-yard run. -- Adam Teicher
Next game: vs. Broncos (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)
Buccaneers
Can the Bucs manage to climb out of this after dropping three straight? The Bucs fell to 3-5 last season then slipped to 4-7 before winning five out of their final six games. But the difference is that they were aided by a weak NFC South. This season, the Atlanta Falcons (6-3) might run away with the division. The Bucs (4-5) will get some help with wide receiver Mike Evans returning after the Week 11 bye and only one of their remaining opponents (the Los Angeles Chargers) having a record above .500.
Eye-popping stat: Just like the Bucs' Week 5 loss to Atlanta, their defense surrendered a touchdown in OT while their offense never got an opportunity. Since 2012, when the NFL adopted the current regular-season overtime rules, there have been only three other teams to lose two prime-time games in OT during the same season: the 2015 Dallas Cowboys, the 2021 Chargers and the 2022 Denver Broncos.
Biggest hole in the game plan: All four of the Chiefs' touchdowns came on third down, with two pitting DeAndre Hopkins against Josh Hayes, who has seeing his first career NFL start. The Bucs didn't have any other options, with Jamel Dean on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, but this was a tough assignment. -- Jenna Laine
Next game: vs. 49ers (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)
Minnesota 21, Indianapolis 13
Vikings
Can the Vikings keep winning with Sam Darnold? Darnold had what you might call a "no, no, yes!" type of game. On the one hand, he threw for a season-high 290 yards and three touchdowns, completing 28 of his 34 passes. On the other hand, he threw two bad interceptions and lost a fumble on a controversial hit in the pocket that the Colts returned for their only touchdown. Darnold needed a fantastic effort by the Vikings' defense to cover for those mistakes. Fortunately for him and the Vikings, he got it.
Describe the game in two words: Defense dominated. After consecutive games of allowing at least 30 points, the Vikings' defense clamped down on the Colts to hold them to a single field goal. After cornerback Byron Murphy Jr.'s fourth-quarter interception, the Vikings now have more interceptions through eight games (13) than any NFL team since the 2019 New England Patriots (19).
Most surprising performance: Running back Cam Akers moved up a spot on the depth chart, two weeks after the Vikings acquired him from the Houston Texans, and he rushed for 46 yards on six carries behind starter Aaron Jones while catching two passes for 7 yards. Ty Chandler had been the Vikings' No. 2 running back throughout the first half of the season. -- Kevin Seifert
Next game: at Jaguars (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)
Colts
Was there a difference in the offense after the QB change? The Colts had relatively meager offensive production and a passing game that was largely ineffective in the first game since veteran Joe Flacco supplanted second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson. The Flacco-led offense produced two completions for more than 20 yards, and Flacco had some notable misses on open receivers and an ugly interception. Yes, Flacco completed a higher rate of throws than Richardson has, but did he actually prove coach Shane Steichen right when he said Flacco gives the Colts a better chance to win?
Most surprising performance: Colts nose tackle Grover Stewart had an active night as a pass rusher, with the run-stopping interior defensive lineman stepping up with a pair of sacks. Stewart was responsible for the sack-fumble that jarred the ball loose from Darnold in the second quarter, then added another sack later in the quarter. Stewart had six pressures and a half sack entering the game.
Biggest hole in the game plan: Single covering Justin Jefferson: The Colts had the right idea in dedicating more bodies to the pass rush, but it came at a cost. The Colts' cornerbacks were left in single coverage against the Vikings' elite receiver, which led to a predictable result (137 yards, most by a Colts opponent this season). The Colts' young outside corners, Jaylon Jones and Sam Womack III, were no match for Jefferson without deep safety help. -- Stephen Holder
Next game: vs. Bills (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)
L.A. Rams 26, Seattle 20 (OT)
Rams
What does this victory mean for the Rams' NFC West chances? The Rams (4-4) entered the game with a 15.5% chance to win the division (according to ESPN's FPI) and end the week tied for second place, a half-game back of the Cardinals. With the 49ers on bye, the 5-4 Cardinals took the division lead with a victory over the Bears. The Rams are 2-1 in the division, holding the tiebreaker vs. the 49ers (4-4) and Seahawks (4-5). Los Angeles lost to Arizona in Week 2.
