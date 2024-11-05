Travis Kelce shares his excitement about the addition of DeAndre Hopkins after his two touchdowns help lead the Chiefs to an overtime "Monday Night Football" win. (1:13)

Week 9 of the NFL season kicked off Thursday with the New York Jets defeating the Houston Texans and ended with the Kansas City Chiefs remaining as the lone unbeaten after taking down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an overtime thriller on "Monday Night Football."

On Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens blew out the Denver Broncos, and the Buffalo Bills won a thriller over the Miami Dolphins. Later, the Detroit Lions earned their third straight win at Lambeau Field over the Green Bay Packers, and the Los Angeles Rams beat the Seattle Seahawks in overtime.

On "Sunday Night Football," the Minnesota Vikings ended a two-game skid by topping the Indianapolis Colts.

Our NFL Nation reporters reacted to all the action, answering lingering questions coming out of each game and detailing everything else you need to know for every team. Let's get to it.

Jump to:

HOU-NYJ | DEN-BAL | DAL-ATL

LV-CIN | NO-CAR | LAC-CLE

WSH-NYG | MIA-BUF | NE-TEN

CHI-ARI | DET-GB | JAX-PHI

LAR-SEA | IND-MIN | KC-TB

Chiefs

Did the DeAndre Hopkins trade pay for itself in the win over the Bucs? If not, the Chiefs received a good early return on their investment. Playing without four injured wide receivers, the Chiefs leaned heavily on Hopkins, who delivered eight catches for 86 yards and two touchdowns. Hopkins will need to produce similar performances for the Chiefs, at least until JuJu Smith-Schuster and perhaps Hollywood Brown return.

Describe the game in two words: Gritty win. The Chiefs (8-0) and their struggling offense looked to be in trouble while trailing by seven points in the fourth quarter. But they cobbled together two touchdown drives, one with Patrick Mahomes playing on an injured ankle. Then they engineered a 10-play touchdown drive in overtime for the victory.

Most surprising performance: Kareem Hunt was having a tough game, with 16 rushing yards on seven carries in the first half. But he ran seven times for 47 yards on Kansas City's tying touchdown drive in the second half. He finished with 106 yards on 27 carries and scored the winning touchdown in overtime on a 2-yard run. -- Adam Teicher

Next game: vs. Broncos (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Buccaneers

Can the Bucs manage to climb out of this after dropping three straight? The Bucs fell to 3-5 last season then slipped to 4-7 before winning five out of their final six games. But the difference is that they were aided by a weak NFC South. This season, the Atlanta Falcons (6-3) might run away with the division. The Bucs (4-5) will get some help with wide receiver Mike Evans returning after the Week 11 bye and only one of their remaining opponents (the Los Angeles Chargers) having a record above .500.

Eye-popping stat: Just like the Bucs' Week 5 loss to Atlanta, their defense surrendered a touchdown in OT while their offense never got an opportunity. Since 2012, when the NFL adopted the current regular-season overtime rules, there have been only three other teams to lose two prime-time games in OT during the same season: the 2015 Dallas Cowboys, the 2021 Chargers and the 2022 Denver Broncos.

Biggest hole in the game plan: All four of the Chiefs' touchdowns came on third down, with two pitting DeAndre Hopkins against Josh Hayes, who has seeing his first career NFL start. The Bucs didn't have any other options, with Jamel Dean on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, but this was a tough assignment. -- Jenna Laine

Next game: vs. 49ers (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Vikings

Can the Vikings keep winning with Sam Darnold? Darnold had what you might call a "no, no, yes!" type of game. On the one hand, he threw for a season-high 290 yards and three touchdowns, completing 28 of his 34 passes. On the other hand, he threw two bad interceptions and lost a fumble on a controversial hit in the pocket that the Colts returned for their only touchdown. Darnold needed a fantastic effort by the Vikings' defense to cover for those mistakes. Fortunately for him and the Vikings, he got it.

Describe the game in two words: Defense dominated. After consecutive games of allowing at least 30 points, the Vikings' defense clamped down on the Colts to hold them to a single field goal. After cornerback Byron Murphy Jr.'s fourth-quarter interception, the Vikings now have more interceptions through eight games (13) than any NFL team since the 2019 New England Patriots (19).

Most surprising performance: Running back Cam Akers moved up a spot on the depth chart, two weeks after the Vikings acquired him from the Houston Texans, and he rushed for 46 yards on six carries behind starter Aaron Jones while catching two passes for 7 yards. Ty Chandler had been the Vikings' No. 2 running back throughout the first half of the season. -- Kevin Seifert

Next game: at Jaguars (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Colts

Was there a difference in the offense after the QB change? The Colts had relatively meager offensive production and a passing game that was largely ineffective in the first game since veteran Joe Flacco supplanted second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson. The Flacco-led offense produced two completions for more than 20 yards, and Flacco had some notable misses on open receivers and an ugly interception. Yes, Flacco completed a higher rate of throws than Richardson has, but did he actually prove coach Shane Steichen right when he said Flacco gives the Colts a better chance to win?

