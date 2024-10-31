        <
          Quincy Williams' 'Joker' costume tops NFL Week 9 arrivals

          Jets show off Halloween costumes ahead of TNF (0:23)

          Quincy Williams, Thomas Morstead and other Jets players arrive to MetLife Stadium dressed in full costumes ahead of Thursday Night Football against the Texans. (0:23)

          • ESPN staffOct 31, 2024, 10:56 PM

          As the NFL season reaches the halfway mark, the stars continue bringing a taste of show-stopping creativity in the pregame tunnels in Week 9.

          Halloween encourages NFL stars to bring more than their traditional looks. They're celebrating the holiday with outfits that show off their sense of humor, personality and versatility.

          Here are the best arrivals from Week 9.