Most surprising performance: Safety Kamren Kinchens. The rookie third-round pick, who entered the game without an interception this season, had two in the fourth quarter. The first was a 103-yard pick-six to give the Rams an early lead in the fourth quarter and is the longest interception return for a touchdown in franchise history, according to ESPN Research.
Describe the game in two words: No Nacua. And that was not a problem Sunday. Rams second-year receiver Puka Nacua was ejected for throwing a punch in the second quarter. But that didn't seem to matter as wide receiver Demarcus Robinson stepped up in a big way -- catching two touchdowns, including the game winner in OT. -- Sarah Barshop
Next game: vs. Dolphins (Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET)
Seahawks
Why are the Seahawks so prone to hurting themselves? The Seahawks' past two games have been defined by self-inflicted wounds, and their mistakes wasted a strong day by their defense. The first half included two more botched shotgun snaps, with Geno Smith whiffing on one and not ready for another that was off target. Those two plays cost Seattle 44 yards, while a drop led to the first of Smith's three interceptions. Seattle had a chance to take the lead in the fourth quarter, but Smith threw a reckless interception off his back foot on first-and-goal that was returned for a Rams touchdown.
Early prediction for next week: OT Abraham Lucas will make his season debut in Week 11 after Seattle's bye in Week 10. And it won't come a moment too soon. The Seahawks got OT George Fant back from his stint on IR, but his return lasted less than one quarter as he left with another knee injury. Rookie fourth-stringer Michael Jerrell was pressed back into action and struggled, committing two holding penalties and a false start.
Most surprising performance: Cody White came up huge in the fourth quarter after being elevated off the practice squad with DK Metcalf out. The fifth-year wide receiver caught passes of 16 and 28 yards, drew a defensive interference penalty and blocked a Rams punt to give the Seahawks another chance to tie the game before Smith's third interception. -- Brady Henderson
Next game: at 49ers (45613, 4:05 p.m. ET)
Philadelphia 28, Jacksonville 23
Eagles
Should Saquon Barkley be in the conversation for Offensive Player of the Year? Absolutely. Barkley entered Sunday with the second-most scrimmage yards in the league (872) and tacked on nearly 200 more, along with a pair of touchdowns. He mesmerized the crowd with a backward leap over a defender in the second quarter and showed off his pass-catching chops with a 20-yard touchdown grab in the first quarter. It wasn't all pretty, as Barkley was charged with a key fumble that the Jaguars returned for a touchdown, but overall he's performing as well as any skill player in the league.
Eye-popping stat: Wide receiver DeVonta Smith recorded his seventh receiving touchdown of at least 25 yards, which is tied for the third most in the NFL since 2023. Smith had one catch over 20 air yards this season before today.
Most surprising performance: Linebacker Zack Baun. He had minimal experience as an off-ball linebacker before joining the Eagles this offseason, but he has thrived in the role to this point. Baun led the way Sunday with 10 tackles, two QB hits, two passes defensed and a key interception late in the first half. Fellow linebacker Nakobe Dean came up with the game-sealing interception in the back of the end zone with 1:38 remaining. -- Tim McManus
Next game: at Cowboys (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)
Jaguars
Can the Jaguars figure out a way to start fast? The Jaguars fell behind 22-0 early against the Eagles before making a game of it. That has been an issue for much of the season as they fell behind Green Bay (10-0), New England (10-0) and Chicago (21-3). It's hard to play from behind all the time; now the Jaguars have to do it relying on second-year wide receiver Parker Washington and practice-squad receivers Austin Trammell and Elijah Cooks. The offense seems to get going when the Jaguars go up-tempo, so maybe that's a potential change.
Most surprising performance: The Jacksonville Jaguars might want to consider getting defensive end Travon Walker some carries going forward. On his 35-yard fumble return for a touchdown, he broke tackles by right guard Mekhi Becton and wide receiver Johnny Wilson before putting a move on quarterback Jalen Hurts at the 4-yard line. That return equaled the Jaguars' rushing total at that point.
Eye-popping stat: The Jaguars had 31 yards of offense (15 rushing, 16 passing) in the first half, the second fewest for a first half in franchise history. The lowest is 18 yards, which came against the Green Bay Packers in the fourth game of the franchise's expansion season in 1995. -- Mike DiRocco
Next game: vs. Vikings (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)
Detroit 24, Green Bay 14
Lions
Does the victory put the Lions in the driver's seat in the NFC? Yes, Detroit has been dominant to this point. The reigning NFC North champions have now beaten both of the top teams in their division, at Minnesota in Week 7 and now at Green Bay. And they've proved they can still string together victories in the face of adversity. They played without wide receiver Jameson Williams, who was serving the second game of his two-game suspension, and Pro Bowl edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, who underwent surgery on his left leg following the Lions' Week 6 win at Dallas.