Most surprising performance: Colts nose tackle Grover Stewart had an active night as a pass rusher, with the run-stopping interior defensive lineman stepping up with a pair of sacks. Stewart was responsible for the sack-fumble that jarred the ball loose from Darnold in the second quarter, then added another sack later in the quarter. Stewart had six pressures and a half sack entering the game.

Biggest hole in the game plan: Single covering Justin Jefferson: The Colts had the right idea in dedicating more bodies to the pass rush, but it came at a cost. The Colts' cornerbacks were left in single coverage against the Vikings' elite receiver, which led to a predictable result (137 yards, most by a Colts opponent this season). The Colts' young outside corners, Jaylon Jones and Sam Womack III, were no match for Jefferson without deep safety help. -- Stephen Holder

Next game: vs. Bills (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Rams

What does this victory mean for the Rams' NFC West chances? The Rams (4-4) entered the game with a 15.5% chance to win the division (according to ESPN's FPI) and end the week tied for second place, a half-game back of the Cardinals. With the 49ers on bye, the 5-4 Cardinals took the division lead with a victory over the Bears. The Rams are 2-1 in the division, holding the tiebreaker vs. the 49ers (4-4) and Seahawks (4-5). Los Angeles lost to Arizona in Week 2.

Most surprising performance: Safety Kamren Kinchens. The rookie third-round pick, who entered the game without an interception this season, had two in the fourth quarter. The first was a 103-yard pick-six to give the Rams an early lead in the fourth quarter and is the longest interception return for a touchdown in franchise history, according to ESPN Research.

Describe the game in two words: No Nacua. And that was not a problem Sunday. Rams second-year receiver Puka Nacua was ejected for throwing a punch in the second quarter. But that didn't seem to matter as wide receiver Demarcus Robinson stepped up in a big way -- catching two touchdowns, including the game winner in OT. -- Sarah Barshop

Next game: vs. Dolphins (Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET)

Seahawks

Why are the Seahawks so prone to hurting themselves? The Seahawks' past two games have been defined by self-inflicted wounds, and their mistakes wasted a strong day by their defense. The first half included two more botched shotgun snaps, with Geno Smith whiffing on one and not ready for another that was off target. Those two plays cost Seattle 44 yards, while a drop led to the first of Smith's three interceptions. Seattle had a chance to take the lead in the fourth quarter, but Smith threw a reckless interception off his back foot on first-and-goal that was returned for a Rams touchdown.

Early prediction for next week: OT Abraham Lucas will make his season debut in Week 11 after Seattle's bye in Week 10. And it won't come a moment too soon. The Seahawks got OT George Fant back from his stint on IR, but his return lasted less than one quarter as he left with another knee injury. Rookie fourth-stringer Michael Jerrell was pressed back into action and struggled, committing two holding penalties and a false start.

Most surprising performance: Cody White came up huge in the fourth quarter after being elevated off the practice squad with DK Metcalf out. The fifth-year wide receiver caught passes of 16 and 28 yards, drew a defensive interference penalty and blocked a Rams punt to give the Seahawks another chance to tie the game before Smith's third interception. -- Brady Henderson

Next game: at 49ers (45613, 4:05 p.m. ET)

Eagles

Should Saquon Barkley be in the conversation for Offensive Player of the Year? Absolutely. Barkley entered Sunday with the second-most scrimmage yards in the league (872) and tacked on nearly 200 more, along with a pair of touchdowns. He mesmerized the crowd with a backward leap over a defender in the second quarter and showed off his pass-catching chops with a 20-yard touchdown grab in the first quarter. It wasn't all pretty, as Barkley was charged with a key fumble that the Jaguars returned for a touchdown, but overall he's performing as well as any skill player in the league.

Eye-popping stat: Wide receiver DeVonta Smith recorded his seventh receiving touchdown of at least 25 yards, which is tied for the third most in the NFL since 2023. Smith had one catch over 20 air yards this season before today.

Most surprising performance: Linebacker Zack Baun. He had minimal experience as an off-ball linebacker before joining the Eagles this offseason, but he has thrived in the role to this point. Baun led the way Sunday with 10 tackles, two QB hits, two passes defensed and a key interception late in the first half. Fellow linebacker Nakobe Dean came up with the game-sealing interception in the back of the end zone with 1:38 remaining. -- Tim McManus

Next game: at Cowboys (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)