Taylor Swift walks into Arrowhead Stadium ahead of Travis Kelce and the Chiefs' matchup with the Buccaneers on "Monday Night Football." (0:20)

Open Extended Reactions

After several weeks away, Taylor Swift returned to Arrowhead Stadium for the Kansas City Chiefs' matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on "Monday Night Football."

The appearance comes a day after her final "Eras Tour" performance in the United States, at the Indianapolis Colts' Lucas Oil Stadium. She will be back on stage in 10 days in Toronto to conclude the concert tour, but not before supporting her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Swift represented the home team by donning a black leather jacket with Kansas City's logo on the back.

The pop star has not attended a Kansas City game since the Week 5 "Monday Night Football" matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Kelce had nine receptions for 70 yards during that outing, which is his third-highest receiving yards in a game this season.

In the three games Swift has attended this season, Kelce has averaged four receptions and 36 receiving yards with no touchdowns.