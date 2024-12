Open Extended Reactions

Christmas is less than a week away, and NFL players around the league are dressing accordingly.

The Los Angeles Chargers got the holiday theme off to a hot start before their 34-27 win on "Thursday Night Football" over the Denver Broncos. Defensive tackle Teair Tart wore a Grinch costume complete with Santa coat and hat, arriving with Christmas spirit. On Saturday, Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton arrived with a Toyotathon Christmas sweater before facing the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Here are the top fashion looks for Week 16 of the NFL season.

Saturday's cozy fits

Gameday at the Bank ‼️ pic.twitter.com/nHdNkzuxXb — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 21, 2024

That Saturday swag 💯 pic.twitter.com/pQAO0GRTJd — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 21, 2024

Thursday night's looks