Early prediction for next week: Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown will score a receiving touchdown for the seventh straight game in Houston. Against the Packers, St. Brown tied Detroit's franchise mark -- shared by Herman Moore (1994) and Leon Hart (1951) -- with a receiving touchdown in six consecutive games. He had seven catches for 56 yards.
Most surprising performance: The Lions' defense. Although Detroit lost safety Brian Branch to a second-quarter ejection for a helmet-to-helmet hit, the defense allowed just one touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Safety Kerby Joseph also recorded the first pick-six of his career off Packers quarterback Jordan Love in the first half, which was the first by a Lions player at Green Bay since 1979. -- Eric Woodyard
Next game: at Texans (Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET)
Packers
Can the Packers fix Jordan Love's interception issues? That might not be what coach Matt LaFleur planned to study during this week's bye, but it has likely become his priority after Love threw his 10th interception of the season. This one was a disastrous pick-six when they should have been running out the clock close to halftime. Instead, Love tried to force a pass to running back Josh Jacobs that Kerby Joseph returned 27 yards for a touchdown. Love threw 11 interceptions last season, but only one of those came in the final eight games, so the problem would appear to be fixable.
Describe the game in two words: Sloppy mess. That doesn't just apply to the constant rain and field conditions. It would describe the Packers' play and decision-making, too. On the way to falling behind 17-3 at halftime, they had eight penalties, three dropped passes and a disastrous interception. The Packers finished with 10 penalties, five dropped passes and several poor or mishandled shotgun snaps.
Biggest hole in the game plan: Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley has had answers for a lot of things, but he didn't come up with anything effective for fourth downs Sunday. The Lions scored a pair of touchdowns on fourth-down plays -- one on a 3-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff to Amon-Ra St. Brown and another on a 15-yard rush by Jahmyr Gibbs on fourth-and-1. -- Rob Demovsky
Next game: at Bears (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)
Arizona 29, Chicago 9
Cardinals
Are the Cardinals for real? Sure looks like it. The Cardinals showed they can beat a team they're supposed to beat a week after beating a team they weren't expected to in the Dolphins. That's a sign of a team finding its rhythm. With wins in three straight games and four of their last five, the Cardinals (5-4) have emerged as one of the hottest teams in a division that's up for grabs. A telling sign for Arizona was how dominant the offense was without quarterback Kyler Murray being the hero.
Eye-popping stat: Running back Emari Demercado's 53-yard touchdown run in the second quarter was the longest rushing touchdown in the final 20 seconds of a half since 1972, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Arizona's 213 rushing yards was its most since Week 2.
Most surprising performance: The Cardinals' pass rush figured itself out, recording a season-high six sacks vs. rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. It marked the Cardinals' most sacks since Week 1 of the 2023 season and the fourth time in the past four seasons that they reached six sacks in a game. -- Josh Weinfuss
Next game: vs. Jets (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)
Bears
Are the Bears' playoff hopes slipping away? Yes. After losing on a Hail Mary in Washington in Week 8, Chicago was listless in its second straight loss. The Bears failed to score a touchdown and gave up over 150 rushing yards for a third time this season. Chicago couldn't exploit any of Arizona's weaknesses -- particularly a defense that ranked 32nd on third down (the Bears were 3-of-13) -- and is seeing its playoff hopes evaporate with a rash of injuries (Chicago was without three defensive starters and lost right tackle Darnell Wright in the second half).
Describe the game in two words: Run woes. The Bears couldn't rush the ball (70 yards, 3.0 yards per rush) and couldn't stop the Cardinals' run game (yielding 213 yards, 6.3 yards per rush). The Bears entered the game averaging 80 rushing yards before contact per game, but they had 34 on Sunday.
