Fantasy football flex and superflex rankings for Week 2

Eric Karabell praises Brock Purdy's performance vs. the Jets and irons out why he's a good fantasy option in Week 2. (0:58)

Why Karabell likes Brock Purdy in fantasy for Week 2 (0:58)

Open Extended Reactions

Welcome to Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season and our weekly PPR fantasy football superflex rankings. We know many of you compete in superflex formats that invite/covet second quarterbacks in starting lineups, so these rankings account for that. It might look odd to see the lowest-ranked fantasy passers ahead of typical RB2 and WR2 options, but the potential scoring impact demands it. If your league is of the standard flex variety, just ignore the presence of quarterbacks. Regardless, good luck this week!

1. Josh Allen, Bills (QB1): As long as he keeps running for touchdowns, there are no concerns here.

2. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs (QB2): Threw for 291 yards and a score on the Ravens. He can do that against the Bengals.

3. Jalen Hurts, Eagles (QB3): A bit careless with the football in Week 1, but still a running threat.

4. Lamar Jackson, Ravens (QB4): Should have more throwing success against the Raiders than he did versus the Chiefs.

5. Bijan Robinson, Falcons (RB1): Volume was there in Week 1, which is what we all asked for.

6. Breece Hall, Jets (RB2): The good news is he doesn't have to face the 49ers again.

7. Tyreek Hill, Dolphins (WR1): Nothing can stop this fellow, on or off the football field.

8. CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys (WR2): Everyone is getting paid in Dallas. Now they can just pile on stats sans worry.

9. Jayden Daniels, Commanders (QB5): Surprise! Rookie ran for two scores in Week 1. Expect more of this moving ahead.

10. Anthony Richardson, Colts (QB6): Not a great passing game last week, but some dynamic throws. We know he is good.

11. Cooper Kupp, Rams (WR3): Looked healthy in Week 1, but don't expect 21 targets each week, even with Puka Nacua out.

12. Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals (WR4): He's so talented, it is hard to move him down the rankings. Facing the Chiefs will be tough, though.

13. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions (WR5)

14. A.J. Brown, Eagles (WR6)

15. Justin Jefferson, Vikings (WR7): Nobody should worry about which quarterback targets him. He makes the QB better.

16. Saquon Barkley, Eagles (RB3): Touchdowns will be there, for sure. In this offense, he could end up as the top fantasy RB.

17. Jonathan Taylor, Colts (RB4): Perhaps you were not impressed with his first game, but it will improve. He is healthy.

18. Kyren Williams, Rams (RB5)

19. C.J. Stroud, Texans (QB7)

20. Kyler Murray, Cardinals (QB8): Not a great Week 1 from him, and his Week 2 outing may tell us much about his season.

21. Brock Purdy, 49ers (QB9): He played very well on Monday, but just didn't get the touchdowns. He will this week.

22. Dak Prescott, Cowboys (QB10): As with Purdy, he just didn't need to do much to beat the Browns. Good numbers are coming.

23. Joe Burrow, Bengals (QB11): Notoriously slow starter, and playing the Chiefs won't help. Just don't panic.

24. Garrett Wilson, Jets (WR8)

25. Deebo Samuel Sr., 49ers (WR9)

26. Rashee Rice, Chiefs (WR10): He averaged better than 11 yards per target in Week 1, which is a great sign.

27. Matthew Stafford, Rams (QB12): Loss of Nacua hurts, but this offense should remain noteworthy.

28. Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins (QB13): He has produced numbers versus the Bills before. They can't stop those receivers.

29. Derrick Henry, Ravens (RB6): Running on the Raiders will be far more fun than what he faced Week 1.

30. Joe Mixon, Texans (RB7): He adds a key dimension to the offense, and RB1 status awaits.

31. Alvin Kamara, Saints (RB8): He can't face the Panthers every week, but we should trust his statistical floor.

32. Justin Herbert, Chargers (QB14): Now he gets to face the Panthers. Expect bigger stats than Week 1, for sure.

33. Justin Fields, Steelers (QB15): Quiet in Week 1, but the team didn't let him do much. He should start over Russell Wilson.

34. Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers (QB16)

35. Isiah Pacheco, Chiefs (RB9)

36. De'Von Achane, Dolphins (RB10)

37. Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions (RB11)

38. Mike Evans, Buccaneers (WR11)

39. Nico Collins, Texans (WR12): He didn't score a TD in Week 1, but he is still the team's top WR option.

40. Davante Adams, Raiders (WR13): The numbers are always there, so even with a journeyman QB, let's be patient.

41. Drake London, Falcons (WR14): Perhaps the big numbers everyone assumed start this week versus the Eagles. They'd better.

42. Kirk Cousins, Falcons (QB17): Stop calling for the backup. He's the starter, but he must play better.

43. Aaron Rodgers, Jets (QB18): It wasn't vintage Rodgers, but the matchups will get easier. The Jets have pieces in place.

44. Jared Goff, Lions (QB19): Underwhelming versus his old team, but this is an exceptional offense.

45. Caleb Williams, Bears (QB20): Underwhelming in his debut, but c'mon, be a little patient here.

46. Josh Jacobs, Packers (RB12)

47. Jordan Mason, 49ers (RB13): Christian McCaffrey will likely sit again, and Mason is a strong fantasy option.

48. Kenneth Walker III, Seahawks (RB14)

49. James Cook, Bills (RB15)

50. Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins (WR15)

51. DeVonta Smith, Eagles (WR16)

52. Marvin Harrison Jr., Cardinals (WR17): The concern isn't with him, really. It's with Murray throwing downfield. Things will improve.

53. Chris Godwin, Buccaneers (WR18): Touchdowns will come in droves this season! OK, how about five or six? That works.

54. DK Metcalf, Seahawks (WR19): Four targets and 29 receiving yards is not going to cut it. It won't continue, either.

55. Stefon Diggs, Texans (WR20): The touchdowns were nice, but he needs more targets, more yards. Is he a fantasy trade candidate?

56. Michael Pittman Jr., Colts (WR21): Other Colts were beneficiaries of deep passes. Pittman will get his receptions, but shorter.

57. Daniel Jones, Giants (QB21): This is about the matchup with the Commanders, that's it. Normally, Jones will be ranked worse.

58. Geno Smith, Seahawks (QB22)

59. Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots (RB16)

60. James Conner, Cardinals (RB17)

61. Brian Robinson Jr., Commanders (RB18): No real timeshare here. Robinson is clearly atop the depth chart.

62. Travis Etienne Jr., Jaguars (RB19): But what about the Jaguars? Etienne sharing with Tank Bigsby may be a problem soon.

63. Rachaad White, Buccaneers (RB20): There's a potential sharing situation here, too. Perhaps it's a Florida RB thing.

64. Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars (QB23)

65. Sam Darnold, Vikings (QB24)

66. Zay Flowers, Ravens (WR22)

67. Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers (WR23): We have to assume Purdy looks his way more against the Vikings than he did in Week 1.

68. Bryce Young, Panthers (QB25): It's hard to make much of a case for Young unless he continues scoring rushing touchdowns.

