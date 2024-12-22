Tyler Fulghum breaks down why he thinks the Rams offense can bounce back from a lethargic performance to cover vs. the Jets in Week 16. (0:39)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- A look at what's happening around the New York Jets:

1. Splitsville for dynamic duo? After a slow start, wide receiver Davante Adams is on a heater. On Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, he can become the first player in NFL history to have three straight 100-yard receiving games on three different teams. He mentioned Garrett Wilson as one of the main reasons for his success.

"I've never played with a receiver that gets as much respect from defenses as he does," Adams told ESPN, noting that he played with a couple of good ones in Jordy Nelson (Green Bay Packers) and Jakobi Meyers (Las Vegas Raiders). "It gives me certain opportunities to be one-on-one more than what I've had in the past."

Since Davante Adams' Week 7 trade Tgts Rec Yds TD Davante Adams 80 49 651 5 Garrett Wilson 67 43 534 3

Since Adams arrived from Vegas in Week 7, the duo has combined for 92 receptions, 1,185 yards and 8 touchdowns -- ranking fourth, fifth and tied for sixth in those categories, respectively, among receiving tandems over that span, per ESPN Research.

Imagine what they could do over a full season in 2025. Adams said their numbers would be even better because the new-team growing pains would be in the past.

"It's promising for the future, even just for the next opportunity that we have," Adams said.

Ah, yes, the future. It's cloudy at the wide receiver position.

Both players are under contract for next season, but Adams' deal must be renegotiated because of a prohibitive base salary (a non-guaranteed $35.6 million). If not, he will be released. Wilson has dropped hints about being unhappy, fueling speculation about a possible trade request.

Both players see themselves as WR1s. Could the Jets pay both? It would be a stretch, especially if Wilson gets a contract extension in his first year of being eligible for one. Adams' late-season surge will certainly raise his value, and he could be tempted to test free agency for the first time. The Jets could be in a tough spot if they lose both and don't replace them with similar production levels.

It sets the stage for some fascinating offseason decisions. Wilson sprinkled some cold water on the prospect of teaming up again next season.

"I'm not going to get too ahead of myself," he said. "Yeah, we'll see what happens."

New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams celebrates his 100th career touchdown last Sunday with wide receiver Garrett Wilson. David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire

2. That's grand: Wilson needs 67 yards to become the first Jets player since George Sauer (1966-68) to record three straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons. That's a head-turner, considering how many star receivers the team has had over the years.

3. Building block: One of the bright spots in this gloomy season is the play of rookie Olu Fashanu, who replaced injured Tyron Smith in Week 11. It's a small sample size -- only four starts at left tackle -- but the first-round pick from Penn State ranks eighth among left tackles in lowest pressure percentage (5.9%) over that span, according to Next Gen Stats.

"Like I said in training camp, I think he's a 10-year, decade-plus type of left tackle," said quarterback Aaron Rodgers, noting (with a smile) that Fashanu has engaged in some light trash-talking -- a sign that his confidence is growing.

Fashanu's emergence solidifies the most important spot on the offensive line. The next regime will walk into a good situation because four of the five starting spots appear set -- left tackle, plus John Simpson at left guard, Joe Tippmann at center and Alijah Vera-Tucker at right guard. The only question is right tackle, where Morgan Moses will be a free agent.

Simpson, a cost-effective addition in free agency, is quietly having a very good season -- a league-best 3.9% pressure rate among left guards. Vera-Tucker has had some hiccups in pass protection (a team-high nine sacks allowed, per Next Gen Stats), but he's not going anywhere because his 2025 salary is fully guaranteed -- $15.3 million, the amount of his fifth-year option.

The average age of the four returning starters next year will be 25, so it's a young line with a chance to grow. The big concern is the run blocking; the Jets ranked near the bottom of the league in various run-blocking metrics. One opposing scout said, however, that that could be a scheme-related issue rather than being personnel-related.

4. Did you know? Rodgers needs only two touchdown passes to join the 500 club, which has only four members -- Tom Brady (649), Drew Brees (571), Peyton Manning (539) and Brett Favre (508).

5. Sauce is stirred: Some candid comments from cornerback Sauce Gardner, who admitted he was affected by the turmoil surrounding the team.

"My mental wasn't as good at the beginning [of the season]," Gardner told ESPN. "There was so much adversity going on within the building, and my mental just wasn't right. I wasn't having fun. That's just what it was."

Gardner wasn't playing up to his standard for much of the year, which perplexed some in the organization. He said the bye (Week 12) allowed him to recharge, and he has responded with his best games of the season, according to interim coach Jeff Ulbrich.

6. No Bill, but...: The Jets didn't jump at the opportunity to pursue Bill Belichick for their head coaching vacancy, but that hasn't stopped them from interviewing Belichick disciples. The first three candidates interviewed for the general manager vacancy -- Thomas Dimitroff, Jon Robinson and Jim Nagy -- all worked in scouting under Belichick with the New England Patriots.

7. Oh, baby: Tyler Conklin's consecutive games streak (95) came to an end Dec. 15, with good reason. His wife, Scottie, gave birth to the couple's first child, Fletch, three hours before the Jets played at the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Conklin had planned to play -- he had a 7:30 a.m. flight that day -- but Fletch had other ideas. The veteran tight end commended Ulbrich for being so supportive.

"Brick was like, 'Go home with your family. I'm not letting you miss the birth,'" Conklin said.

8. Bumpy year: Rookie wide receiver Malachi Corley has been a healthy scratch in six games. Why? It's always a numbers game at receiver, but there's more to it than that. The transition from college to pro hasn't been easy for him, and the organization would like to see continued maturation from Corley before handing him a consistent role. Unfortunately for him, his rookie year will be remembered for his goal-line drop/fumble against the Houston Texans.

9. Hail, hail, the gang's all back: Sunday marks the return of former Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, who was hired by the Rams in the same role in 2023. LaFleur was forced out after the 2022 season. Then-coach Robert Saleh wanted to retain LaFleur but was overruled by owner Woody Johnson, sources familiar with the situation said. The team ended up with Nathaniel Hackett, who was replaced as the playcaller after 22 games.

Hackett was retained on the staff, which means the Jets' past three playcallers (LaFleur, Hackett and current playcaller Todd Downing) will be in MetLife Stadium on Sunday. So will former Jets quarterbacks coach Rob Calabrese, now a Rams offensive assistant. He was a victim of staff cuts.

10. The Last Word: "Yeah, it's possible. I might be sitting on a beach, though." -- Rodgers on the idea of being better physically in 2025, another year removed from Achilles surgery.