Eye-popping stat: Entering Sunday, Caleb Williams completed just 31% of his throws with 15 or more air yards, 29th among qualified quarterbacks. Against the Cardinals, he was 1-of-8 (12.5%). Williams finished 22-of-41 for 216 yards and was sacked six times. -- Courtney Cronin
Next game: vs. Patriots (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)
Tennessee 20, New England 17
Titans
Can the Titans' No. 1 defense finish the season that way? No. The Titans' defense was first in the NFL, allowing 265.4 total offensive yards per game coming into the week. They gave up 284 to the Patriots, tying a season high with four sacks. They did generate two takeaways, but giving up an 11-play drive covering 59 yards for a touchdown is something a top unit should be able to avoid. They did redeem themselves with an interception by Amani Hooker in overtime to seal the win.
Most surprising performance: The Titans' defensive front was a menace to the Patriots. Defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson attacked New England with blitzes from the linebackers and safeties, along with some well-executed stunts and twists up front throughout the game. Jeffery Simmons got one of Tennessee's sacks, and his pressure on rookie quarterback Drake Maye forced a rushed throw that was intercepted. Arden Key's strip sack set up the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter.
Describe the game in two words: Fourth quarter. The Titans average 1.7 points in the fourth quarter -- which ranks last in the NFL. But Tennessee found its way to the end zone against the Patriots, resulting in its first fourth-quarter touchdown since Week 4 against the Dolphins. The Patriots answered, but the Titans' field goal in overtime was the difference in the final score. -- Turron Davenport
Next game: vs. Vikings (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)
Patriots
How does rookie QB Drake Maye respond heading into next week's game against Caleb Williams and the Bears? Maye did some magical things to send the game to overtime, but two costly mistakes -- a strip sack and an interception in overtime -- provided the ultimate learning experience for the No. 3 pick as he faces the No. 1 pick next week. This was Maye's fourth start, and he hadn't been in that type of situation before. He answered the challenge at the end of regulation, scrambling to keep a final play alive before lofting a pass to Rhamondre Stevenson for a 5-yard touchdown. But his game-ending interception late in overtime, which hung up in the air, was underwhelming.
Eye-popping stat: The time to throw on Maye's score-tying touchdown pass was 11.82 seconds. That's the second-longest time to throw on any touchdown pass since NFL Next Gen Stats tracking began in 2016 (regular season or playoffs). Jayden Daniels' Hail Mary touchdown last week leads at 12.70 seconds. They are the only touchdown passes since tracking began with a time to throw of 10 seconds or longer.
Biggest hole in the game plan: No traditional running game. Stevenson was limited to 16 yards on 10 carries, and the Patriots' best rushing attack was Maye on unscripted scrambles. The coaching staff started rookie Layden Robinson at right guard after he missed Week 8 with an ankle injury, which bumped Mike Onwenu out to right tackle. The latter was a decision to second-guess as Robinson was pulled late in the second quarter. -- Mike Reiss
Next game: at Bears (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)
Buffalo 30, Miami 27
Bills
Can the Bills find an answer for the slow starts this season? They better hope they can. After putting together a solid start to the game last week with an opening touchdown drive against the Seahawks, the Bills' trend of starting slowly came back against Miami. Buffalo trailed at halftime for the fifth time this season, and Keon Coleman and James Cook had bad drops in the first half. Then, in the second half, the Bills went on three straight touchdown drives. Some bad penalties didn't help, but finding an offensive rhythm earlier is something that must be corrected to avoid these late-game situations.
Biggest hole in the game plan: Finding ways to pressure the quarterback. This defense's ability to generate pressure is something to continue to monitor. Tua Tagovailoa was pressured on 17.2% of dropbacks and sacked once, and the Bills' defense registered two quarterback hits. They elected not to blitz often (10.3%), which allowed the Dolphins to put together long drives -- five of nine or more plays.
Early prediction for next week: Continued role expansion for running back Ray Davis. Why not? Davis has proved he can be a dynamic part of this offense alongside Cook. Davis' 63-yard receiving touchdown was the longest reception by a Bills running back since 2012 (C.J. Spiller), and he averaged 5.0 yards on his four carries. -- Alaina Getzenberg
Next game: at Colts (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)
Dolphins
What are realistic expectations for Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill moving forward? The NFL's leading receiving duo over the past two seasons combined for two targets in the first half Sunday, both of which went to Hill. Both players are on pace to finish with fewer than 1,000 receiving yards for the first time as teammates, and Miami isn't forcing the issue with opposing defenses selling out to stop its home run-hitting receivers. The Dolphins' remaining schedule features six teams ranked 16th or better against the pass. Until they face more favorable coverages, it might be safe to assume both players will continue on this path.
