It's the final short slate of the season as six teams will be on bye in Week 14. The action started hot and heavy with the highest opening total of the week on the Green Bay Packers and current Super Bowl favorites Detroit Lions Thursday night, and the game did not disappoint with the teams combining for 65 points in a 34-31 Lions victory on a last-second field goal.

The week's biggest favorite are the Philadelphia Eagles, who opened at -12 over the Carolina Panthers. The prime time games will have the Kansas City Chiefs defending their league-best 11-1 record against division rivals the Los Angeles Chargers, while "Monday Night Football" will find Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals travelling to Jerry World to take on the Dallas Cowboys with both teams on the cusp of being eliminated from the playoffs.

Here's a look at the remaining 12 games on the Week 14 slate. Football Power Index (FPI) by ESPN Analytics. Odds current as of publication time. For most current odds go to ESPN BET

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers -6.5

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Money Line: Raiders (+240) ; Buccaneers (-290)

Total: 46.5; Opened: 44.5

FPI favorite: Buccaneers by 7.6, 69.3% to win outright

New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins -5.5

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Money Line: Jets (+210) ; Dolphins (-250)

Total: 44.5; Opened: 45.5

FPI favorite: Dolphins by 2.4, 56.2% to win outright

Carolina Panthers vs. Philadelphia Eagles -13

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Money Line: Panthers (+500) ; Eagles (-800)

Total: 45.5; Opened: 45.5

FPI favorite: Eagles by 16.1, 85.2% to win outright

New Orleans Saints -4 vs. New York Giants

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Money Line: Saints (-215) ; Giants (+180)

Total: 40.5; Opened: 39.5

FPI favorite: Saints by 5.5, 64.1% to win outright

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers -6.5

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Money Line: Browns (+260) ; Steelers (-320)

Total: 43.5; Opened: 41.5

FPI favorite: Steelers by 3.7, 58.9% to win outright

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans -3.5

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Money Line: Jaguars (+150) ; Titans (-175)

Total: 40.5; Opened: 40.5

FPI favorite: Titans by 3.4, 59.1% to win outright

Atlanta Falcons vs. Minnesota Vikings -5.5

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Money Line: Falcons (+210) ; Vikings (-250)

Total: 45.5; Opened: 46.5

FPI favorite: Vikings by 4.6, 61.4% to win outright

Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals -2.5

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

Money Line: Seahawks (+125) ; Cardinals (-145)

Total: 44.5; Opened: 46.5

FPI favorite: Cardinals by 2.6, 57.1% to win outright

Chicago Bears vs. San Francisco 49ers -3.5

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Line movement: Opened 49ers -5.5

Money Line: Bears (+170) ; 49ers (-200)

Total: 43.5; Opened: 43.5

FPI favorite: 49ers by 4.4, 60.5% to win outright

Buffalo Bills -3.5 vs. Los Angeles Rams

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Money Line: Bills (-190) ; Rams (+160)

Total: 49.5; Opened: 48.5

FPI favorite: Bills by 5, 63.2% to win outright

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs -4

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC, Peacock

Money Line: Chargers (+175) ; Chiefs (-210)

Total: 42.5; Opened: 43.5

FPI favorite: Chiefs by 4.3, 61.1% to win outright

Cincinnati Bengals -5 vs. Dallas Cowboys

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN, ABC

Money Line: Bengals (-240) ; Cowboys (+200)

Total: 49.5; Opened: 47.5

FPI favorite: Bengals by 6.7, 67.3% to win outright