Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Tennessee Titans got off to a fast start in quarterback Mason Rudolph 's return to the starting lineup against the Indianapolis Colts. Rudolph found wide receiver Calvin Ridley deep for a 38-yard touchdown connection to give Tennessee a 7-0 lead.

The Colts had one-on-one coverage against Ridley in the opening series. Titans coach Brian Callahan took advantage the next time they got on the field. Ridley's catch was his first reception against the Colts this season after failing to register a catch in eight targets when the teams played earlier this year.

The pass traveled 48 yards in the air. Ridley has a league-high 46.3% air yards share this season in part due to his 14.9 air yards per target, the fifth-highest among players with at least 50 targets this season.

Ridley now needs 183 yards to surpass the 1,000-yard receiving plateau. Ridley snapped a five-game streak without a TD, tied for the second-longest drought in his career.