Describe the game in two words: Balanced attack. While the Bills focused on taking away Hill and Waddle, the Dolphins turned to their other playmakers to move the ball. Nine different players touched the ball, three players received at least five targets and two players recorded at least 10 carries.
Biggest hole in the game plan: Defending the flat. The Bills lived on their short passing game, particularly to the right flat area of the field. Josh Allen completed 9 of 13 passes for 120 yards and a touchdown on out-breaking routes. He completed 20 of 32 passes for 175 yards and three touchdowns on passes of 5.0 air yards or fewer, according to ESPN Research. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques
Next game: at Rams (Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET)
Washington 27, N.Y. Giants 22
Commanders
Is quarterback Jayden Daniels a legitimate MVP candidate? He should be, considering his importance to Washington's offense. They're 7-2 in large part because of him. On Sunday, Daniels was not spectacular, but he made big-time throws and managed the game at a high level. Daniels completed 15 of 22 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns. While others merit strong consideration -- Buffalo's Josh Allen and Baltimore's Lamar Jackson among them -- Daniels warrants inclusion. He has nine touchdown passes, two picks and four rushing TDs. As tight end Zach Ertz said recently: He does not play like a rookie.
Describe the game in two words: Not pretty. Though the Commanders' offense scored 27 points, the Giants dominated time of possession and kept it close with two fourth-quarter touchdowns. Of the Giants' 13 touchdowns this season, six have come against Washington. More importantly, the Commanders have swept the series after being 3-8-1 versus the Giants over the previous six years.
Biggest hole in the game plan: The first-half run defense. New York ran for 140 yards in the first half, gashing Washington up the middle. The Commanders fared much better after halftime, allowing 24 yards on the ground, partly because of the tackle play but also because they pulled ahead. Teams will continue to test their rush defense. -- John Keim
Next game: vs. Steelers (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)
Giants
What does this loss mean for Daniel Jones' future? The Giants have to at least be thinking about their quarterback position if they're not willing to throw the ball. That was the case in the first half, when Jones was completely ineffective. They can turn to backup Drew Lock next week against the league's worst defense in Carolina. Or they can use the next two weeks, which includes a bye, to adjust their offense. At this point, it seems inevitable if coach Brian Daboll doesn't have confidence in his quarterback. Jones was better in the second half, going 16-of-20 for 174 yards with passing and rushing touchdowns.
Eye-popping stat: Jones had zero passing yards in the first half. He was 4-of-6 passing for 0 yards, but also with a touchdown. It was his first home touchdown pass in 672 days, dating back to 2022 Week 17. According to ESPN Research, Jones became the first player since at least 1978 to have a passing touchdown and 0 passing yards in a half (minimum five pass attempts). It's hard to win that way in today's NFL.
Biggest hole in the game plan: The Giants' pass rush was missing in action, especially in the first half. Daniels was pressured on two of 13 dropbacks (15%) in the first half, per ESPN Research. The Giants entered Sunday pressuring opposing quarterbacks at a 35% clip. It's generally the strength of the team. They didn't have a sack in this contest. -- Jordan Raanan
Next game: at Panthers (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)
L.A. Chargers 27, Cleveland 10
Chargers
Should the Chargers be concerned about their pass protection? The Browns sacked Justin Herbert six times Sunday, all of which came in the first half. It was the most Herbert had been sacked in a game in his career and the sixth straight game in which he was sacked multiple times. The Chargers' offensive line was supposed to be a strong point, but it looked mediocre Sunday. The Browns' edge rushers dominated All-Pro tackle Rashawn Slater and first-round pick Joe Alt, as well as the interior offensive line.
Most surprising performance: Wide receiver Quentin Johnston. He had the best game of his career Sunday, finishing with four catches for 118 receiving yards. Johnston's top play came on a 66-yard receiving touchdown in the second quarter when he sprinted by Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward for his fourth touchdown of the year.