69. Malik Willis, Packers (QB26): He replaces Jordan Love, and his main skill is running. We shall see. Hard to trust.

70. Sam LaPorta, Lions (TE1): Rough first week for most of the top tight ends, but no reason for worry. Yet.

71. Travis Kelce, Chiefs (TE2): The Ravens made sure his targets were low. They won't be in Week 2 and beyond.

72. Trey McBride, Cardinals (TE3)

73. Calvin Ridley, Titans (WR24)

74. Tank Dell, Texans (WR25)

75. Chris Olave, Saints (WR26)

76. DJ Moore, Bears (WR27)

77. Keenan Allen, Bears (WR28): He had 11 targets in Week 1, and we know he can pile on the receptions. Invest.

78. Malik Nabers, Giants (WR29): Strong matchup in Week 2, but otherwise, his quarterback situation is dire.

79. Will Levis, Titans (QB27): Turnover machine has to face the Jets, and most fantasy managers will ignore him.

80. Jacoby Brissett, Patriots (QB28): His job is to avoid turnovers, and he did it well in Week 1.

81. Deshaun Watson, Browns (QB29)

82. Derek Carr, Saints (QB30)

83. Gardner Minshew, Raiders (QB31)

84. Bo Nix, Broncos (QB32)

85. David Montgomery, Lions (RB21)

86. Najee Harris, Steelers (RB22)

87. Aaron Jones, Vikings (RB23)

88. J.K. Dobbins, Chargers (RB24)

89. Devin Singletary, Giants (RB25)

90. George Pickens, Steelers (WR30)

91. Xavier Worthy, Chiefs (WR31)

92. Ladd McConkey, Chargers (WR32)

93. Jameson Williams, Lions (WR33)

94. Mark Andrews, Ravens (TE4)

95. George Kittle, 49ers (TE5)

96. Zack Moss, Bengals (RB26)

97. Jerome Ford, Browns (RB27)

98. Chuba Hubbard, Panthers (RB28)

99. Tony Pollard, Titans (RB29)

100. D'Andre Swift, Bears (RB30)

101. Terry McLaurin, Commanders (WR34)

102. Christian Kirk, Jaguars (WR35)

103. Zamir White, Raiders (RB31)

104. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys (RB32)

105. Tyjae Spears, Titans (RB33)

106. Diontae Johnson, Panthers (WR36)

107. Amari Cooper, Browns (WR37)

108. Jayden Reed, Packers (WR38)

109. Rashid Shaheed, Saints (WR39)

110. Demarcus Robinson, Rams (WR40)

111. Brian Thomas Jr., Jaguars (WR41)

112. Keon Coleman, Bills (WR42)

113. Dalton Kincaid, Bills (TE6)

114. Brock Bowers, Raiders (TE7)

115. Kyle Pitts, Falcons (TE8)

116. Evan Engram, Jaguars (TE9)

117. Jake Ferguson, Cowboys (TE10)

118. Javonte Williams, Broncos (RB34)

119. Jaleel McLaughlin, Broncos (RB35)

120. Gus Edwards, Chargers (RB36)

121. Austin Ekeler, Commanders (RB37)

122. Darnell Mooney, Falcons (WR43)

123. Courtland Sutton, Broncos (WR44)

124. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks (WR45)

125. Christian Watson, Packers (WR46)

126. Joshua Palmer, Chargers (WR47)

127. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks (WR48)

128. DeAndre Hopkins, Titans (WR49)

129. Brandin Cooks, Cowboys (WR50)

130. Jakobi Meyers, Raiders (WR51)

131. Isaiah Likely, Ravens (TE11)

132. Dalton Schultz, Texans (TE12)

133. Dallas Goedert, Eagles (TE13)

134. Chase Brown, Bengals (RB38)

135. Bucky Irving, Buccaneers (RB39)

136. Jaylen Warren, Steelers (RB40)

137. Jeff Wilson Jr., Dolphins (RB41)

138. Gabe Davis, Jaguars (WR52)

139. Quentin Johnston, Chargers (WR53)

140. Tyler Johnson, Rams (WR54)

141. Khalil Shakir, Bills (WR55)

142. Wan'Dale Robinson, Giants (WR56)

143. Darius Slayton, Giants (WR57)

144. Andrei Iosivas, Bengals (WR58)

145. Jerry Jeudy, Browns (WR59)

146. Allen Lazard, Jets (WR60)

147. Zach Charbonnet, Seahawks (RB42)

148. Alexander Mattison, Raiders (RB43)

149. Adam Thielen, Panthers (WR61)

150. Romeo Doubs, Packers (WR62)