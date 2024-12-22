Stephania Bell details all the injuries to 49ers running backs with Patrick Taylor Jr. expected to start. (1:29)

Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting an offensive player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff times: around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late-afternoon games.

Refresh often for the latest information.

1 p.m. ET games

Matt Prater, K, ARI: Knee -- OUT/IR

Impact: Prater is not yet ready to return. Chad Ryland takes center stage again.

Trey Benson, RB, ARI: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: James Conner is the only fully healthy RB option on the Cardinals.

DeeJay Dallas, RB, ARI: Illness -- Questionable

Impact: He might see some carries if he can play. Either way, Michael Carter was elevated from the practice squad and might get some snaps.

Drake London, WR, ATL: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: He's fully expected to play, but the late add to the injury report is concerning.

Younghoe Koo, K, ATL: Hip -- OUT/IR

Impact: Riley Patterson will step into Koo's kicking shoes.

Xavier Legette, WR, CAR: Hip -- OUT

Impact: Adam Thielen will be the clear-cut WR1 for the Panthers.

Jalen Coker, WR, CAR: Quad -- Questionable

Impact: David Moore (concussion) is also questionable. There's not a ton or WR depth on this team, so both will likely try to play through their injuries.

Travis Homer, RB, CHI: Hamstring -- Doubtful

Impact: Roschon Johnson (concussion) was removed from the injury report and will back up D'Andre Swift.

Charlie Jones, WR, CIN: Groin -- Questionable

Impact: Tee Higgins (knee) is said to be "good to go."

Jameis Winston, QB, CLE: Shoulder -- Questionable

Impact: Dorian Thompson-Robinson will start for the Browns, but Winston might still be able to back him up.

David Njoku, TE, CLE: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: He only practiced once this week, but may still take the field.

Cedric Tillman, WR, CLE: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Jerry Jeudy and Elijah Moore will lead the Browns' WR corps.

David Montgomery, RB, DET: Knee -- OUT

Impact: Jahmyr Gibbs will see the majority of RB touches as Montgomery endeavors to return sometime in the NFL playoffs.

Matt Gay, K, IND: Neck -- Questionable

Impact: Expect him to play as the team made no "just in case" roster moves.

Alec Pierce, WR, IND: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Adonai Mitchell gets a huge uptick in fantasy value. Ashton Dulin (ankle) remains questionable to play.

Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, NYG: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Devin Singletary will almost assuredly eat into Tracy's fantasy value, even though Tracy is expected to play.

Braelon Allen, RB, NYJ: Back -- Questionable

Impact: Breece Hall is expected to start. Allen may see some touches, but Isaiah Davis (back) will also be in the backup mix.

Nick Folk, K, TEN: Abdomen -- Questionable

Impact: This will be a last-minute decision. Brayden Narveson would kick if Folk can't play.

Will Levis, QB, TEN: Shoulder -- Questionable

Impact: Injury issues or not for Levis, Mason Rudolph has been named the starter for this week.

Tony Pollard, RB, TEN: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Tyjae Spears would become a must-start if Pollard can't suit up, but he is currently expected to play.

Zach Ertz, TE, WAS: Concussion -- Questionable

Impact: John Bates might get the call if Ertz is unable to clear protocol, but the news on that front is promising.

4 p.m. ET games

Curtis Samuel, WR, BUF: Ribs -- Questionable

Impact: Limited all week and, quite frankly, limited in terms of fantasy impact all season.

Tyreek Hill, WR, MIA: Wrist -- Questionable

Impact: There's some concern here that Malik Washington might have to be called upon to be the No. 1 Miami WR, so Hill is looking likely to be active.

Jaylen Waddle, WR, MIA: Knee -- Doubtful

Impact: Tua Tagovailoa (hip) will play, but who can we trust to be around for him to throw to?

Isaac Guerendo, RB, SF: Foot -- OUT

Impact: Patrick Taylor Jr. and, to a lesser extent, Israel Abanikanda will be involved in the ground game.

Sunday night game

Cade Otton, TE, TB: Knee -- OUT

Impact: Either Payne Durham or Ko Kieft will be called upon to fill in.

Kameron Johnson, WR, TB: Ankle -- OUT/IR

Impact: Sterling Shepard (foot) was removed from the injury report and should see action in 3-WR sets.