Describe the game in two words: Defensive dominance. After scoring a season-high 29 points in a win over the Baltimore Ravens in quarterback Jameis Winston's first start, the Chargers held the Browns to a season low of 10 points. Cleveland's lone touchdown came with 44 seconds left in the game and most of L.A.'s defensive starters out. The Chargers secured three interceptions, sacked Winston six times and blocked a field goal. -- Kris Rhim
Next game: vs. Titans (Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET)
Browns
Should the Browns be willing to trade at the deadline? Only one team in the Super Bowl era has started 2-7 and made the playoffs. Cleveland's resurgence with Jameis Winston at quarterback was short-lived, and Tuesday's trade deadline is looming. The Browns have multiple veteran players on inexpensive contracts, most notably pass rusher Za'Darius Smith. He could net the draft picks the front office needs to retool after a disappointing first half of the season.
Describe the game in two words: Offensive regression. One week after Winston helped engineer a season-best performance, the Browns' offense struggled against a top defense in the NFL. Cleveland had 57 total net yards at halftime. Winston has now thrown 102 interceptions, the most by any player in his first 100 career games since Matthew Stafford in 2016, according to ESPN Research.
Most surprising performance: According to NFL Next Gen Stats, cornerback Denzel Ward allowed two receptions for 94 yards and two touchdowns on five targets as the nearest defender. He had entered the day with one touchdown allowed as the nearest defender this season. Both scores came in zone coverage on apparent coverage busts. -- Daniel Oyefusi
Next game: at Saints (45613, 1 p.m. ET)
Carolina 23, New Orleans 22
Panthers
Does Bryce Young get a third straight start? Heck yeah. As many times as coach Dave Canales has said Andy Dalton gives Carolina the best chance to win, Young engineered his first game-winning touchdown drive. He showed glimpses of why he was drafted No. 1. He 100% deserves to start in Germany. He threw with confidence (16-of-26 for 171 yards). His pick should have been a big catch by Xavier Legette. Were it not for conservative playcalling, the numbers would be better.
Most surprising performance: Red zone defense. Carolina allowed red zone touchdowns 71.4% of the time coming into the day. That was trimmed to 50%, which isn't great but is a huge improvement from the 94% in the first five games of the year. Forcing two red zone field goals early kept this one close enough to win.
Eye-popping stat: Ja'Tavion Sanders generated the most receiving yards over expected in a game by a rookie tight end this season (+50). His 87 receiving yards was more than leading wide receivers Jalen Coker and Legette had combined (69). -- David Newton
Next game: vs. Giants (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)
Saints
Do the Saints move on from Dennis Allen? The Saints have now lost seven straight, their longest losing streak since 1999, which resulted in coach Mike Ditka getting fired at the end of the year. With a disgruntled fan base and little hope of making the playoffs, the Saints probably will have to consider major changes. They also could be without top receiver Chris Olave for an extended period of time, as he sustained his second concussion of the season in the first quarter and was taken to a local hospital. (Update: Allen was fired on Monday.)
Most surprising performance: CB Shemar Jean-Charles. The 26-year-old made his first career start after being signed to the active roster Saturday. Although he gave up an early touchdown and a big play late, he had an impressive interception in the fourth quarter, knocking the ball out of Xavier Legette's hands and into his own for his first career pick.
Describe the game in two words: Melting down. The defense gave up a late touchdown; the offense couldn't score consistently; and the injury list grew longer. The Saints haven't shown any signs of improvement during their seven-game losing streak and have made mistakes on both sides of the ball. They've had penalties at key times, questionable playcalls and time-management issues. -- Katherine Terrell
Next game: vs. Falcons (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)
Cincinnati 41, Las Vegas 24
Bengals
What does this Bengals win mean in the big picture? Not a ton. The Bengals did what they needed to do to avoid falling to 3-6 on the season. But Sunday's win still doesn't give Cincinnati a victory over a team with a winning record. The Raiders suffered several injuries and eventually went to backup quarterback Desmond Ridder. A win is a win, sure. But matchups against the Ravens, Chargers and Steelers in the next three weeks will be better litmus tests of where the Bengals stand.
Describe the game in two words: Palate cleanser. A relatively dominant victory erased the taste of a deflating Week 8 loss to the Eagles. Cincinnati needed a strong performance against a bad team to start building in-season momentum, especially with a showdown against the Ravens looming on a short week.
Eye-popping stat: Quarterback Joe Burrow scrambled for a total of 66.6 yards on his five touchdown passes, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. Two of those touchdowns featured scrambles of 20 or more yards: his first score to Chase Brown and a touchdown to Drew Sample in the third quarter. -- Ben Baby
Next game: at Ravens (Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET)
Raiders
Should the Raiders trade their big-name players before the deadline? Depends on how much job security general manager Tom Telesco feels he has, plus what can he get in return for a full rebuild. The Raiders have lost five straight games for the first time since 2018 and the bye could not come at a better time. Owner Mark Davis has already said defensive end Maxx Crosby is untouchable, so what other trade chips might the Raiders have? Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers? Cornerback Nate Hobbs? Left tackle Kolton Miller? Las Vegas probably doesn't get anything more than a fourth-round pick for any of them, so they could potentially package the picks to move up.
Describe the game in two words: Painful day. Both Hobbs and Miller left the game in the second quarter with ankle injuries. So did Miller's replacement at left tackle, Andrus Peat, and left guard Cody Whitehair. Tight end Harrison Bryant sustained an ankle injury in the third quarter. That doesn't account for the painful play of quarterback Gardner Minshew, who lost another fumble and was benched in favor of Desmond Ridder late in the third quarter.
Biggest hole in the game plan: Defending the middle of the field. It's a copycat league, so a week after the Chiefs plundered the Raiders just beyond the line of scrimmage, the Bengals did the same ... a lot. Quarterback Joe Burrow sliced and diced there in the first half, completing 12 of 14 passes for 119 yards and a touchdown on throws between the numbers. It continued in the second half. -- Paul Gutierrez
Next game: at Dolphins (45613, 1 p.m. ET)
Atlanta 27, Dallas 21
Falcons
How can the Falcons get by if Drake London misses time? The receiver came into Sunday's game tied for fourth in the league in receptions (48) and tied for third in touchdown catches (five). London caught another touchdown Sunday, but then he left the game with a hip injury. London is also a key blocker on running plays, which makes the loss even tougher. Atlanta was already thin at wide receiver, so maybe the Falcons will look to make a trade before Tuesday's deadline if London is out for a bit.
Describe the game in two words: Sorely needed. The Falcons have been getting boastful in the NFC South, going 4-0 against their division with wins over the struggling Panthers and Saints. Against everyone else, Atlanta was 1-3. The Cowboys aren't elite, but this was a necessary, definitive victory for the Falcons, who have won five of their past six games.
Most surprising performance: The Falcons' pass rush entered the game with a league-low six sacks. On Sunday, they had three against quarterback Dak Prescott, with Arnold Ebiketie, Grady Jarrett and Kaden Elliss all getting to him. Jarrett leads the team with 2.5 sacks. Ebiketie and Elliss got their first sacks of this season. -- Marc Raimondi
Next game: at Saints (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)
Cowboys
What should the Cowboys now do at the deadline? At 3-5, the Cowboys have as many losses as they had in each of the past three seasons. And they're not sure on the severity of Dak Prescott's hamstring injury, which forced him out of the game late in the third quarter. The Cowboys have plenty of needs -- wide receiver, defensive line, offensive line and running back -- but there hasn't been an indication that owner and general manager Jerry Jones will go "all-in," like he said he would during the offseason. Would they trade one of their core players? Jones has consistently said he likes the roster, so that is probably a no.
Eye-popping stat: In the first half, Prescott averaged 2.2 average air yards per target, the lowest rate in the first half of a game in his career and the second-lowest in any half of his career. Without any protection, even against a poor Falcons pass rush, the Cowboys had to get the ball out of Prescott's hands in a hurry. Not even that could prevent him from sustaining his injury.
Describe the game in two words: All wrong. The Cowboys entered the game without Ezekiel Elliott (disciplinary reasons), Micah Parsons (ankle) and DaRon Bland (foot). Then they lost Prescott. CeeDee Lamb appeared to injure his right shoulder too, though he caught a late TD after getting hurt. Perhaps Parsons and Bland play next week, but if Prescott is out for a prolonged period, this season is as doomed as 2015. That's when Tony Romo suffered two collarbone injuries and the team finished 4-12. -- Todd Archer
Next game: vs. Eagles (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)
Baltimore 41, Denver 10
Ravens
What does the Ravens' rout of the Broncos say about them? Baltimore is the hardest team in the NFL to predict. In winning six of their past seven games, the Ravens have beaten three teams with winning records -- the Bills, Commanders and Broncos -- by a combined score of 106-43. But this is the same Baltimore team that has lost to two last-place teams in the Raiders and Browns. It comes down to the much-criticized Ravens defense. When Baltimore holds teams to 25 or fewer points, the Ravens are 4-0.
Describe the game in two words: Perfect day. After missing two practices this week with back and knee injuries, Jackson recorded a perfect 158.3 passer rating by completing 16 of 19 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns. This was Jackson's fourth career game with a perfect passer rating, which ties Ben Roethlisberger for the most by any player in NFL history (minimum 10 pass attempts), according to ESPN Research.
Most surprising performance: Wide receiver Zay Flowers. He became the first Ravens player to total 100 yards receiving and two touchdown catches in the same game since Hollywood Brown in 2019. Flowers also is the first player this year to record 100 receiving yards against a Broncos defense that was ranked No. 4 in pass defense before Sunday. Flowers has been on a tear with four 100-yard receiving games in the past five weeks. -- Jamison Hensley
Next game: vs. Bengals (Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET)
Broncos
Are the Broncos really not ready to fight up in weight class? The Broncos entered Sunday's game with a three-game stretch -- at Baltimore, at Kansas City and against Atlanta -- to reveal if they are to be in the playoff conversation. Consider the first test to be a robust "F." Their early fourth-down gambles didn't work and the Broncos had no answer for quarterback Lamar Jackson's ability to find their weak spots. The Broncos' offense found few big plays against a Ravens' defense that had surrendered a long list before Sunday. They will have to threaten opposing defenses far more in the coming weeks, tackle exponentially better and shorten the list of mistakes. Otherwise, the next two weeks will look similar.
Describe the game in two words: Bad memories. The Broncos defense had done the heavy lifting to get the team to 5-3, but in a sea of missed tackles, they looked a little too much like the team's defense early in 2023. The Ravens found backup safety Devon Key in coverage over and over again, they kept Flowers away from Pat Surtain II (the Broncos wanted to match up Surtain with Flowers at least in the red zone) and Jackson was never under much duress.
Biggest hole in the game plan: The Broncos have not been a big-play offense all season, but the Ravens had surrendered 46 explosive plays coming into this game (runs of at least 10 yards or pass plays of at least 20). The Broncos had a 33-yard completion to Courtland Sutton and a 34-yard completion to Javonte Williams on a scramble. But beyond that, it was more of the same -- low-impact throws and missed opportunities. -- Jeff Legwold
Next game: at Chiefs (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)
N.Y. Jets 21, Houston 13
Jets
Can the offense sustain what it showed in the second half? The Jets had three consecutive touchdown drives of 70-plus yards, something they hadn't done in a single game since 2016. QB Aaron Rodgers caught fire after a "terrible" first half (his word), with WRs Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams making big plays. Yes, they can keep it going because their next two opponents (the Cardinals and Colts) were ranked 27th and 28th in yards allowed, respectively, at the start of Week 9. The Jets cleaned up some issues in their operation and resembled what they were expected to be. Now they have to hope their injury-plagued offensive line can get healthy.
Eye-popping stat: 14%. That was the completion probability on Rodgers' third-and-19 touchdown pass to Wilson from the Houston 26, per NFL Next Gen Stats. Wilson made the play of the Jets' season, a one-handed, acrobatic catch in the back of the end zone. It could be a turning point for the Jets if they can work their way back into contention.
Most surprising performance: Edge rusher Haason Reddick. In his second game, he played a lot (and well) for someone who sat out six months of offseason workouts, training camp and games because of a holdout. He played 42 of 75 snaps, recorded eight quarterback pressures and was on the field for five of the Jets' eight sacks. There is no doubt that he adds juice to the pass rush. -- Rich Cimini
Next game: at Cardinals (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)
Texans
Can the Texans snap out of their offensive funk? In the past three games, the Texans' offense has averaged only 19 points per game, contributing to a 1-2 record during that stretch. The pass blocking is at the root of their inability to score, as quarterback C.J. Stroud has been sacked 14 times since Week 7. If Houston can't fix this problem, a team that had Super Bowl aspirations will come up well short of that goal.
Describe the game in two words: No protection. Stroud was sacked eight times, and no quarterback can survive that type of barrage. If it continues, eventually Stroud's play will tail off, or at worst, he will suffer an injury that will sideline him.
Eye-popping stat: Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. was targeted eight times against the Jets but allowed 22 receiving yards and registered a pass deflection. -- DJ Bien-Aime
Next game: vs. Lions (Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET)